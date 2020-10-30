The General Meeting will be webcast in its entirety live on the Company's website. The links allowing you to access the Webcast will be indicated at a later time on the company's website www.eutelsat.com . We therefore invite you to consult it regularly.

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) Given the health and safety context and the containment measures announced by the French government, the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Eutelsat Communications, scheduled for November 5, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders. Consequently, the admission cards already issued are no longer valid.

Under these conditions, shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to vote either (i) by internet on the VOTACCESS secure voting platform possible up to Wednesday, November 4 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time), or (ii) by correspondence via the paper voting form, or (iii) by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a third party via the paper voting form. In both cases, the duly completed and signed paper voting form must be returned to Société Générale Securities Services1 by Monday, November 2 at the latest.

For registered shareholders, it is possible to send the paper voting form by e-mail to the following address ag2020.fr@socgen.com up to Monday, November 2. In this case, please attach a copy of your identity card or a power of attorney, if the shareholder is a legal entity.

Bearer shareholders should contact their share custodian, who will send new instructions to Société Générale, accompanied by a certificate of participation justifying their status as a shareholder. Paper voting forms will only be taken into account if they reach Société Générale Securities Services by Monday, November 2 at the latest.

If the shareholder gives a proxy to a third party, the proxy must send the voting instructions for the exercise of the mandate in the form of a scanned copy of the single form, to Société Générale Securities Services, by e-mail to the following address: assemblees.generales@sgss.socgen.com. The representative must attach a copy of his/her identity card and, if applicable, a power of attorney from the legal entity represented. To be taken into account, the e-mail must reach Société Générale Securities Services no later than Monday, November 2.

Shareholders wishing to ask questions can email them to Shareholderelations@eutelsat.com up to Friday, October 30. These questions must be accompanied by a certificate of registration of the shares. Nonetheless, given the circumstances, written questions from shareholders received after this date will be taken into account to the extent possible. To be noted, no questions may be asked during the Shareholders’ Meeting and neither new resolutions nor draft amendments may be added to the agenda during the meeting.

