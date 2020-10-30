TAALERI'S FINANCIAL REPORTS AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2021

Taaleri Plc will release the following financial reports in 2021:

• The 2020 Financial statements bulletin and the July–December 2019 Half year financial report will be released on 18 February 2021 at approx. 8:30 a.m.

• The January–June 2021 Half Year Financial Report will be released on 19 August 2021 at approx. 8:30 a.m.

The 2020 Board of Directors’ Report and Financial statements, as well as the Annual summary 2020, will be released on the company's website latest on 4 March 2021.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Helsinki on 25 March 2021. Taaleri’s Board of Directors will convene the meeting at a later date.



Further information:

Head of Communications and IR, Sophie Jolly, Tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services:

www.taaleri.com/en

www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en

www.taalerienergia.com

www.taalerikapitaali.com/en

www.garantia.fi/en

www.fellowfinance.fi/en

