Grimshaw and SG Blocks, Inc. Partner to Participate in NYC Fox Competition ‘New York by Design’ Television Show

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX ), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced it is partnering with international design giant Grimshaw to compete in a television show on innovative ideas for design in New York market. The companies will collaborate to deliver the design of an actual fabricated home which will be dubbed the most resilient home in America for under $200,000.

Credit: SG Blocks, Inc.

Grimshaw Chairman Andrew Whalley stated, “Grimshaw has been exploring the opportunities in using recycled containers for affordable modular construction, in particular the ability to rapidly deploy very resilient, affordable, housing units. We are pleased to be partnering with SG Blocks on developing a number of design options and look forward to manufacturing the first prototype units.”

“We were thrilled to be invited to participate in New York by Design based on the overwhelming success of their L.A. Show. We look forward to delivering a unique product that will combine cutting edge design with safe and green practices” said Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks.

This episode of the show “New York by Design” will launch on FOX Broadcasting Network in August 2020, highlighting SG Blocks’ sustainable projects and philosophies. An international jury and the audience will vote on favorite projects and designs from various companies, with the winners featured in the series finale. The show boasts an audience of more than 2.5 million viewers. Watch a trailer for New York by Design here: https://youtu.be/61X-0CvOCeE

SG Blocks and Grimshaw have partnered in the past, including in June 2018, when SG Blocks signed a master services agreement with Grimshaw for exclusive container-based modular design. Under this agreement, Grimshaw serves as SG Blocks’ premier design partner and incorporates SG Blocks’ container-based structures into its global, award-winning industrial design portfolio.

The firms have also collaborated in September 2018, when SG Blocks displayed a single-family container-based modular home at the 15th Annual Five-Star Conference and Expo in Dallas, Texas, and Grimshaw showcased its collaboration through an innovative animated video and physical models exhibited throughout the prototype.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.