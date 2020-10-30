 

Lufax Holding Ltd Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 11:46  |  85   |   |   

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 175,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each two ADSs representing one ordinary share of the Company, at a price to the public of US$13.50 per ADS for a total offering size of US$2.3625 billion, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 30, 2020, under the symbol “LU.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 3, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 26,250,000 additional ADSs at US$13.50 per ADS.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BofA Securities, Inc., UBS Securities LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and China PA Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited are acting as active joint bookrunners and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, CLSA Limited and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BOCI Asia Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

The Company's registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters:

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Wipro and IBM strengthen relationship; announce the expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...