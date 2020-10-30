Lufax Holding Ltd Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 26,250,000 additional ADSs at US$13.50 per ADS.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 175,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each two ADSs representing one ordinary share of the Company, at a price to the public of US$13.50 per ADS for a total offering size of US$2.3625 billion, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 30, 2020, under the symbol “LU.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 3, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BofA Securities, Inc., UBS Securities LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and China PA Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited are acting as active joint bookrunners and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, CLSA Limited and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BOCI Asia Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

The Company's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters: