 

Astronics Corporation Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 11:30  |  81   |   |   

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) (“Astronics” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 26, 2020. Financial results reflect the divestiture of the Test Systems’ semiconductor business on February 13, 2019, and the acquisitions of Freedom Communications Technologies (“Freedom”), acquired in July 2019, and the primary operating subsidiaries of Diagnosys Test Systems Limited (“Diagnosys”), acquired in October 2019 (collectively, the “Acquired Businesses”).

Peter J. Gundermann, the Company’s President and CEO, said, “The third quarter was challenging for our Company, as our core aerospace markets continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The indications of airline recovery that were apparent in late summer did not continue into the fall as we had hoped. There are some bright spots, and we think the worst is now behind us. We expect market conditions to steadily improve going forward, beginning in the fourth quarter.”

Third Quarter Summary

Third quarter revenue was $106.5 million, 40% below the comparator period of 2019. The Company incurred a net loss of $5.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $(0.1) million, or (0.1)% of sales.

The Company continues to review its business prospects with its broad range of customers and partners to assess potential outcomes of demand for its products. The Company’s largest market, Commercial Aerospace, remains weak. General aviation is down also but shows some signs of resilience. Defense and Government markets have remained strong through the pandemic.

The Company benefited in the third quarter from the extensive restructuring efforts taken during the second quarter to address the impacts of the global pandemic. In addition to the restructuring, the Company has significantly reduced operating costs with the goal of staying cash-positive for the year while maintaining positive adjusted EBITDA.

The Company amended its lending facility with its banks in the second quarter, resulting in a temporary suspension of its maximum leverage covenant, replaced by an interest coverage covenant through the second quarter of 2021, and a minimum liquidity covenant through the third quarter of 2021.

Peter J. Gundermann stated, “COVID-19 has certainly thrown us a curve ball and forced us to change our business. Our team has responded well and continues to perform for our customers. The pandemic is ongoing, but if our 2020 revenue declines to $500 million, as we expect, we still should remain cash positive for the year with adjusted EBITDA of approximately 5% to 7% of sales.”

Analysis of Impact on Demand by Markets

The Company has recategorized the three revenue streams it uses to monitor demand and analyze the impact of the pandemic to its business. These are (1) the commercial aircraft market, which includes OEM line fit and airline aftermarket business, (2) the defense and other government markets, and (3) general aviation.

In 2019, about 70% of the Company’s business, or $540 million, was generated in the commercial aircraft market. Approximately two-thirds of this came from new aircraft production primarily at Boeing and Airbus, and the remaining one-third came from aftermarket business with airlines and leasing companies.

Airframe manufacturers have adjusted to current market conditions by reducing planned production rates for new aircraft by 30% to 50%, excluding the 737 MAX, which is still awaiting recertification. Driven by the production rate reductions, the Company is also experiencing a slow-down in orders related to destocking in the supply chain. Astronics is most affected by the 737 MAX program for which it does not anticipate significant deliveries until the second half of 2021.

The aftermarket remains weak with travel restrictions and quarantine rules dampening demand for airline travel. The airlines have adjusted in part by delaying planned fleet upgrades involving the Company’s products, which primarily involve passenger entertainment and connectivity. Though some planning activity is occurring, the Company expects the aftermarket to remain depressed until aircraft utilization and load factors increase, which many expect to occur measurably over current rates in 2021.

The second demand stream is Government and Defense. Approximately 20% of Astronics’ revenue in 2019, or $145 million, was to the defense or other government markets. This includes certain military aircraft programs and the majority of the Test business. This demand stream remains stable and has been largely unaffected by the pandemic.

An example of strength in this area is the new Test program the Company announced earlier this week for the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), to help with the operation and maintenance of new rail cars being procured from Stadler Rail A.G.

The third revenue stream is General Aviation (“GA”), which accounted for the remaining 10% of Astronics’ business in 2019. Most of GA revenue is line fit, driven by the manufacture of new aircraft, although there is some amount of aftermarket business as well.

The outlook for GA is mixed. Most manufacturers reduced production rates as the pandemic took hold, but aircraft utilization has been high, especially in North America. If this utilization drives new orders, production rates could recover in the coming year or two.

Additionally, Astronics has pursued business opportunities from other markets, taking advantage of its technical design expertise and manufacturing capabilities, which are currently underutilized. These opportunities can be meaningful, and some are directly related to the fight against COVID-19, such as the Xenex program announced earlier today. Astronics is providing manufacturing support to Xenex for the production of its unique LightStrike robots, which use patented pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection technology to neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These initiatives are expected to contribute approximately $20 million in revenue in 2020, possibly ramping higher in 2021.

Considering the expected demand from these revenue streams, our current backlog and results through the first nine months of 2020, Astronics’ scenario analysis implies full year 2020 sales will be at, or slightly above, $500 million.

Mr. Gundermann noted, “Before COVID-19, we generated 70% of our volume in the commercial aerospace industry and another 10% from general aviation, two areas hit hard by the pandemic. Our task is to adjust to the realities of the current situation and at the same time position ourselves for the recovery when it happens, as it inevitably will.”

Liquidity and Financing

On May 4, 2020, the Company executed an amended credit agreement that suspended its maximum leverage coverage covenant effective with the second quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021 and will reinstitute a leverage covenant beginning in the third quarter of 2021 of 6.0 to 1.0, which declines by .50x in the fourth quarter. Temporary covenants include a minimum liquidity requirement of cash plus the unused revolving credit facility of $180 million through the third quarter of 2021 and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 1.75x measured quarterly through the second quarter of 2021, with an exception for the first quarter of 2021 for which the interest coverage ratio is 1.5x. Under the amended agreement, Astronics has mandatory prepayments if Astronics’ cash level exceeds $100 million. The revolving credit facility was reduced to $375 million from $500 million. Additionally, there are temporary restrictions on share repurchases and acquisitions.

The Company believes that its revised lending agreement, along with the actions it has taken, positions it well to operate through the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts.

Year-to-date cash flow from operations totaled $31.5 million. Operating cash flows were used to reduce long-term debt by $20 million during 2020. The Company was compliant with its debt covenants as of the end of the third quarter.

Third Quarter Results

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

September 26, 2020

 

September 28, 2019

 

% Change

 

September 26, 2020

 

September 28, 2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

106,506

 

 

$

177,018

 

 

(39.8)

%

 

$

387,784

 

 

$

574,290

 

 

(32.5)

%

(Loss) Income from Operations

$

(8,997)

 

 

$

5,103

 

 

(276.3)

%

 

$

(95,232)

 

 

$

38,557

 

 

(347.0)

%

Operating Margin %

(8.4)

%

 

2.9

%

 

 

 

(24.6)

%

 

6.7

%

 

 

Net Loss (Gain) on Sale of Businesses

$

 

 

$

1,332

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

(78,801)

 

 

 

Net (Loss) Income

$

(5,254)

 

 

$

1,210

 

 

(534.2)

%

 

$

(95,796)

 

 

$

86,082

 

 

(211.3)

%

Net (Loss) Income %

(4.9)

%

 

0.7

%

 

 

 

(24.7)

%

 

15.0

%

 

 

*Adjusted EBITDA

$

(55)

 

 

$

15,453

 

 

(100.4)

%

 

$

25,865

 

 

$

68,510

 

 

(62.2)

%

*Adjusted EBITDA

Margin %

(0.1)

%

 

8.7

%

 

 

 

6.7

%

 

11.9

%

 

 

*Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP Performance Measure. Please see the attached table for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income.

Third Quarter 2020 Results (compared with the prior-year period, unless noted otherwise)

Consolidated sales were down $70.5 million compared with the third quarter of 2019. Aerospace sales were down $75.2 million. Test System sales increased $4.6 million. Diagnosys contributed $3.1 million in sales in the third quarter of 2020.

Consolidated operating loss was $9.0 million compared with operating income of $5.1 million resulting from continued delays in the recertification of the 737 MAX and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and, particularly, the aerospace industry.

Consolidated net loss was $5.3 million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $(0.1) million, or (0.1)% of consolidated sales, compared with $15.5 million, or 8.7% of consolidated sales, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was negatively impacted in the 2020 third quarter by lower sales volume and the operating leverage lost from that decline.

Bookings were $81.6 million, rebounding somewhat over the trailing second quarter. The book-to-bill ratio was 0.77:1. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $282.2 million. Approximately $115.5 million, or 41%, of backlog is expected to ship in the remainder of 2020.

