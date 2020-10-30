Alnylam Wins Prestigious Prix Galien Award for Best Biotechnology Product with First-Ever Approved RNAi Therapeutic, ONPATTRO (patisiran)

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition for ONPATTRO and want to share this award with the incredible patients, caregivers, scientists, healthcare professionals, and colleagues that helped us succeed in making RNAi therapeutics, an entirely new class of medicines, a reality for patients,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “The breakthrough approval of ONPATTRO was a result of nearly two decades of determination to deliver the first-ever FDA-approved treatment to adult patients living with the polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis. We also want to recognize the continued industry efforts in helping those living with this progressive, debilitating condition.”

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced it has won the 2020 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Biotechnology Product for ONPATTRO (patisiran). The award, which recognizes excellence in scientific innovation that improves the state of human health, was presented by the Galien Foundation during the 50 th Annual Prix Galien USA Awards ceremony yesterday.

In 2019, ONPATTRO won the Prix Galien Award for Best Biotechnology Product in Italy and the Netherlands.

About ONPATTRO (patisiran)

ONPATTRO is an RNAi therapeutic that was approved in the United States and Canada for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis in adults. ONPATTRO is also approved in the European Union, Switzerland and Brazil for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with Stage 1 or Stage 2 polyneuropathy, and in Japan for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. ONPATTRO is an intravenously administered RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR). It is designed to target and silence TTR messenger RNA, thereby blocking the production of TTR protein before it is made. ONPATTRO blocks the production of TTR in the liver, reducing its accumulation in the body’s tissues in order to halt or slow down the progression of the polyneuropathy associated with the disease. For more information about ONPATTRO, visit ONPATTRO.com.

ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection Important Safety Information

Infusion-Related Reactions

Infusion-related reactions (IRRs) have been observed in patients treated with ONPATTRO. In a controlled clinical study, 19 percent of ONPATTRO-treated patients experienced IRRs, compared to 9 percent of placebo-treated patients. The most common symptoms of IRRs with ONPATTRO were flushing, back pain, nausea, abdominal pain, dyspnea, and headache.