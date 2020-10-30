Dr. Ellen R. Strahlman Elected to Altria’s Board of Directors

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) announces that Dr. Ellen R. Strahlman will join its Board of Directors on November 2, 2020.

Dr. Strahlman served as Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, from April 2013 until her retirement in January 2018. Before joining Becton Dickinson and Company, she served as a Senior Advisor to the CEO at GlaxoSmithKline from April 2012 through March 2013, after previously serving as the Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer from April 2008 through March 2012. Prior to 2008, Dr. Strahlman held senior executive leadership roles in global product development and commercialization, medical affairs and business development at leading pharmaceutical and medical technology companies including Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Virogen Limited, Bausch & Lomb, Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. She currently serves as a director of Syncona Limited having previously served as a director of Syncona Partners, LLC.

Dr. Strahlman will be a member of the Finance and Innovation Committees.