Year-to-date 2020 Results (compared with the prior-year period, unless noted otherwise)

Consolidated sales were down $186.5 million compared with the prior-year period. Aerospace sales were down $194.3 million. Test System sales increased $7.8 million. The Acquired Businesses contributed an incremental $8.4 million in sales.

Consolidated operating loss was $95.2 million reflecting non-cash impairment charges of $87.0 million in the Aerospace segment, restructuring-related severance charges of $5.6 million, and lower sales volumes compared with the prior-year period. Impairment charges were recognized in the current year as a result of reduced expectations of future operating results due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly impacted the global economy, and particularly the aerospace industry. During the first quarter, the Company recognized full impairments of the goodwill of Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification (“CSC”), PGA and Custom Control Concepts (“CCC”) reporting units, and a partial impairment of the goodwill of the PECO reporting unit. During the second quarter of 2020, an additional partial impairment of the PECO reporting unit was recorded. No impairment charges were recorded in the third quarter.

Consolidated net loss was $95.8 million, or $(3.11) per diluted share, compared with net income of $86.1 million, or $2.61 per diluted share in the prior year. The after-tax impact of the impairment loss was $81.4 million, or $(2.64) per diluted share.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $25.9 million, or 6.7% of consolidated sales, compared with $68.5 million, or 11.9% of consolidated sales, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was negatively impacted in 2020 by lower sales volume and the operating leverage lost from that decline.

Aerospace Segment Review (refer to sales by market and segment data in accompanying tables)

Aerospace Third Quarter 2020 Results (compared with the prior-year period, unless noted otherwise)

Aerospace segment sales decreased $75.2 million, or 47.7%, to $82.5 million. Sales were negatively affected by the continued grounding of the 737 MAX, overall lower build rates for commercial transport and general aviation aircraft and a weak commercial aircraft aftermarket as the airlines reduced spending due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Aerospace segment operating loss was $6.3 million compared with operating profit of $8.8 million for the same period last year. Operating leverage lost on reduced sales drove the operating loss.

Aerospace bookings in the third quarter of 2020 were $65.0 million, including the $20 million order from Xenex. The segment book-to-bill ratio for the quarter was 0.79:1. Backlog was $208.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Aerospace Year-to-date 2020 Results (compared with the prior-year period, unless noted otherwise)

Aerospace segment sales decreased $194.3 million, or 37.3%, to $326.2 million. Sales were negatively affected for the same reasons noted for the quarter.

Aerospace segment operating loss was $86.6 million compared with operating profit of $48.9 million the same period last year. Aerospace operating profit was impacted by impairment charges of $87.0 million, of which $86.3 million was related to goodwill, as previously discussed. Restructuring-related severance charges of $5.3 million and leverage lost on reduced sales also significantly impacted operating results.

Test Systems Segment Review (refer to sales by market and segment data in accompanying tables)

Test Systems Third Quarter 2020 Results (compared with the prior-year period, unless noted otherwise)

Test Systems segment sales were $24.0 million, up $4.6 million compared with the prior-year period. Excluding sales from the divested semiconductor test business, the Test Systems segment achieved its second highest quarterly sales in the segment’s history. Diagnosys contributed $3.1 million in sales in the third quarter of 2020.

Test Systems operating profit was $0.9 million, or 3.9% of sales, compared with $2.1 million, or 10.7% of sales, in the third quarter of 2019.

Bookings for the Test Systems segment in the quarter were $16.6 million, for a book-to-bill ratio, excluding semiconductor activity, of 0.71:1 for the quarter. Backlog was $73.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Mr. Gundermann commented, “Our Test business continues to perform well. Excluding our divested semiconductor business, third quarter Test revenue was its second highest on record. Importantly, while we successfully continue the integration of our two recent acquisitions, Diagnosys and Freedom Communication, demand from Government customers remains strong.”

Test Systems Year-to-date 2020 Results (compared with the prior-year period, unless noted otherwise)

Test Systems segment sales were $61.6 million, up $7.8 million compared with the prior-year period. The Acquired Businesses contributed an incremental $8.4 million in sales. Sales related to the Semiconductor business, which was sold in early 2019, decreased $4.4 million.

