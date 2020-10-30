Summit Wireless Technologies to Host Third Quarter Update Conference Call on November 10th

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, announced management will hold a call to provide a business update including its third quarter results at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 877-423-9813 or 201-689-8573 and referencing code 13711981 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. To bypass the operator and receive a call rather than dialing in, please use the following link approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be on the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.summitwireless.com and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13711981.