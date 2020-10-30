 

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 12

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020 and will hold an investment community conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

“I’m excited to share details on a very successful quarter. In the third quarter of this year we increased our cash position, came back into compliance with the NYSE American continued listing requirements, and sold a record number of Avenova units,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “In addition to those major accomplishments, we continue to work diligently in fulfilling information requests from the EPA for inclusion of Avenova on the list of approved disinfectants that kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and with the FDA to secure EUA for the antibody test kit.”

Date/Time:

 

 Thursday, November 12, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

 

 

 

Pre-Registration:

 

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/8439986

 

 

 

 

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

 

Dial In:

 

Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference by dialing the following and requesting the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals call:

 

 

866-677-7731 from within the U.S.

480-405-6745 from outside the U.S.

The live call also will be available at http://novabay.com/investors/events. A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after its completion through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time December 3, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 from within the U.S. or 404-537-3406 from outside the U.S., and entering conference ID 8439986. The call will also be archived at http://novabay.com/investors/events.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX family of products and the AGANOCIDE compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA for the eye care market, CELLERX for the aesthetic dermatology market and NEUTROPHASE for the wound care market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.

Socialize and Stay informed on NovaBay’s progress:
 Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn
Visit NovaBay’s Website

Avenova Purchasing Information
 For NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:
Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com.
www.Avenova.com

 