Test Systems operating profit was $4.3 million, or 6.9% of sales, compared with operating profit of $4.2 million in the prior-year period. Operating profit in the prior-year period was impacted by restructuring-related severance charges of $2.0 million.

2020 Outlook

As discussed previously, the Company believes that, given its assumptions on the economic impacts of COVID-19 on its revenue streams in its Aerospace business and its current backlog, consolidated revenue should be at, or slightly above, $500 million for 2020. Given the fluidity of the pandemic as well as government responses, other outcomes, both positive and negative, are possible. Management expects the Company to be cash positive for the year at this revenue level with adjusted EBITDA margins for the year of approximately 5% to 7%. The Company plans to use excess free cash flow from operations to reduce outstanding debt.

Capital expenditures for 2020 are expected to be approximately $8 million. The reduction reflects the change in tooling and equipment capacity requirements for certain programs that were either postponed or cancelled, as well as the deferral or cancellation of discretionary investments.

Mr. Gundermann commented, “It’s obvious we will continue to deal with the pandemic for the remainder of 2020. We are hopeful for a turnaround in our core aerospace markets through 2021. Beyond the pandemic, we believe we are very well positioned to benefit from that improvement when it occurs given the strength of our franchise, our unique leadership position with inflight entertainment and the importance of our offerings for inflight connectivity. Our objective, in the meantime, is to remain cash positive and to continue to develop the products and technologies our customers will require in the future. We are positioning to emerge from these times a better Company.”

Third Quarter 2020 Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference today at 11:00 a.m. ET. During the teleconference, management will review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss Astronics’ corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The Astronics conference call can be accessed by calling 201.493.6784. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at www.astronics.com. To listen to the archived call, dial 412.317.6671 and enter replay pin number 13711478. The telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. on the day of the call through Friday, November 6, 2020. A transcript of the call will also be posted to the Company’s Web site once available.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its products, visit its Web site at www.astronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “estimate” or other similar expressions and include all statements with regard to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its future, reaching any revenue or adjusted EBITDA margin expectations, being cash positive or neutral in 2020, and the outcome of demand streams or expectations of demand by customers and markets. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response, trend in growth with passenger power and connectivity on airplanes, the state of the aerospace and defense industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Company’s products, the need for new and advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and relationships, and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA

(Unaudited, $ in thousands except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

9/26/2020

 

9/28/2019

 

9/26/2020

 

9/28/2019

Sales

$

106,506

 

 

$

177,018

 

 

$

387,784

 

 

$

574,290

 

Cost of products sold

91,333

 

 

140,224

 

 

310,059

 

 

445,056

 

Gross profit

15,173

 

 

36,794

 

 

77,725

 

 

129,234

 

Gross margin

14.2

%

 

20.8

%

 

20.0

%

 

22.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

24,170

 

 

31,691

 

 

85,941

 

 

90,677

 

SG&A % of sales

22.7

%

 

17.9

%

 

22.2

%

 

15.8

%

Impairment loss1

 

 

 

 

87,016

 

 

 

(Loss) Income from operations

(8,997)

 

 

5,103

 

 

(95,232)

 

 

38,557

 

Operating margin

(8.4)

%

 

2.9

%

 

(24.6)

%

 

6.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss (gain) on sale of businesses

 

 

1,332

 

 

 

 

(78,801)

 

Other expense, net of other income2

369

 

 

464

 

 

4,546

 

 

1,197

 

Interest expense, net

1,775

 

 

1,547

 

 

5,091

 

 

4,576

 

(Loss) Income before tax

(11,141)

 

 

1,760

 

 

(104,869)

 

 

111,585

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

(5,887)

 

 

550

 

 

(9,073)

 

 

25,503

 

Net (loss) income

$

(5,254)

 

 

$

1,210

 

 

$

(95,796)

 

 

$

86,082

 

Net (loss) income % of sales

(4.9)

%

 

0.7

%

 

(24.7)

%

 

15.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Basic earnings per share:

$

(0.17)

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(3.11)

 

 

$

2.65

 

*Diluted earnings per share:

$

(0.17)

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(3.11)

 

 

$

2.61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Weighted average diluted shares

 

outstanding (in thousands)

30,770

 

 

32,583

 

 

30,780

 

 

33,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

$

1,670

 

 

$

1,933

 

 

$

5,575

 

 

$

8,850

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

8,043

 

 

$

8,203

 

 

$

24,095

 

 

$

24,183

 

1 Impairment loss primarily represents the goodwill impairment charges incurred in the Aerospace segment. Full impairment charges totaling $73.7 million were recorded in Q1 2020 for goodwill associated to the CSC, PGA and CCC reporting units and a partial goodwill impairment was recorded at the PECO reporting unit. An additional partial goodwill impairment of $12.6 million was recorded at the PECO reporting unit in Q2 2020.

2 Other expense, net of other income, is primarily comprised of equity investment impairment and loss for the nine months ended September 26, 2020.

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited, $ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

9/26/2020

9/28/2019

 

9/26/2020

9/28/2019

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

Aerospace

$

82,548

 

$

157,702

 

 

$

326,282

 

$

520,495

 

Less inter-segment

 

 

 

(91)

 

(5)

 

Total Aerospace

82,548

 

157,702

 

 

326,191

 

520,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Test Systems

24,406

 

19,346

 

 

62,391

 

53,995

 

Less inter-segment

(448)

 

(30)

 

 

(798)

 

(195)

 

Total Test Systems

23,958

 

19,316

 

 

61,593

 

53,800

 

Total consolidated sales

106,506

 

177,018

 

 

387,784

 

574,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating (loss) profit and margins

 

 

 

 

 

Aerospace

(6,332)

 

8,789

 

 

(86,567)

 

48,949

 

 

(7.7)

%

5.6

%

 

(26.5)

%

9.4

%

Test Systems

936

 

2,075

 

 

4,270

 

4,166

 

 

3.9

%

10.7

%

 

6.9

%

7.7

%

Total segment operating (loss) profit

(5,396)

 

10,864

 

 

(82,297)

 

53,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss (gain) on sale of businesses

 

1,332

 

 

 

(78,801)

 

Interest expense

1,775

 

1,547

 

 

5,091

 

4,576

 

Corporate expenses and other

3,970

 

6,225

 

 

17,481

 

15,755

 

(Loss) Income before taxes

$

(11,141)

 

$

1,760

 

 

$

(104,869)

 

$

111,585

 

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Performance Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, goodwill, intangible and long-lived asset impairment charges, equity investment income or loss, legal reserves, settlements and recoveries, restructuring charges and gains or losses associated with the sale of businesses), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, equity-based compensation expense, goodwill, intangible and long-lived asset impairment charges, equity investment income or loss, legal reserves, settlements and recoveries, restructuring charges and gains or losses associated with the sale of businesses, which is not commensurate with the core activities of the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance when evaluating its business and as a basis for planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, $ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

9/26/2020

 

9/28/2019

 

9/26/2020

 

9/28/2019

Net (loss) income

$

(5,254)

 

 

$

1,210

 

 

$

(95,796)

 

 

$

86,082

 

Add back (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

1,775

 

 

1,547

 

 

5,091

 

 

4,576

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

(5,887)

 

 

550

 

 

(9,073)

 

 

25,503

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

8,043

 

 

8,203

 

 

24,095

 

 

24,183

 

Equity-based compensation expense

1,118

 

 

798

 

 

3,924

 

 

2,943

 

Goodwill and other asset impairments

 

 

 

 

87,016

 

 

 

Restructuring-related severance charges

150

 

 

113

 

 

5,558

 

 

2,324

 

Legal reserve, settlements and recoveries

 

 

1,700

 

 

1,450

 

 

1,700

 

Equity investment loss

 

 

 

 

3,600

 

 

 

Net loss (gain) on sale of businesses

 

 

1,332

 

 

 

 

(78,801)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(55)

 

 

$

15,453

 

 

$

25,865

 

 

$

68,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

106,506

 

 

$

177,018

 

 

$

387,784

 

 

$

574,290

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

(0.1)

%

 

8.7

%

 

6.7

%

 

11.9

%

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

($ in thousands)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

9/26/2020

 

12/31/2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,897

 

 

$

31,906

 

Accounts receivable and uncompleted contracts

92,947

 

147,998

Inventories

163,451

 

145,787

Other current assets

27,375

 

15,853

Assets held for sale

 

1,537

Property, plant and equipment, net

108,111

 

