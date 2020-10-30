WisdomTree Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results – Diluted Loss Per Share of ($0.01), or Earnings Per Share of $0.07, as adjusted

$12.0 million of non-cash charges , including (i) a loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of $8.9 million and (ii) a $3.1 million impairment charge related to our investment in Thesys Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

($0.3) million net loss ($11.01 million net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$60.7 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 5.3% arising primarily from market appreciation, partly offset by net outflows.

$468 million of net outflows, driven by outflows from our commodity and international developed market equity products, partly offset by inflows into our U.S. equity and emerging market equity products.

0.42% average global advisory fee, an increase of 1 basis point due to AUM mix shift.

$64.6 million of operating revenues, an increase of 11.2% primarily due to higher average AUM and a higher average global advisory fee.

76.5% gross margin1, a 1.4 point increase primarily due to higher revenues.

22.8% operating income margin, a 2.5 point increase primarily due to higher revenues, partly offset by higher operating expenses.

$25.0 million issuance of convertible senior notes due 2023, which were issued on the same terms as the notes previously issued.

$4.5 million repurchase of 1.1 million shares of our common stock, principally in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on November 25, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2020.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

“We have restored the momentum built prior to the pandemic through steadfast focus on what we can control and strong execution amid a highly volatile and unusual year. Important elements across our global franchise are starting to align and I’m excited about our growth outlook for the remainder of the year and into 2021.”



“Given the strength and sustainability of our execution over the past eight months, we have decided to pursue a ‘remote first’ philosophy and plan to reduce our office space globally. Technology has brought our team closer together and driven productivity gains while our funds continue to operate flawlessly with coordination from our third-party service providers. We are taking this action because we believe it is the right strategy to drive sustained momentum and future growth of the business and the cost savings could be meaningful.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($, in billions): AUM $ 60.7 $ 57.6 $ 50.3 $ 63.6 $ 60.0 Net inflows/(outflows) $ (0.5 ) $ 0.1 $ (0.5 ) $ 0.4 $ (0.7 ) Average AUM $ 61.2 $ 55.7 $ 59.8 $ 61.9 $ 60.3 Average advisory fee 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.44 % 0.44 % Consolidated Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 64.6 $ 58.1 $ 63.9 $ 68.9 $ 67.7 Net (loss)/income $ (0.3 ) $ (13.3 ) $ (8.6 ) $ (25.9 ) $ 4.2 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.02 Operating income margin 22.8 % 20.3 % 24.5 % 21.5 % 23.8 % As Adjusted (Non-GAAP 1): Gross margin 76.5 % 75.1 % 77.3 % 77.3 % 77.7 % Net income, as adjusted $ 11.0 $ 8.5 $ 11.2 $ 10.1 $ 10.6 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Operating income margin, as adjusted 22.8 % 20.4 % 25.1 % 22.0 % 24.1 %

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News

In August 2020, we issued and sold an additional $25.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023 following our issuance in June 2020 of $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of such notes.

In September 2020, we won two awards at the AJ Bell Fund & Investment Trust Awards 2020 for WisdomTree Physical Gold (PHAU) and WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (WCLD).

In October 2020, we were named “Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+)” by the ETF Express U.S. Awards 2020, which recognizes excellence among ETF issuers and service providers across a wide range of categories. Product News In August 2020, we announced an index change for WTI Crude Oil ETC (CRUD) following a vote by security holders; we announced that enhancements were made to the WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) – previously the WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund – focusing on growth exposure of platform businesses with the addition of growth screen criteria and a fee reduction; and we cross-listed five funds in Mexico – four European products: SGBS, WCLD1, VOLT, WTAI and one U.S. ETF: WCLD.

In October 2020, we implemented a number of volatility proofing measures for three currency-hedged and six short-and-leveraged ETPs in Europe; we announced a forward share split of 2:1 on the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE); we applied an ESG screen and introduced the WisdomTree Composite Risk Score to the WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (GGRA), the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF (DGSE) and the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF (DEM); and we announced a collaboration with 55ip, a financial technology company, to deliver WisdomTree model portfolios utilizing 55ip’s automated tax-smart technology.





