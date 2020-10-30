 

WisdomTree Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results – Diluted Loss Per Share of ($0.01), or Earnings Per Share of $0.07, as adjusted

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

$12.0 million of non-cash charges, including (i) a loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of $8.9 million and (ii) a $3.1 million impairment charge related to our investment in Thesys Group, Inc.

($0.3) million net loss ($11.01 million net income, as adjusted), see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information. 

$60.7 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 5.3% arising primarily from market appreciation, partly offset by net outflows.

$468 million of net outflows, driven by outflows from our commodity and international developed market equity products, partly offset by inflows into our U.S. equity and emerging market equity products.

0.42% average global advisory fee, an increase of 1 basis point due to AUM mix shift.

$64.6 million of operating revenues, an increase of 11.2% primarily due to higher average AUM and a higher average global advisory fee.

76.5% gross margin1, a 1.4 point increase primarily due to higher revenues.

22.8% operating income margin, a 2.5 point increase primarily due to higher revenues, partly offset by higher operating expenses.

$25.0 million issuance of convertible senior notes due 2023, which were issued on the same terms as the notes previously issued.

$4.5 million repurchase of 1.1 million shares of our common stock, principally in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on November 25, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2020.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

“We have restored the momentum built prior to the pandemic through steadfast focus on what we can control and strong execution amid a highly volatile and unusual year. Important elements across our global franchise are starting to align and I’m excited about our growth outlook for the remainder of the year and into 2021.”

“Given the strength and sustainability of our execution over the past eight months, we have decided to pursue a ‘remote first’ philosophy and plan to reduce our office space globally. Technology has brought our team closer together and driven productivity gains while our funds continue to operate flawlessly with coordination from our third-party service providers. We are taking this action because we believe it is the right strategy to drive sustained momentum and future growth of the business and the cost savings could be meaningful.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		Mar. 31,
2020 		Dec. 31,
2019 		Sept. 30,
2019
Consolidated Operating Highlights ($, in billions):          
AUM $ 60.7   $ 57.6   $ 50.3   $ 63.6   $ 60.0  
Net inflows/(outflows) $ (0.5 ) $ 0.1   $ (0.5 ) $ 0.4   $ (0.7 )
Average AUM $ 61.2   $ 55.7   $ 59.8   $ 61.9   $ 60.3  
Average advisory fee   0.42 %   0.41 %   0.42 %   0.44 %   0.44 %
           
           
Consolidated Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share amounts):          
Operating revenues $ 64.6   $ 58.1   $ 63.9   $ 68.9   $ 67.7  
Net (loss)/income $ (0.3 ) $ (13.3 ) $ (8.6 ) $ (25.9 ) $ 4.2  
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.02  
Operating income margin   22.8 %   20.3 %   24.5 %   21.5 %   23.8 %
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1):          
Gross margin   76.5 %   75.1 %   77.3 %   77.3 %   77.7 %
Net income, as adjusted $ 11.0   $ 8.5   $ 11.2   $ 10.1   $ 10.6  
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.07   $ 0.05   $ 0.07   $ 0.06   $ 0.06  
Operating income margin, as adjusted   22.8 %   20.4 %   25.1 %   22.0 %   24.1 %
           

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News
  • In August 2020, we issued and sold an additional $25.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023 following our issuance in June 2020 of $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of such notes.
  • In September 2020, we won two awards at the AJ Bell Fund & Investment Trust Awards 2020 for WisdomTree Physical Gold (PHAU) and WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (WCLD).
  • In October 2020, we were named “Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+)” by the ETF Express U.S. Awards 2020, which recognizes excellence among ETF issuers and service providers across a wide range of categories.
Product News
  • In August 2020, we announced an index change for WTI Crude Oil ETC (CRUD) following a vote by security holders; we announced that enhancements were made to the WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) – previously the WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund – focusing on growth exposure of platform businesses with the addition of growth screen criteria and a fee reduction; and we cross-listed five funds in Mexico – four European products: SGBS, WCLD1, VOLT, WTAI and one U.S. ETF: WCLD.
  • In October 2020, we implemented a number of volatility proofing measures for three currency-hedged and six short-and-leveraged ETPs in Europe; we announced a forward share split of 2:1 on the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE); we applied an ESG screen and introduced the WisdomTree Composite Risk Score to the WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (GGRA), the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF (DGSE) and the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF (DEM); and we announced a collaboration with 55ip, a financial technology company, to deliver WisdomTree model portfolios utilizing 55ip’s automated tax-smart technology.


WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

               
  Three Months Ended
 		    Nine Months Ended
  Sept. 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		Mar. 31,
2020 		Dec. 31,
2019 		Sept. 30,
2019
   Sept. 30,
2020 		Sept. 30,
2019
Operating Revenues:                    
Advisory fees $ 63,919     $ 57,208     $ 62,950     $ 68,179     $ 67,006     $ 184,077     $ 197,473  
Other income   721       918       924       728       712       2,563       2,023  
Total revenues   64,640       58,126       63,874       68,907       67,718       186,640       199,496  
                                                       
Operating Expenses:              
Compensation and benefits   19,098       17,455       17,295       19,280       18,880       53,848       61,481  
Fund management and administration   15,219       14,461       14,485       15,650       15,110       44,165       45,852  
Marketing and advertising   2,996       1,949       2,468       3,551       3,022       7,413       8,612  
Sales and business development   2,386       2,181       3,417       5,329       4,354       7,984       12,947  
Contractual gold payments   4,539       4,063       3,760       3,516       3,502       12,362       9,710  
Professional and consulting fees   950       1,357       1,273       1,604       1,259       3,580       4,037  
Occupancy, communications and equipment   1,611       1,643       1,551       1,587       1,549       4,805       4,715  
Depreciation and amortization   253       251       256       253       259       760       792  
Third-party distribution fees   1,233       1,340       1,355       1,146       1,503       3,928       5,822  
Acquisition and disposition- related costs         33       383       366       190       416       536  
Other   1,611       1,596       1,997       1,816       1,959       5,204       6,267  
Total operating expenses   49,896       46,329       48,240       54,098       51,587       144,465       160,771  
Operating income   14,744       11,797       15,634       14,809       16,131       42,175       38,725  
Other Income/(Expenses):              
Interest expense   (2,511 )     (2,044 )     (2,419 )     (2,606 )     (2,832 )     (6,974 )     (8,634 )
Loss on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments   (8,870 )     (23,358 )     (2,208 )     (5,354 )     (6,306 )     (34,436 )     (5,939 )
Interest income   111       119       163       936       799       393       2,396  
Impairments   (3,080 )           (19,672 )     (30,138 )           (22,752 )     (572 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt         (2,387 )                       (2,387 )      
Other gains and losses, net   744       1,819       (2,507 )     (2 )     843       56       (3,500 )
Income/(loss) before income taxes   1,138       (14,054 )     (11,009 )     (22,355 )     8,635       (23,925 )     22,476  
Income tax expense/(benefit)   1,408       (804 )     (2,371 )     3,525       4,483       (1,767 )     7,021  
Net (loss)/income $ (270 )   $ (13,250 )   $ (8,638 )   $ (25,880 )   $ 4,152     $ (22,158 )   $ 15,455  
(Loss)/earnings per share – basic   ($0.01 )2     ($0.09 )     ($0.06 )     ($0.17 )     $0.022       ($0.16 )2     $0.09  
(Loss)/earnings per share – diluted   ($0.01 )2     ($0.09 )     ($0.06 )     ($0.17 )     $0.02       ($0.16 )2     $0.09  
Weighted average common shares – basic   145,564       151,623       152,519       151,948       151,897       149,886       151,782  
Weighted average common shares – diluted   145,564       151,623       152,519       151,948       167,163       149,886       166,944  
               
As Adjusted (Non-GAAP1)                                            
               
Total operating expenses $ 49,896     $ 46,296     $ 47,857     $ 53,732     $ 51,397        
Operating income $ 14,744     $ 11,830     $ 16,017     $ 15,175     $ 16,321        
Income before income taxes $ 13,242     $ 10,911     $ 14,358     $ 13,503     $ 15,131        
Income tax expense $ 2,205     $ 2,417     $ 3,134     $ 3,396     $ 4,489        
Net income $ 11,037     $ 8,494     $ 11,224     $ 10,107     $ 10,642        
Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.07     $ 0.05     $ 0.07     $ 0.06     $ 0.06        
                                             
               

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

  • Operating revenues increased 11.2% from the second quarter of 2020 due to higher average global AUM arising from market appreciation, partly offset by net outflows.  Also, our average global advisory fee increased 1 basis point due to AUM mix shift. 
  • Operating revenues decreased 4.5% from the third quarter of 2019 due to a 2 basis point decline in our average global advisory fee arising from AUM mix shift, notwithstanding the increase in our average AUM.
  • Our average global advisory fee was 0.42%, 0.41% and 0.44% during the third quarter of 2020, the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019, respectively.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses increased 7.7% from the second quarter of 2020 due to higher incentive compensation accruals, marketing expenses, and higher fund management and administration costs due to higher average AUM and an increase in contractual gold payments due to higher average gold prices.
  • Operating expenses decreased 3.3% from the third quarter of 2019 due to lower sales and business development costs, partly offset by higher contractual gold payments due to higher average gold prices.

Other Income/(Expenses)

  • We recognized a non-cash loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of ($8.9) million, ($23.4) million and ($6.3) million during the third quarter of 2020, second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively.  These losses arose due to an increase in forward-looking gold prices when compared to the previous periods’ forward-looking gold curves.  The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.
  • Interest expense increased 22.8% from the second quarter of 2020 to $2.5 million primarily due to higher effective interest rates.  This expense decreased 11.3% from the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to a lower level of debt outstanding.
  • During the third quarter of 2020, we recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $3.1 million related to our investment in Thesys.
  • Other gains, net, were $0.7 million, $1.8 million and $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively.  The third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020 includes a gain of $0.2 million and $0.9 million, respectively, arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine Inc.  Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations, securities owned and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

  • Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 of 123.7% resulted in income tax expense of $1.4 million.  Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory tax rate of 21% primarily due to a non-deductible loss on revaluation of deferred consideration.  This loss was partly offset by a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.
  • Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 16.7%1.

NINE MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

  • Operating revenues decreased 6.4% as compared to 2019 due to a 3 basis point decline in our average global advisory fee arising from AUM mix shift.
  • Operating expenses decreased 10.1% as compared to 2019 due to lower incentive compensation accruals as well as $3.5 million of severance expense included in the prior period, lower sales and business development costs, third party distribution costs, marketing expenses and other expenses, as well as lower fund management and administration costs primarily due to the sale of our Canadian ETF business. These declines were partly offset by higher contractual gold payments due to higher average gold prices.
  • Significant changes in items reported in other income/(expenses) include a decrease in interest expense of 19.2% due to a lower level of debt outstanding; non-cash loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of ($34.4) million and ($5.9) million in 2020 and 2019, respectively; non-cash impairment charges of $22.8 million recorded in 2020; a loss on extinguishment of debt of $2.4 million in 2020; non-cash charges of $6.0 million and $4.3 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively, arising from the release of tax-related indemnification assets upon the expiration of the statute of limitations (an equal and offsetting benefit was recognized in income tax expense); and a gain of $1.1 million in 2020 arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine.
  • Our effective income tax rate for 2020 of 7.4% resulted in an income tax benefit of $1.8 million.  Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to a valuation allowance on capital losses, a non-deductible loss on revaluation of deferred consideration and tax shortfalls associated with the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards.  These items were partly offset by a tax benefit of $6.0 million recognized in connection with the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above, a $2.9 million non-taxable gain recognized upon sale of our Canadian ETF business in the first quarter, a tax benefit of $2.8 million recognized in connection with the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance on interest carryforwards arising from our debt previously held in the United Kingdom and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings.

CONFERENCE CALL

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call-in number will be (877) 303-7209. Anyone outside the U.S. or Canada should call (970) 315-0420. The slides used during the presentation will be available at http://ir.wisdomtree.com. For those unable to join the conference call at the scheduled time, an audio replay will be available on http://ir.wisdomtree.com.

ABOUT WISDOMTREE

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $62.5 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

_____________

1      See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.”
2      Earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.

 
Contact Information:
 
Investor Relations Media Relations
Jason Weyeneth, CFA Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3858 +1.917.267.3735
jweyeneth@wisdomtree.com  jzaloom@wisdomtree.com 
   


   
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.  
Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		Mar. 31,
2020 		Dec. 31,
2019 		Sept. 30,
2019
GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions)            
Beginning of period assets $ 57,647     $ 50,323     $ 63,615     $ 59,981     $ 60,389  
Assets sold               (778 )            
Inflows/(outflows)   (468 )     126       (536 )     390       (698 )
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   3,560       7,494       (11,958 )     3,247       471  
Fund closures   (46 )     (296 )     (20 )     (3 )     (181 )
End of period assets $ 60,693     $ 57,647     $ 50,323     $ 63,615     $ 59,981  
Average assets during the period $ 61,194     $ 55,689     $ 59,819     $ 61,858     $ 60,306  
Average advisory fee during the period   0.42 %     0.41 %     0.42 %     0.44 %     0.44 %
Revenue days   92       91       91       92       92  
Number of ETFs – end of the period   305       311       331       349       348  
             
U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions)            
Beginning of period assets $ 31,344     $ 28,893     $ 40,600     $ 37,592     $ 39,220  
Inflows/(outflows)   575       (1,474 )     (1,273 )     563       (1,198 )
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   1,373       4,039       (10,424 )     2,448       (430 )
Fund closures         (114 )     (10 )     (3 )      
End of period assets $ 33,292     $ 31,344     $ 28,893     $ 40,600     $ 37,592  
Average assets during the period $ 32,962     $ 30,607     $ 36,936     $ 39,094     $ 37,857  
Average advisory fee during the period   0.41 %     0.41 %     0.43 %     0.44 %     0.44 %
Number of ETFs – end of the period   67       67       77       80       80  
             
INTERNATIONAL LISTED ETPs ($ in millions)            
Beginning of period assets $ 26,303     $ 21,430     $ 23,015     $ 22,389     $ 21,169  
Assets sold               (778 )            
Inflows/(outflows)   (1,043 )     1,600       737       (173 )     500  
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   2,187       3,455       (1,534 )     799       901  
Fund closures   (46 )     (182 )     (10 )           (181 )
End of period assets $ 27,401     $ 26,303     $ 21,430     $ 23,015     $ 22,389  
Average assets during the period $ 28,232     $ 25,082     $ 22,883     $ 22,764     $ 22,449  
Average advisory fee during the period   0.42 %     0.41 %     0.41 %     0.44 %     0.44 %
Number of ETPs – end of the period   238       244       254       269       268  
             
PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions)            
             
Commodity & Currency            
Beginning of period assets $ 24,260     $ 19,823     $ 20,074     $ 19,713     $ 18,204  
Inflows/(outflows)   (1,087 )     1,316       592       (244 )     511  
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   2,036       3,121       (843 )     605       998  
End of period assets $ 25,209     $ 24,260     $ 19,823     $ 20,074     $ 19,713  
Average assets during the period $ 25,959     $ 23,037     $ 20,407     $ 19,892     $ 19,558  
             
U.S. Equity            
Beginning of period assets $ 13,997     $ 12,151     $ 17,732     $ 16,281     $ 15,889  
Inflows/(outflows)   897       (241 )     (285 )     460       239  
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   718       2,087       (5,296 )     991       153  
End of period assets $ 15,612     $ 13,997     $ 12,151     $ 17,732     $ 16,281  
Average assets during the period $ 15,139     $ 13,302     $ 16,011     $ 16,969     $ 15,872  
             
International Developed Market Equity            
Beginning of period assets $ 8,821     $ 8,632     $ 13,011     $ 12,169     $ 13,313  
Inflows/(outflows)   (587 )     (965 )     (1,097 )     (135 )     (1,009 )
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   369       1,154       (3,282 )     977       (135 )
End of period assets $ 8,603     $ 8,821     $ 8,632     $ 13,011     $ 12,169  
Average assets during the period $ 8,819     $ 8,760     $ 11,447     $ 12,607     $ 12,379  
             


             
  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		Mar. 31,
2020 		Dec. 31,
2019 		Sept. 30,
2019
             
Emerging Market Equity            
Beginning of period assets $ 5,413     $ 4,600     $ 6,400     $ 5,699     $ 5,966  
Inflows/(outflows)   257       (25 )     69       195       176  
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   309       838       (1,869 )     506       (443 )
End of period assets $ 5,979     $ 5,413     $ 4,600     $ 6,400     $ 5,699  
Average assets during the period $ 5,913     $ 5,129     $ 5,918     $ 5,991     $ 5,729  
             
Fixed Income            
Beginning of period assets $ 3,530     $ 3,527     $ 3,585     $ 3,337     $ 3,946  
Inflows/(outflows)   76       (53 )     21       218       (594 )
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   24       56       (79 )     30       (15 )
End of period assets $ 3,630     $ 3,530     $ 3,527     $ 3,585     $ 3,337  
Average assets during the period $ 3,605     $ 3,523     $ 3,653     $ 3,540     $ 3,731  
             
Leveraged & Inverse            
Beginning of period assets $ 1,349     $ 882     $ 995     $ 1,002     $ 989  
Inflows/(outflows)   (10 )     312       12       (22 )     12  
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   92       155       (125 )     15       1  
End of period assets $ 1,431     $ 1,349     $ 882     $ 995     $ 1,002  
Average assets during the period $ 1,481     $ 1,163     $ 1,008     $ 1,033     $ 1,019  
             
Alternatives            
Beginning of period assets $ 225     $ 244     $ 358     $ 418     $ 434  
Inflows/(outflows)   (4 )     (29 )     (66 )     (61 )     (17 )
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   8       10       (48 )     1       1  
End of period assets $ 229     $ 225     $ 244     $ 358     $ 418  
Average assets during the period $ 226     $ 226     $ 328     $ 398     $ 428  
             
Closed ETPs            
Beginning of period assets $ 52     $ 464     $ 1,460     $ 1,362     $ 1,648  
Assets sold               (778 )            
Inflows/(outflows)   (10 )     (189 )     218       (21 )     (16 )
Market appreciation/(depreciation)   4       73       (416 )     122       (89 )
Fund closures   (46 )     (296 )     (20 )     (3 )     (181 )
End of period assets $     $ 52     $ 464     $ 1,460     $ 1,362  
Average assets during the period $ 52     $ 549     $ 1,047     $ 1,428     $ 1,590  
                                       
Headcount   211       214       210       208       212  
                                       

Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments
Source: WisdomTree


WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Sept. 30,
2020
 		  Dec. 31,
2019
       
  (Unaudited)
 		   
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,561     $ 74,972  
Securities owned, at fair value   32,574       17,319  
Accounts receivable   26,163       26,838  
Income taxes receivable   38        
Prepaid expenses   4,971       3,724  
Other current assets   704       207  
               
Total current assets   128,011       123,060  
Fixed assets, net   7,654       8,127  
Notes receivable         28,172  
Securities held-to-maturity   501       16,863  
Deferred tax assets, net   7,115       7,398  
Investments   8,112       11,192  
Right of use assets – operating leases   16,788       18,161  
Goodwill   85,856       85,856  
Intangible assets   601,247       603,294  
Other noncurrent assets   185       983  
Total assets $ 855,469     $ 903,106  
               
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
LIABILITIES    
Current liabilities:    
Fund management and administration payable $ 22,427     $ 22,021  
Compensation and benefits payable   13,881       26,501  
Deferred consideration – gold payments   17,202       13,953  
Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value         582  
Operating lease liabilities   3,124       3,682  
Income taxes payable         3,372  
Accounts payable and other liabilities   10,383       8,930  
Total current liabilities   67,017       79,041  
Convertible notes   165,819        
Debt         175,956  
Deferred consideration – gold payments   190,546       159,071  
Operating lease liabilities   17,849       19,057  
Total liabilities   441,231       433,125  
Preferred stock – Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding   132,569       132,569  
               
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Common stock, par value $0.01; 250,000 shares authorized:    
Issued and outstanding: 148,782 and 155,264 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively   1,488       1,553  
Additional paid-in capital   319,443       352,658  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   640       945  
Accumulated deficit   (39,902 )     (17,744 )
Total stockholders’ equity   281,669       337,412  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 855,469     $ 903,106  
               
     


WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)  

  Nine Months Ended
  Sept. 30,
2020
 Sept. 30,
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net (loss)/income $ (22,158 )   $ 15,455  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Advisory fees received in gold and other precious metals   (46,077 )     (36,306 )
Loss on revaluation of deferred consideration – gold payments   34,436       5,939  
Impairments   22,752       572  
Contractual gold payments   12,362       9,710  
Stock-based compensation   9,003       8,581  
Gain on sale –Canadian ETF business   (2,877 )      
Loss on extinguishment of debt   2,387        
Amortization of right of use asset   2,384       2,379  
Amortization of issuance costs - former credit facility   1,328       2,159  
Deferred income taxes   (961 )     1,383  
Amortization of issuance costs - convertible notes   882        
Depreciation and amortization   760       792  
Paid-in-kind interest income         (1,856 )
Other   (1,173 )     (330 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Securities owned, at fair value   (15,255 )     5,497  
Accounts receivable   3,166       2,358  
Income taxes receivable/payable   (3,399 )     4,350  
Prepaid expenses   (1,325 )     (888 )
Gold and other precious metals   32,969       25,751  
Other assets   (341 )     (571 )
Fund management and administration payable   735       (366 )
Compensation and benefits payable   (12,349 )     1,476  
Securities sold, but not yet purchased, at fair value   (582 )     (1,130 )
Operating lease liabilities   (2,778 )     (2,662 )
Accounts payable and other liabilities   1,679       788  
Net cash provided by operating activities   15,568       43,081  
               
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchase of fixed assets   (292 )     (25 )
Funding of notes receivable         (1,790 )
Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity   16,441       2,313  
Proceeds from the sale of our financial interests in AdvisorEngine   9,592        
Proceeds from sale of Canadian ETF business, net   2,774        
               
               
Net cash provided by investing activities   28,515       498  
               
               
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayment of debt   (179,000 )     (15,000 )
Shares repurchased   (30,979 )     (2,187 )
Dividends paid   (15,207 )     (15,286 )
Convertible notes issuance costs   (5,411 )      
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes   175,250        
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   240       70  
Net cash used in financing activities   (55,107 )     (32,403 )
Decrease in cash flows due to changes in foreign exchange rate   (387 )     (385 )
(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents   (11,411 )     10,791  
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year   74,972       77,784  
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 63,561     $ 88,575  
               
               
               
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:    
Cash paid for taxes $ 7,650     $ 5,439  
               
               
               
Cash paid for interest $ 3,390     $ 6,997  
               
               
               
     

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this press release include:

  • Adjusted operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share.  We disclose adjusted operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business.  We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance.  These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following:
    • Unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation of deferred consideration:  Deferred consideration is an obligation we assumed in connection with the ETFS acquisition that is carried at fair value.  This item represents the present value of an obligation to pay fixed ounces of gold into perpetuity and is measured using forward-looking gold prices.  Changes in the forward-looking price of gold may have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred consideration and our reported financial results.  We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is not core to our operating business.  The item is not adjusted for income taxes as the obligation was assumed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours that is based in Jersey, a jurisdiction where we are subject to a zero percent tax rate.
    • Tax shortfalls and windfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense.  These items arise upon the vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised.  We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.
    • Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes:  GAAP requires convertible instruments to be separated into their liability and equity components by allocating the issuance proceeds to each of these components.  The liability component for convertible instruments that qualify for a derivative scope exception (applicable to our convertible notes) is allocated proceeds equal to the estimated fair value of similar debt without the conversion option.  The difference between the gross proceeds received from the issuance of the convertible instrument and the proceeds allocated to the liability component represents the residual amount that is classified in equity.  The discount arising from the recognition of the residual amount classified in equity is amortized as interest expense over the life of the instrument.  We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as it is non-cash and distorts our actual cost of borrowing.  In addition, in August 2020, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Update 2020-06, Debt – Debt with Conversion and Other Options, Cash Conversion which includes the elimination of the requirement to bifurcate conversion options qualifying for a derivative scope exception. Once effective, this interest expense will no longer be recognized.
    • Other items:  Loss on extinguishment of debt, the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from our debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom, a gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of our investment in AdvisorEngine, impairment charges, a gain recognized upon sale of our Canadian ETF business and acquisition and disposition-related costs are excluded when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements.
  • Adjusted effective income tax rate.  We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business.  We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes.  Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes.  See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.  
  • Gross margin and gross margin percentage.  We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs.  These measures also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products.  We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses.  Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.   
  • Adjusted operating income margin.  We disclose adjusted operating income margin as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our operating income margin exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business.   


WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

             
  Three Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share:
 Sept. 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		Mar. 31,
2020
 Dec. 31,
2019
 Sept. 30,
2019
Net (loss)/income, as reported $ (270 )   $ (13,250 )   $ (8,638 )   $ (25,880 )   $ 4,152  
Add back: Loss on revaluation of deferred consideration   8,870       23,358       2,208       5,354       6,306  
Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes   2,326             19,672       30,138        
Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, net of income taxes   286       42                    
Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of investment in AdvisorEngine   (225 )     (868 )                  
Add back: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards   50       119       501       142       30  
Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of income taxes         1,910                    
Deduct: Release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom         (2,842 )                  
Deduct: Gain recognized upon sale of Canadian ETF business               (2,877 )            
Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, net of income taxes         25       358       353       154  
Adjusted net income $ 11,037     $ 8,494     $ 11,224     $ 10,107     $ 10,642  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   160,876       166,634       167,561       167,203       167,163  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.07     $ 0.05     $ 0.07     $ 0.06     $ 0.06  
                                       
             
             
  Three Months Ended
Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage: Sept. 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		Mar. 31,
2020 		Dec. 31,
2019 		Sept. 30,
2019
Operating revenues $ 64,640     $ 58,126     $ 63,874     $ 68,907     $ 67,718  
Less: Fund management and administration   (15,219 )     (14,461 )     (14,485 )     (15,650 )     (15,110 )
Gross margin $ 49,421     $ 43,665     $ 49,389     $ 53,257     $ 52,608  
Gross margin percentage   76.5 %     75.1 %     77.3 %     77.3 %     77.7 %
                                       
             


  Three Months Ended
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin: Sept. 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		Mar. 31,
2020 		Dec. 31,
2019 		Sept. 30,
2019

Operating revenues 		$ 64,640       $ 58,126     $ 63,874     $ 68,907     $ 67,718  
                                         
             
Operating income $ 14,744       $ 11,797     $ 15,634     $ 14,809     $ 16,131  
Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes           33       383       366       190  
Adjusted operating income $ 14,744       $ 11,830     $ 16,017     $ 15,175     $ 16,321  
Adjusted operating income margin   22.8 %       20.4 %     25.1 %     22.0 %     24.1 %
                                         
             


  Three Months Ended
Adjusted Total Operating Expenses: Sept. 30,
2020  		  June 30,
2020 		Mar. 31,
2020 		Dec. 31,
2019 		Sept. 30,
2019
Total operating expenses $ 49,896     $ 46,329     $ 48,240     $ 54,098     $ 51,587  
Deduct: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes         (33 )     (383 )     (366 )     (190 )
Adjusted total operating expenses $ 49,896     $ 46,296     $ 47,857     $ 53,732     $ 51,397  
                                       
               


  Three Months Ended
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
 Sept. 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		Mar. 31,
2020
 Dec. 31,
2019
 Sept. 30,
2019

Income/(loss) before income taxes 		$ 1,138     $ (14,054 )   $ (11,009 )   $ (22,355 )   $ 8,635
Add back: Loss on revaluation of deferred consideration   8,870       23,358       2,208       5,354       6,306
Add back: Impairments, before income taxes   3,080             19,672       30,138      
Add back: Interest expense from the amortization of discount arising from the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes, before income taxes   379       55                  
Deduct: Gain arising from an adjustment to the estimated fair value of consideration received from the exit of investment in AdvisorEngine   (225 )     (868 )                
Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt         2,387                  
Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset               5,981            
Deduct: Gain recognized upon sale of Canadian ETF business               (2,877 )          
Add back: Acquisition and disposition-related costs, before income taxes         33       383       366       190
Adjusted income before income taxes $ 13,242     $ 10,911     $ 14,358     $ 13,503     $ 15,131
                                     
             


  Three Months Ended
Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate: Sept. 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		Mar. 31,
2020 		Dec. 31,
2019 		Sept. 30,
2019

Adjusted income before income taxes (above) 		$ 13,242     $ 10,911     $ 14,358     $ 13,503     $ 15,131  
                                       
             
Income tax expense/(benefit) $ 1,408     $ (804 )   $ (2,371 )   $ 3,525     $ 4,483  
Add back: Tax benefit arising from impairments   754                          
Add back: Tax benefit arising from the amortization of discount associated with the bifurcation of the conversion option embedded in the convertible notes   93       13                    
Deduct: Tax shortfalls upon vesting and exercise of stock-based compensation awards   (50 )     (119 )     (501 )     (142 )     (30 )
Add back: Tax benefit arising from loss on extinguishment of debt         477                    
Add back: Release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance recognized on interest carryforwards arising from debt previously outstanding in the United Kingdom         2,842                    
Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset               5,981              
Add back: Tax benefit arising from acquisition and disposition-related costs         8       25       13       36  
Adjusted income tax expense $ 2,205     $ 2,417     $ 3,134     $ 3,396     $ 4,489  
Adjusted effective income tax rate   16.7 %     22.2 %     21.8 %     25.1 %     29.7 %
                                       
             


Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the risks described below. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read this press release completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about

  • the ultimate duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its short-term and long-term impact on our business and the global economy;
  • anticipated trends, conditions and investor sentiment in the global markets and ETPs;
  • anticipated levels of inflows into and outflows out of our ETPs;
  • our ability to deliver favorable rates of return to investors;
  • competition in our business;
  • our ability to develop new products and services;
  • our ability to maintain current vendors or find new vendors to provide services to us at favorable costs;
  • our ability to successfully operate and expand our business in non-U.S. markets; and
  • the effect of laws and regulations that apply to our business.

Our business is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including without limitation:

  • declining prices of securities, gold and other precious metals and other commodities can adversely affect our business by reducing the market value of the assets we manage or causing WisdomTree ETP investors to sell their fund shares and trigger redemptions;
  • fluctuations in the amount and mix of our AUM, whether caused by disruptions in the financial markets or otherwise, including but not limited to a pandemic event such as COVID-19, may negatively impact revenues and operating margins, and may impede our ability to refinance our debt upon maturity, increase the cost of borrowing or result in our debt being called prior to maturity;
  • competitive pressures could reduce revenues and profit margins;
  • we derive a substantial portion of our revenues from a limited number of products, and as a result, our operating results are particularly exposed to investor sentiment toward investing in the products’ strategies and our ability to maintain the AUM of these products, as well as the performance of these products and market-specific and political and economic risk;
  • a significant portion of our AUM is held in products with exposure to U.S. and international developed markets and we therefore have exposure to domestic and foreign market conditions and are subject to currency exchange rate risks;
  • withdrawals or broad changes in investments in our ETPs by investors with significant positions may negatively impact revenues and operating margins;
  • over the last few years, we have expanded our business globally. This expansion subjects us to increased operational, regulatory, financial and other risks;
  • many of our ETPs have a limited track record, and poor investment performance could cause our revenues to decline; and
  • we depend on third parties to provide many critical services to operate our business and our ETPs. The failure of key vendors to adequately provide such services could materially affect our operating business and harm WisdomTree ETP investors.

Other factors, such as general economic conditions, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, also may have an effect on the results of our operations. For a more complete description of the risks noted above and other risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Therefore, these forward-looking statements do not represent our views as of any date other than the date of this press release.


Wisdomtree Investments Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Scatec Solar ASA: Primary insider trading
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions
20.10.20
WisdomTree and 55ip Collaborate to Deliver Tax-Smart WisdomTree Model Portfolios
13.10.20
WisdomTree Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q3 on October 30, 2020 at 9: 00 a.m. ET
02.10.20
WisdomTree Wins Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+) at the ETF Express US Awards
01.10.20
WisdomTree Announces ETF Share Split