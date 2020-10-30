 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure 5 November 2020

Bonds Covered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5535                  (SE0013358413) 2025-09-17
Covered Bond SEB 580                                       (SE0013101722) 2025-12-17
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1590                       (SE0012676690) 2025-09-03
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 195                (SE0013546066) 2025-06-18
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2512                  (SE0013877214) 2025-12-17
Covered Bond Länsförs. Hypotek 518                 (SE0011309244) 2025-09-17
Covered Bond SCBC 146                                     (SE0013381571) 2025-06-11

 
Bid date Thursday 5 November 2020  
Bid times 0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date  
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5535
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 580
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1590
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 195
SEK  300 million ± SEK 150 million in issue 2512
SEK  600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 518
SEK  600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 146

 

Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total

 

  		 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

  		A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5535
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 580
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1590
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 195
A maximum of SEK  300 million per bid in issue 2512
A maximum of SEK  600 million per bid in issue 518
A maximum of SEK  600 million per bid in issue 146

 

  		 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

  		SEK 50 million per bid  
Expected allocation time No later than 1015 hours (CET) on the Bid date  
Delivery and payment date Monday 9 November 2020  
Delivery of Bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383  
     
     

Stockholm, 30 October 2020

                            



