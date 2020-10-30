 

Applied Materials Announces Q4 and FY2020 Earnings Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. will hold a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