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019

Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 63,919 $ 57,208 $ 62,950 $ 68,179 $ 67,006 $ 184,077 $ 197,473 Other income 721 918 924 728 712 2,563 2,023 Total revenues 64,640 58,126 63,874 68,907 67,718 186,640 199,496 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 19,098 17,455 17,295 19,280 18,880 53,848 61,481 Fund management and administration 15,219 14,461 14,485 15,650 15,110 44,165 45,852 Marketing and advertising 2,996 1,949 2,468 3,551 3,022 7,413 8,612 Sales and business development 2,386 2,181 3,417 5,329 4,354 7,984 12,947 Contractual gold payments 4,539 4,063 3,760 3,516 3,502 12,362 9,710 Professional and consulting fees 950 1,357 1,273 1,604 1,259 3,580 4,037 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,611 1,643 1,551 1,587 1,549 4,805 4,715 Depreciation and amortization 253 251 256 253 259 760 792 Third-party distribution fees 1,233 1,340 1,355 1,146 1,503 3,928 5,822 Acquisition and disposition- related costs — 33 383 366 190 416 536 Other 1,611 1,596 1,997 1,816 1,959 5,204 6,267 Total operating expenses 49,896 46,329 48,240 54,098 51,587 144,465 160,771 Operating income 14,744 11,797 15,634 14,809 16,131 42,175 38,725 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (2,511 ) (2,044 ) (2,419 ) (2,606 ) (2,832 ) (6,974 ) (8,634 ) Loss on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments (8,870 ) (23,358 ) (2,208 ) (5,354 ) (6,306 ) (34,436 ) (5,939 ) Interest income 111 119 163 936 799 393 2,396 Impairments (3,080 ) — (19,672 ) (30,138 ) — (22,752 ) (572 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (2,387 ) — — — (2,387 ) — Other gains and losses, net 744 1,819 (2,507 ) (2 ) 843 56 (3,500 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 1,138 (14,054 ) (11,009 ) (22,355 ) 8,635 (23,925 ) 22,476 Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,408 (804 ) (2,371 ) 3,525 4,483 (1,767 ) 7,021 Net (loss)/income $ (270 ) $ (13,250 ) $ (8,638 ) $ (25,880 ) $ 4,152 $ (22,158 ) $ 15,455 (Loss)/earnings per share – basic ($0.01 )2 ($0.09 ) ($0.06 ) ($0.17 ) $0.022 ($0.16 )2 $0.09 (Loss)/earnings per share – diluted ($0.01 )2 ($0.09 ) ($0.06 ) ($0.17 ) $0.02 ($0.16 )2 $0.09 Weighted average common shares – basic 145,564 151,623 152,519 151,948 151,897 149,886 151,782 Weighted average common shares – diluted 145,564 151,623 152,519 151,948 167,163 149,886 166,944 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1) Total operating expenses $ 49,896 $ 46,296 $ 47,857 $ 53,732 $ 51,397 Operating income $ 14,744 $ 11,830 $ 16,017 $ 15,175 $ 16,321 Income before income taxes $ 13,242 $ 10,911 $ 14,358 $ 13,503 $ 15,131 Income tax expense $ 2,205 $ 2,417 $ 3,134 $ 3,396 $ 4,489 Net income $ 11,037 $ 8,494 $ 11,224 $ 10,107 $ 10,642 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 11.2% from the second quarter of 2020 due to higher average global AUM arising from market appreciation, partly offset by net outflows. Also, our average global advisory fee increased 1 basis point due to AUM mix shift.

Operating revenues decreased 4.5% from the third quarter of 2019 due to a 2 basis point decline in our average global advisory fee arising from AUM mix shift, notwithstanding the increase in our average AUM.

Our average global advisory fee was 0.42%, 0.41% and 0.44% during the third quarter of 2020, the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased 7.7% from the second quarter of 2020 due to higher incentive compensation accruals, marketing expenses, and higher fund management and administration costs due to higher average AUM and an increase in contractual gold payments due to higher average gold prices.

Operating expenses decreased 3.3% from the third quarter of 2019 due to lower sales and business development costs, partly offset by higher contractual gold payments due to higher average gold prices.

Other Income/(Expenses)

We recognized a non-cash loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of ($8.9) million, ($23.4) million and ($6.3) million during the third quarter of 2020, second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. These losses arose due to an increase in forward-looking gold prices when compared to the previous periods’ forward-looking gold curves. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.

Interest expense increased 22.8% from the second quarter of 2020 to $2.5 million primarily due to higher effective interest rates. This expense decreased 11.3% from the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a lower level of debt outstanding.

During the third quarter of 2020, we recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $3.1 million related to our investment in Thesys.

Other gains, net, were $0.7 million, $1.8 million and $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively. The third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020 includes a gain of $0.2 million and $0.9 million, respectively, arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine Inc. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations, securities owned and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 of 123.7% resulted in income tax expense of $1.4 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory tax rate of 21% primarily due to a non-deductible loss on revaluation of deferred consideration. This loss was partly offset by a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 16.7%1.

NINE MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues decreased 6.4% as compared to 2019 due to a 3 basis point decline in our average global advisory fee arising from AUM mix shift.

Operating expenses decreased 10.1% as compared to 2019 due to lower incentive compensation accruals as well as $3.5 million of severance expense included in the prior period, lower sales and business development costs, third party distribution costs, marketing expenses and other expenses, as well as lower fund management and administration costs primarily due to the sale of our Canadian ETF business. These declines were partly offset by higher contractual gold payments due to higher average gold prices.

Significant changes in items reported in other income/(expenses) include a decrease in interest expense of 19.2% due to a lower level of debt outstanding; non-cash loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of ($34.4) million and ($5.9) million in 2020 and 2019, respectively; non-cash impairment charges of $22.8 million recorded in 2020; a loss on extinguishment of debt of $2.4 million in 2020; non-cash charges of $6.0 million and $4.3 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively, arising from the release of tax-related indemnification assets upon the expiration of the statute of limitations (an equal and offsetting benefit was recognized in income tax expense); and a gain of $1.1 million in 2020 arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine.

Our effective income tax rate for 2020 of 7.4% resulted in an income tax benefit of $1.8 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a valuation allowance on capital losses, a non-deductible loss on revaluation of deferred consideration and tax shortfalls associated with the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards. These items were partly offset by a tax benefit of $6.0 million recognized in connection with the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above, a $2.9 million non-taxable gain recognized upon sale of our Canadian ETF business in the first quarter, a tax benefit of $2.8 million recognized in connection with the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance on interest carryforwards arising from our debt previously held in the United Kingdom and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.

CONFERENCE CALL

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call-in number will be (877) 303-7209. Anyone outside the U.S. or Canada should call (970) 315-0420. The slides used during the presentation will be available at http://ir.wisdomtree.com. For those unable to join the conference call at the scheduled time, an audio replay will be available on http://ir.wisdomtree.com.

ABOUT WISDOMTREE

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $62.5 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 57,647 $ 50,323 $ 63,615 $ 59,981 $ 60,389 Assets sold — — (778 ) — — Inflows/(outflows) (468 ) 126 (536 ) 390 (698 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 3,560 7,494 (11,958 ) 3,247 471 Fund closures (46 ) (296 ) (20 ) (3 ) (181 ) End of period assets $ 60,693 $ 57,647 $ 50,323 $ 63,615 $ 59,981 Average assets during the period $ 61,194 $ 55,689 $ 59,819 $ 61,858 $ 60,306 Average advisory fee during the period 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.44 % 0.44 % Revenue days 92 91 91 92 92 Number of ETFs – end of the period 305 311 331 349 348 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 31,344 $ 28,893 $ 40,600 $ 37,592 $ 39,220 Inflows/(outflows) 575 (1,474 ) (1,273 ) 563 (1,198 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,373 4,039 (10,424 ) 2,448 (430 ) Fund closures — (114 ) (10 ) (3 ) — End of period assets $ 33,292 $ 31,344 $ 28,893 $ 40,600 $ 37,592 Average assets during the period $ 32,962 $ 30,607 $ 36,936 $ 39,094 $ 37,857 Average advisory fee during the period 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.44 % Number of ETFs – end of the period 67 67 77 80 80 INTERNATIONAL LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 26,303 $ 21,430 $ 23,015 $ 22,389 $ 21,169 Assets sold — — (778 ) — — Inflows/(outflows) (1,043 ) 1,600 737 (173 ) 500 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 2,187 3,455 (1,534 ) 799 901 Fund closures (46 ) (182 ) (10 ) — (181 ) End of period assets $ 27,401 $ 26,303 $ 21,430 $ 23,015 $ 22,389 Average assets during the period $ 28,232 $ 25,082 $ 22,883 $ 22,764 $ 22,449 Average advisory fee during the period 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.44 % Number of ETPs – end of the period 238 244 254 269 268 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 24,260 $ 19,823 $ 20,074 $ 19,713 $ 18,204 Inflows/(outflows) (1,087 ) 1,316 592 (244 ) 511 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 2,036 3,121 (843 ) 605 998 End of period assets $ 25,209 $ 24,260 $ 19,823 $ 20,074 $ 19,713 Average assets during the period $ 25,959 $ 23,037 $ 20,407 $ 19,892 $ 19,558 U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 13,997 $ 12,151 $ 17,732 $ 16,281 $ 15,889 Inflows/(outflows) 897 (241 ) (285 ) 460 239 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 718 2,087 (5,296 ) 991 153 End of period assets $ 15,612 $ 13,997 $ 12,151 $ 17,732 $ 16,281 Average assets during the period $ 15,139 $ 13,302 $ 16,011 $ 16,969 $ 15,872 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 8,821 $ 8,632 $ 13,011 $ 12,169 $ 13,313 Inflows/(outflows) (587 ) (965 ) (1,097 ) (135 ) (1,009 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 369 1,154 (3,282 ) 977 (135 ) End of period assets $ 8,603 $ 8,821 $ 8,632 $ 13,011 $ 12,169 Average assets during the period $ 8,819 $ 8,760 $ 11,447 $ 12,607 $ 12,379





Three Months Ended Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 5,413 $ 4,600 $ 6,400 $ 5,699 $ 5,966 Inflows/(outflows) 257 (25 ) 69 195 176 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 309 838 (1,869 ) 506 (443 ) End of period assets $ 5,979 $ 5,413 $ 4,600 $ 6,400 $ 5,699 Average assets during the period $ 5,913 $ 5,129 $ 5,918 $ 5,991 $ 5,729 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 3,530 $ 3,527 $ 3,585 $ 3,337 $ 3,946 Inflows/(outflows) 76 (53 ) 21 218 (594 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 24 56 (79 ) 30 (15 ) End of period assets $ 3,630 $ 3,530 $ 3,527 $ 3,585 $ 3,337 Average assets during the period $ 3,605 $ 3,523 $ 3,653 $ 3,540 $ 3,731 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,349 $ 882 $ 995 $ 1,002 $ 989 Inflows/(outflows) (10 ) 312 12 (22 ) 12 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 92 155 (125 ) 15 1 End of period assets $ 1,431 $ 1,349 $ 882 $ 995 $ 1,002 Average assets during the period $ 1,481 $ 1,163 $ 1,008 $ 1,033 $ 1,019 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 225 $ 244 $ 358 $ 418 $ 434 Inflows/(outflows) (4 ) (29 ) (66 ) (61 ) (17 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 8 10 (48 ) 1 1 End of period assets $ 229 $ 225 $ 244 $ 358 $ 418 Average assets during the period $ 226 $ 226 $ 328 $ 398 $ 428 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ 52 $ 464 $ 1,460 $ 1,362 $ 1,648 Assets sold — — (778 ) — — Inflows/(outflows) (10 ) (189 ) 218 (21 ) (16 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 4 73 (416 ) 122 (89 ) Fund closures (46 ) (296 ) (20 ) (3 ) (181 ) End of period assets $ — $ 52 $ 464 $ 1,460 $ 1,362 Average assets during the period $ 52 $ 549 $ 1,047 $ 1,428 $ 1,590 Headcount 211 214 210 208 212

Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments

Source: WisdomTree





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Sept. 30,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019 (Unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,561 $ 74,972 Securities owned, at fair value 32,574 17,319 Accounts receivable 26,163 26,838 Income taxes receivable 38 — Prepaid expenses 4,971 3,724 Other current assets 704 207 Total current assets 128,011 123,060 Fixed assets, net 7,654 8,127 Notes receivable — 28,172 Securities held-to-maturity 501 16,863 Deferred tax assets, net 7,115 7,398 Investments 8,112 11,192 Right of use assets – operating leases 16,788 18,161 Goodwill 85,856 85,856 Intangible assets 601,247 603,294 Other noncurrent assets 185 983 Total assets $ 855,469 $ 903,106 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 22,427 $ 22,021 Compensation and benefits payable 13,881 26,501 Deferred consideration – gold payments 17,202 13,953 Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value — 582 Operating lease liabilities 3,124 3,682 Income taxes payable — 3,372 Accounts payable and other liabilities 10,383 8,930 Total current liabilities 67,017 79,041 Convertible notes 165,819 — Debt — 175,956 Deferred consideration – gold payments 190,546 159,071 Operating lease liabilities 17,849 19,057 Total liabilities 441,231 433,125 Preferred stock – Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 250,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 148,782 and 155,264 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,488 1,553 Additional paid-in capital 319,443 352,658 Accumulated other comprehensive income 640 945 Accumulated deficit (39,902 ) (17,744 ) Total stockholders’ equity 281,669 337,412 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 855,469 $ 903,106





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2020

Sept. 30,

2019

Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss)/income $ (22,158 ) $ 15,455 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash provided by operating activities: Advisory fees received in gold and other precious metals (46,077 ) (36,306 ) Loss on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments 34,436 5,939 Impairments 22,752 572 Contractual gold payments 12,362 9,710 Stock-based compensation 9,003 8,581 Gain on sale –Canadian ETF business (2,877 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,387 — Amortization of right of use asset 2,384 2,379 Amortization of issuance costs - former credit facility 1,328 2,159 Deferred income taxes (961 ) 1,383 Amortization of issuance costs - convertible notes 882 — Depreciation and amortization 760 792 Paid-in-kind interest income — (1,856 ) Other (1,173 ) (330 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Securities owned, at fair value (15,255 ) 5,497 Accounts receivable 3,166 2,358 Income taxes receivable/payable (3,399 ) 4,350 Prepaid expenses (1,325 ) (888 ) Gold and other precious metals 32,969 25,751 Other assets (341 ) (571 ) Fund management and administration payable 735 (366 ) Compensation and benefits payable (12,349 ) 1,476 Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value (582 ) (1,130 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,778 ) (2,662 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,679 788 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,568 43,081 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (292 ) (25 ) Funding of notes receivable — (1,790 ) Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 16,441 2,313 Proceeds from the sale of our financial interests in AdvisorEngine 9,592 — Proceeds from sale of Canadian ETF business, net 2,774 — Net cash provided by investing activities 28,515 498 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt (179,000 ) (15,000 ) Shares repurchased (30,979 ) (2,187 ) Dividends paid (15,207 ) (15,286 ) Convertible notes issuance costs (5,411 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes 175,250 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 240 70 Net cash used in financing activities (55,107 ) (32,403 ) Decrease in cash flows due to changes in foreign exchange rate (387 ) (385 ) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,411 ) 10,791 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 74,972 77,784 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 63,561 $ 88,575 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 7,650 $ 5,439 Cash paid for interest $ 3,390 $ 6,997

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this press release include:

Adjusted operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share. We disclose adjusted operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following: Unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation of deferred consideration: Deferred consideration is an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS acquisition that is carried at fair value. This item represents the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices. Changes in the forward-looking price of gold may have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported financial results. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is not core to our operating business. The item is not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate. Tax shortfalls and windfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business. Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes: GAAP requires convertible instruments to be separated into their liability and equity components by allocating the issuance proceeds to each of these components. The liability component for convertible instruments that qualify for a derivative scope exception (applicable to our convertible notes) is allocated proceeds equal to the estimated fair value of similar debt without the conversion option. The difference between the gross proceeds received from the issuance of the convertible instrument and the proceeds allocated to the liability component represents the residual amount that is classified in equity. The discount arising from the recognition of the residual amount classified in equity is amortized as interest expense over the life of the instrument. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is non-cash and distorts our actual cost of borrowing. In addition, in August 2020, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update 2020-06, Debt – Debt with Conversion and Other Options, Cash Conversion which includes the elimination of the requirement to bifurcate conversion options qualifying for a derivative scope exception. Once effective, this interest expense will no longer be recognized. Other items: Loss on extinguishment of debt, the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from our debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom, a gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine, impairment charges, a gain recognized upon sale of our Canadian ETF business and acquisition and disposition-related costs are excluded when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements.



Adjusted effective income tax rate. We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.

Gross margin and gross margin percentage. We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These measures also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.

Adjusted operating income margin. We disclose adjusted operating income margin as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our operating income margin exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business.





WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share:

Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

Sept. 30,

2019

Net (loss)/income, as reported $ (270 ) $ (13,250 ) $ (8,638 ) $ (25,880 ) $ 4,152 Add back: Loss on revaluation of deferred consideration 8,870 23,358 2,208 5,354 6,306 Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes 2,326 — 19,672 30,138 — Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, net of income taxes 286 42 — — — Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of investment in AdvisorEngine (225 ) (868 ) — — — Add back: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards 50 119 501 142 30 Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of income taxes — 1,910 — — — Deduct: Release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom — (2,842 ) — — — Deduct: Gain recognized upon sale of Canadian ETF business — — (2,877 ) — — Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, net of income taxes — 25 358 353 154 Adjusted net income $ 11,037 $ 8,494 $ 11,224 $ 10,107 $ 10,642 Weighted average common shares - diluted 160,876 166,634 167,561 167,203 167,163 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Three Months Ended Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage: Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Operating revenues $ 64,640 $ 58,126 $ 63,874 $ 68,907 $ 67,718 Less: Fund management and administration (15,219 ) (14,461 ) (14,485 ) (15,650 ) (15,110 ) Gross margin $ 49,421 $ 43,665 $ 49,389 $ 53,257 $ 52,608 Gross margin percentage 76.5 % 75.1 % 77.3 % 77.3 % 77.7 %





Three Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin: Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019

Operating revenues $ 64,640 $ 58,126 $ 63,874 $ 68,907 $ 67,718 Operating income $ 14,744 $ 11,797 $ 15,634 $ 14,809 $ 16,131 Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes — 33 383 366 190 Adjusted operating income $ 14,744 $ 11,830 $ 16,017 $ 15,175 $ 16,321 Adjusted operating income margin 22.8 % 20.4 % 25.1 % 22.0 % 24.1 %





Three Months Ended Adjusted Total Operating Expenses: Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Total operating expenses $ 49,896 $ 46,329 $ 48,240 $ 54,098 $ 51,587 Deduct: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes — (33 ) (383 ) (366 ) (190 ) Adjusted total operating expenses $ 49,896 $ 46,296 $ 47,857 $ 53,732 $ 51,397





Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:

Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

Sept. 30,

2019



Income/(loss) before income taxes $ 1,138 $ (14,054 ) $ (11,009 ) $ (22,355 ) $ 8,635 Add back: Loss on revaluation of deferred consideration 8,870 23,358 2,208 5,354 6,306 Add back: Impairments, before income taxes 3,080 — 19,672 30,138 — Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, before income taxes 379 55 — — — Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of investment in AdvisorEngine (225 ) (868 ) — — — Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,387 — — — Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset — — 5,981 — — Deduct: Gain recognized upon sale of Canadian ETF business — — (2,877 ) — — Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes — 33 383 366 190 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 13,242 $ 10,911 $ 14,358 $ 13,503 $ 15,131





Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate: Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019

Adjusted income before income taxes (above) $ 13,242 $ 10,911 $ 14,358 $ 13,503 $ 15,131 Income tax expense/(benefit) $ 1,408 $ (804 ) $ (2,371 ) $ 3,525 $ 4,483 Add back: Tax benefit arising from impairments 754 — — — — Add back: Tax benefit arising from the amortization of discount associated with the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes 93 13 — — — Deduct: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards (50 ) (119 ) (501 ) (142 ) (30 ) Add back: Tax benefit arising from loss on extinguishment of debt — 477 — — — Add back: Release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom — 2,842 — — — Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset — — 5,981 — — Add back: Tax benefit arising from acquisition and disposition-related costs — 8 25 13 36 Adjusted income tax expense $ 2,205 $ 2,417 $ 3,134 $ 3,396 $ 4,489 Adjusted effective income tax rate 16.7 % 22.2 % 21.8 % 25.1 % 29.7 %