112,499

Other long-term assets

43,143

 

54,873

Intangible assets, net

114,355

 

127,293

Goodwill

58,182

 

144,970

Total assets

$

637,461

 

 

$

782,716

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

232

 

 

$

224

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

74,120

 

89,056

Customer advances and deferred revenue

24,916

 

31,360

Long-term debt

168,000

 

188,000

Other liabilities

80,347

 

85,219

Shareholders' equity

289,846

 

388,857

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

637,461

 

 

$

782,716

 

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS DATA

 

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited, $ in thousands)

9/26/2020

 

9/28/2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(95,796)

 

 

$

86,082

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities, excluding the effects of acquisitions/divestitures:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

24,095

 

 

24,183

 

Provisions for non-cash losses on inventory and receivables

4,535

 

 

4,613

 

Equity-based compensation expense

3,924

 

 

2,943

 

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

1,127

 

 

(3,820)

 

Non-cash severance expense

3,007

 

 

 

Operating lease amortization expense

3,352

 

 

2,993

 

Non-cash litigation provision

 

 

1,700

 

Net gain on sale of businesses, before taxes

 

 

(78,801)

 

Equity investment other than temporary impairment

3,493

 

 

 

Impairment loss

87,016

 

 

 

Other

6,622

 

 

(5,485)

 

Cash flows from changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

53,604

 

 

23,423

 

Inventories

(19,807)

 

 

(18,963)

 

Accounts payable

(9,589)

 

 

(5,494)

 

Accrued expenses

(11,340)

 

 

(5,867)

 

Other current assets and liabilities

(224)

 

 

(697)

 

Customer advanced payments and deferred revenue

(6,474)

 

 

(3,266)

 

Income taxes

(12,316)

 

 

5,581

 

Operating lease liabilities

(3,412)

 

 

(2,824)

 

Supplemental retirement and other liabilities

(304)

 

 

3,940

 

Cash provided by operating activities

31,513

 

 

30,241

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

(21,785)

 

Proceeds on sale of business

 

 

104,792

 

Capital expenditures

(5,575)

 

 

(8,850)

 

Proceeds on sale of assets

1,600

 

 

 

Cash (used for) provided by investing activities

(3,975)

 

 

74,157

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

150,000

 

 

99,000

 

Payments for long-term debt

(170,000)

 

 

(146,080)

 

Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury

(7,732)

 

 

(50,000)

 

Stock options activities

33

 

 

423

 

Finance lease principal payments

(1,425)

 

 

(1,284)

 

Financing Fees

(360)

 

 

 

Cash used for financing activities

(29,484)

 

 

(97,941)

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash

(63)

 

 

(284)

 

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(2,009)

 

 

6,173

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

31,906

 

 

16,622

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

29,897

 

 

$

22,795

 


ASTRONICS CORPORATION

SALES BY MARKET

(Unaudited, $ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

9/26/2020

9/28/2019

% Change

 

9/26/2020

9/28/2019

% Change

% of Sales

Aerospace Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Transport

$

44,067

 

$

122,212

 

(63.9)

%

 

$

214,390

 

$

393,721

 

(45.5)

%

55.2

%

Military

18,164

 

17,255

 

5.3

%

 

50,329

 

57,753

 

(12.9)

%

13.0

%

Business Jet

14,711

 

12,432

 

18.3

%

 

45,259

 

49,555

 

(8.7)

%

11.7

%

Other

5,606

 

5,803

 

(3.4)

%

 

16,213

 

19,461

 

(16.7)

%

4.2

%

Aerospace Total

82,548

157,702

(47.7)

%

 

326,191

520,490

(37.3)

%

84.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Test Systems Segment excluding Semiconductor

23,373

17,097

36.7

%

 

58,186

45,985

26.5

%

15.0

%

Total sales excluding Semiconductor

105,921

174,799

(39.4)

%

 

384,377

566,475

(32.1)

%

99.1

%

Test-Semiconductor

585

2,219

(73.6)

%

 

3,407

7,815

(56.4)

%

0.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Sales

$

106,506

 

$

177,018

 

(39.8)

%

 

$

387,784

 

$

574,290

 

(32.5)

%

 

SALES BY PRODUCT LINE

(Unaudited, $ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

9/26/2020

9/28/2019

% Change

 

