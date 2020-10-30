Cerevel Therapeutics Announces First Patients Dosed in all Phase 3 Trials of Tavapadon for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today announced that the first participants have been dosed in all three of the clinical trials in their Phase 3 program evaluating tavapadon in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company is tackling neuroscience diseases with a differentiated approach that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Tavapadon is an orally-bioavailable, once-daily partial agonist that selectively targets dopamine D1/D5 receptor subtypes. It has been rationally designed with the goal of balancing meaningful motor control activity while minimizing the side effects typical of drugs that non-selectively stimulate dopamine.

Company developing investigational treatment for both newly diagnosed patients and those with a more advanced form of the disease in need of adjunctive therapy

“We are encouraged by the benefit-risk profile of tavapadon based on the efficacy results observed in Phase 2 trials, as well as the tolerability profile we have seen in our clinical program to date,” said Raymond Sanchez, M.D., chief medical officer of Cerevel Therapeutics. “We look forward to advancing the development of tavapadon and potentially bringing a differentiated, cornerstone therapy to Parkinson’s patients at all stages of the disease as supported by a robust Phase 3 program.”

The Phase 3 program includes three 27-week, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group trials designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of fixed doses (TEMPO-1) and flexible doses (TEMPO-2) of tavapadon as a monotherapy in patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease or as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa in patients with late-stage Parkinson’s disease who are experiencing motor fluctuations (TEMPO-3).

Approximately 1,200 patients ages 40 to 80 years will be enrolled across all three trials. The primary endpoint of the TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2 trials is the change from baseline in the Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) Part II and Part III combined score. The primary endpoint of the TEMPO-3 trial is the change from baseline in total daily “on” time without troublesome dyskinesia. A fourth 58-week, open-label, safety extension trial will also be conducted as part of the program.