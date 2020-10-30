Flyht Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “Flyht”) announced today that it will release its third quarter and year-to-date 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes. The Company will then host a live conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 7 am MST (9 am EST, 6 am PST). The conference call will include a brief presentation from Flyht’s Interim CEO Bill Tempany and CFO Alana Forbes followed by a question and answer session.



Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada and the U.S.A.) and 1-604-638-5340 (internationally). Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of the conference call will be posted on Flyht’s website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider.