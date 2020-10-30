TOWARDS NEW DIMENSIONS! / Worldwide Live Broadcast by Sedus (FOTO)

 

Dogern, Germany (ots) - Under the motto "NEW DIMENSIONS", Sedus invited
international experts to a worldwide live broadcast on 29 October 2020.

The three key notes and the Sedus Product News 2020 are now online on the Sedus
website at http://www.sedus.com .

As of now, all Sedus showrooms offer the opportunity to experience and test the
innovative product ideas. Customised appointments can be made with the Sedus
specialists in Germany, other parts of Europe and Dubai.

The working environment is undergoing a constant change, which the current
circumstances have accelerated considerably. Today, office work can take place
anywhere. Even internationally staffed and networked teams are collaborating
more easily, efficiently, creatively and faster. And with more satisfying
results.

Rigid office structures are being replaced by new workplace concepts. The office
is becoming a place of agile teamwork, an inspiring meeting place, a creative
hotspot and a forum for knowledge exchange. In every sector, in every company
and in every location, slumbering talents are awakened and previously unknown
potentials released, opening up truly new dimensions.

The office is becoming a social hub, a place to meet and a space where people
join to create great things together. The new concepts and product solutions are
designed to meet these changes and new requirements. They are the result of user
observations, research work and user tests with the aim of implementing this new
dimension of the work space.

Contact:

Sedus Presseagentur / Sedus press agency
Joachim Sparenberg, Phone.+49 7741 8355003, E-Mail: mailto:sparenberg-pr@web.de

Sedus Stoll AG


