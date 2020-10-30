 

Novo Seeds Portfolio Company Galecto Prices Initial Public Offering on the Nasdaq Global Market

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 11:43  |  57   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Seeds, the early stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, today announced that its portfolio company Galecto Inc. (Galecto), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics that are designed to target the biological processes that lie at the heart of fibrosis and impact a broad range of fibrotic and related diseases, including cancer, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering [of 5,666,667 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share] and trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 29, 2020 under the ticker symbol "GLTO."

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Galecto, are expected to be approximately $85.0 million.

Søren Møller, Managing Partner at Novo Seeds, commented: "As the original incubators and first investor in Galecto, we are very proud of the company's accomplishments to date and congratulate the team on this important milestone. We are especially proud of the high-caliber team we helped establish and of the role we played in the company's growth since its early days. This milestone serves as a case-study of the Novo Seeds investment model, from seed to the public markets."

From its origins at the University of Lund, Galecto's science was first incubated through the pre-seed grant programme of the Novo Nordisk Foundation in 2009, and subsequently Novo Seeds led its first seed investment round in 2011. Novo Seeds was instrumental in recruiting the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hans Schambye who has been driving the Company's progress since the start. In addition, Novo Seeds led the company's fundraise in 2018, and also participated in the company's most recent financing round alongside a syndicate of international investors.

Søren Møller, Managing Partner at Novo Seeds, added: "Galecto is an excellent example of what can be achieved when the critical components of a biotech ecosystem are brought together to translate breakthrough innovation in the Nordics into a global biotech player. This news coupled with portfolio company Orphozyme's recent dual listing, demonstrates the strength of our strategy of backing enterprises from an early stage across their life-cycle through real inflection points to address unmet medical need. With ten clinical companies in our portfolio, we look forward to continuing supporting them navigate these exciting times for the life sciences industry."

The company's press release can be found here.

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It is the holding and investment company of the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, and is responsible for managing the Novo Nordisk Foundation's assets.

Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets. Further information: http://www.novoholdings.dk.

About Galecto, Inc.

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company's pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as two assets about to move into Phase 2 targeting NASH and myelofibrosis. The Company is incorporated in the U.S. and has its operating headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further information can be found at www.galecto.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Global Payment As A Service (PaaS) Market Booming Despite Current Economic and Health Crisis
SciBase releases next generation platform, Nevisense Go.
Whole Foods Predicts 2021's Biggest Health Food Trends
Topia Named Strategic Leader in the new Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success
ROCCAT's Ridiculously Fast Titan Optical Switch Launches Tomorrow In The Vulcan Pro Keyboards & ...
Micro Mobile Data Center Market worth $6.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Four new patents under the belt: Shin Kong Bank and TPIsoftware revolutionize finance industry with new API management applications
Swrve Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms
DENSO Products and Services Americas Named 2020 North American Aftermarket Automotive Company of ...
Titel
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks