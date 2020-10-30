TOWARDS NEW DIMENSIONS! / Worldwide Live Broadcast by Sedus (FOTO)

Dogern, Germany (ots) - Under the motto "NEW DIMENSIONS", Sedus invited

international experts to a worldwide live broadcast on 29 October 2020.



The three key notes and the Sedus Product News 2020 are now online on the Sedus

website at http://www.sedus.com .



As of now, all Sedus showrooms offer the opportunity to experience and test the

innovative product ideas. Customised appointments can be made with the Sedus

specialists in Germany, other parts of Europe and Dubai.





The working environment is undergoing a constant change, which the currentcircumstances have accelerated considerably. Today, office work can take placeanywhere. Even internationally staffed and networked teams are collaboratingmore easily, efficiently, creatively and faster. And with more satisfyingresults.Rigid office structures are being replaced by new workplace concepts. The officeis becoming a place of agile teamwork, an inspiring meeting place, a creativehotspot and a forum for knowledge exchange. In every sector, in every companyand in every location, slumbering talents are awakened and previously unknownpotentials released, opening up truly new dimensions.The office is becoming a social hub, a place to meet and a space where peoplejoin to create great things together. The new concepts and product solutions aredesigned to meet these changes and new requirements. They are the result of userobservations, research work and user tests with the aim of implementing this newdimension of the work space.http://www.sedus.comUse this link to download high resolution product images:https://mediacenter.sedus.com/Go/IHYm4pcn/DContact:Sedus Presseagentur / Sedus press agencyJoachim Sparenberg, Phone.+49 7741 8355003, E-Mail: mailto:sparenberg-pr@web.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43223/4749061OTS: Sedus Stoll AG