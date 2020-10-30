CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-11-06
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2031-05-12
|
1062
|SE0013935319
|0.125 %
|1,500 +/- 250
|
2032-06-01
|
1056
|SE0004547290
|2.25 %
|1,500 +/- 250
Settlement date 2020-11-10
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 (CET) on NOV 6, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 1 500 million in issue SGB 1062 and 1 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1056
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET) ON NOV 6, 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
