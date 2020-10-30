 

Evolution enters Colombian market as the first Live Casino provider

STOCKHOLM , Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, has announced that it has launched its world-leading Live Casino games portfolio in the newly regulated Colombian online gaming market.

Evolution is the first Live Casino supplier to launch Live Casino games in Colombia. Its full Live Casino portfolio, including its extensive range of casino classics, game show-style games and Spanish-speaking tables, are available to players at Zamba.co. Zamba is a joint venture between Vicca Group and GAMING1, the international online platform provider.

Vicca Group CEO Rodrigo Afanador commented: "Following major regulatory reforms in the Colombian gaming market, we are now ideally positioned to lead the way in online services, while also leveraging our long-established leading position in the land-based casino market. In Evolution we have another international online casino gaming partner and, of course, access to a fantastic range of world-class solutions with which to further enhance our core suite of online products and services from GAMING1. Adding Evolution's Live Casino games will ensure Zamba is the online casino market leader in Colombia"

Johan Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer Malta and Chief Commercial Officer at Evolution, added: "We are delighted to have entered the Colombian market with Zamba at what is an exciting time. We are confident that our world-class games portfolio is the perfect fit to add to Zamba's offering."

Nordstrom continued: "We launched our First Person range of games earlier this year in Colombia and they have performed extremely well. We are thrilled that we have now been able to launch our Live Casino offering and look forward to releasing our games with more operators over the coming months."

