 

Dr. Ellen R. Strahlman Elected to Altria’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 12:00  |  64   |   |   

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) announces that Dr. Ellen R. Strahlman will join its Board of Directors on November 2, 2020.

Dr. Strahlman served as Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, from April 2013 until her retirement in January 2018. Before joining Becton Dickinson and Company, she served as a Senior Advisor to the CEO at GlaxoSmithKline from April 2012 through March 2013, after previously serving as the Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer from April 2008 through March 2012. Prior to 2008, Dr. Strahlman held senior executive leadership roles in global product development and commercialization, medical affairs and business development at leading pharmaceutical and medical technology companies including Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Virogen Limited, Bausch & Lomb, Inc. and Merck & Co., Inc. She currently serves as a director of Syncona Limited having previously served as a director of Syncona Partners, LLC.

Dr. Strahlman will be a member of the Finance and Innovation Committees.

Altria’s Profile

Altria’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), John Middleton Co. (Middleton), Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle) and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC). Altria owns an 80% interest in Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). Altria holds equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos).

The brand portfolios of Altria’s tobacco operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal and on!. Ste. Michelle produces and markets premium wines sold under various labels, including Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, and it imports and markets Antinori, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte and Villa Maria Estate products in the United States. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

More information about Altria is available at altria.com and on the Altria Investor app, or follow Altria on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Altria Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Altria News
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Wipro and IBM strengthen relationship; announce the expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Altria Reports 2020 Third-Quarter and Nine-Months Results; Tobacco Businesses Demonstrate Resilience; Narrows 2020 Full-Year Earnings Guidance
28.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Brenntag AG (deutsch)
25.10.20
3 Robinhood-Aktien, die bei einem Sieg von Joe Biden extrem steigen könnten(2) 
16.10.20
Altria to Host Webcast of 2020 Third-Quarter Results
15.10.20
E-Zigarettenhersteller Juul stellt Deutschlandgeschäft ein
08.10.20
Dividendenaristokrat Altria: Trotz fast 8,5 % Dividendenrendite weitere schlechte Nachrichten!
06.10.20
Über 8 % Dividendenrendite bei überschaubarem Risiko: Altria lässt die Kasse klingeln!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:13 Uhr
785
Altria News