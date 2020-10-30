CorePoint Lodging Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) (“CorePoint” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to report financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties to discuss its results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.



The call may be accessed by dialing (866) 300-4611, or (703) 736-7439 for international participants, and entering the passcode 8839489. Participants may also access the call via we b c ast by visiting www.corep o int.com/in v estors .