9/26/2020

9/28/2019

% Change

% of Sales

Aerospace Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electrical Power & Motion

$

32,481

 

$

78,428

 

(58.6)

%

 

$

148,500

 

$

255,007

 

(41.8)

%

38.3

%

Lighting & Safety

25,320

 

44,127

 

(42.6)

%

 

90,973

 

139,502

 

(34.8)

%

23.5

%

Avionics

16,104

 

19,871

 

(19.0)

%

 

57,381

 

79,414

 

(27.7)

%

14.8

%

Systems Certification

605

 

3,384

 

(82.1)

%

 

5,596

 

9,050

 

(38.2)

%

1.4

%

Structures

2,432

 

6,089

 

(60.1)

%

 

7,528

 

18,056

 

(58.3)

%

1.9

%

Other

5,606

 

5,803

 

(3.4)

%

 

16,213

 

19,461

 

(16.7)

%

4.2

%

Aerospace Total

82,548

157,702

(47.7)

%

 

326,191

520,490

(37.3)

%

84.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Test Systems Segment excluding Semiconductor

23,373

17,097

36.7

%

 

58,186

45,985

26.5

%

15.0

%

Total sales excluding Semiconductor

105,921

174,799

(39.4)

%

 

384,377

566,475

(32.1)

%

99.1

%

Test-Semiconductor

585

2,219

(73.6)

%

 

3,407

7,815

(56.4)

%

0.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Sales

$

106,506

 

$

177,018

 

(39.8)

%

 

$

387,784

 

$

574,290

 

(32.5)

%

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

ORDER AND BACKLOG TREND

(Unaudited, $ in thousands)

 

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Trailing Twelve Months

 

12/31/2019

3/28/2020

6/27/2020

9/26/2020

9/26/2020

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

Aerospace

$

172,119

 

$

141,070

 

$

102,573

 

$

82,548

 

$

498,310

 

Test Systems (excluding Semi)

24,416

14,880

19,933

23,373

82,602

 

Sales (excluding Semi)

196,535

155,950

122,506

105,921

 

580,912

 

Test-Semiconductor

1,877

1,634

1,188

585

5,284

 

Total Sales

$

198,412

 

$

157,584

 

$

123,694

 

$

106,506

 

$

586,196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookings

 

 

 

 

 

Aerospace

$

139,649

 

$

150,989

 

$

43,264

 

$

64,956

 

$

398,858

 

Test Systems (excluding Semi)

16,393

16,386

18,230

16,602

67,611

 

Bookings (excluding Semi)

156,042

167,375

61,494

81,558

 

466,469

 

Test-Semiconductor

158

4

162

 

Total Bookings

$

156,200

 

$

167,379

 

$

61,494

 

$

81,558

 

$

466,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Backlog 1

 

 

 

 

 

Aerospace

$

275,754

 

$

285,673

 

$

226,364

 

$

208,772

 

 

Test Systems (excluding Semi)

80,358

81,864

80,161

73,390

 

Backlog (excluding Semi)

356,112

367,537

306,525

282,162

 

Test-Semiconductor

3,479

1,849

661

76

 

Total Backlog

$

359,591

 

$

369,386

 

$

307,186

 

$

282,238

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book:Bill Ratio 2

 

 

 

 

 

Aerospace

0.81

1.07

0.42

0.79

 

0.80

 

Test Systems excl. Semi

0.67

1.10

0.91

0.71

 

0.82

 

Total Book:Bill excl. Semi

0.79

1.07

0.50

0.77

 

0.80

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Test Systems backlog of approximately $22.4 million was added in the fourth quarter of 2019 above related to the acquisition of Diagnosys.

2 Calculations of Test Systems and Total Book:Bill excludes the total semiconductor business, which does include residual warranty backlog that is expected to be recognized.

 

Seite 1 von 2
Astronics Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Wipro and IBM strengthen relationship; announce the expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
XPeng Unveils Cutting Edge Features at 2020 Tech Day
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:30 Uhr
Xenex Awards Exclusive Contract to Astronics for Manufacturing Support of LightStrike Disinfecting Robots
26.10.20
Astronics Test Systems Awarded Contract by Stadler Rail US to Support New Subway Cars for Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority
19.10.20
Astronics Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast