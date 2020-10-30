 

Cerevel Therapeutics Announces First Patients Dosed in all Phase 3 Trials of Tavapadon for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 12:00  |  80   |   |   

Company developing investigational treatment for both newly diagnosed patients and those with a more advanced form of the disease in need of adjunctive therapy

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today announced that the first participants have been dosed in all three of the clinical trials in their Phase 3 program evaluating tavapadon in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company is tackling neuroscience diseases with a differentiated approach that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Tavapadon is an orally-bioavailable, once-daily partial agonist that selectively targets dopamine D1/D5 receptor subtypes. It has been rationally designed with the goal of balancing meaningful motor control activity while minimizing the side effects typical of drugs that non-selectively stimulate dopamine.

“We are encouraged by the benefit-risk profile of tavapadon based on the efficacy results observed in Phase 2 trials, as well as the tolerability profile we have seen in our clinical program to date,” said Raymond Sanchez, M.D., chief medical officer of Cerevel Therapeutics. “We look forward to advancing the development of tavapadon and potentially bringing a differentiated, cornerstone therapy to Parkinson’s patients at all stages of the disease as supported by a robust Phase 3 program.”

The Phase 3 program includes three 27-week, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group trials designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of fixed doses (TEMPO-1) and flexible doses (TEMPO-2) of tavapadon as a monotherapy in patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease or as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa in patients with late-stage Parkinson’s disease who are experiencing motor fluctuations (TEMPO-3).

Approximately 1,200 patients ages 40 to 80 years will be enrolled across all three trials. The primary endpoint of the TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2 trials is the change from baseline in the Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) Part II and Part III combined score. The primary endpoint of the TEMPO-3 trial is the change from baseline in total daily “on” time without troublesome dyskinesia. A fourth 58-week, open-label, safety extension trial will also be conducted as part of the program.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...