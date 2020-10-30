Antibe Therapeutics Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

“Graduating to the TSX is an important milestone for Antibe, reflecting both our progress and potential,” remarked Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “With partnering activities expanding and preparations for our first Phase III study fully underway, this is the right time to broaden our investor base and raise the Company’s profile in the investment community. We appreciate the support of our shareholders and the efforts of the TSXV and TSX as we implement the next phase of our corporate strategy.”

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and list its common shares on the TSX.

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain standard and customary conditions required by the TSX. Once these conditions are satisfied, Antibe’s shares will begin trading on the TSX under its existing ticker symbol “ATE” and will be delisted from the TSXV. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation. The Company will make a further announcement once the TSX confirms the date on which its shares will commence trading.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation, safer nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”) for pain and inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. Antibe is developing three assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (“GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with NSAIDs. Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul (ATB-346), is entering Phase III for osteoarthritis pain. Additional assets under development include a safer alternative to opioids for peri-operative pain, and a GI-safe alternative to low-dose aspirin. Learn more at antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements about the proposed graduation to TSX, the broadening of Antibe’s investor audience and raising of the Company’s profile in the investment community. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar wording. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s inability to satisfy the standard TSX listing conditions or to broaden its investor audience and increase its profile, inability to secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

