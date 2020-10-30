 

Human Horizons' Super Smart-SUV Set to Rollout First Half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 12:33  |  34   |   |   

YANCHENG, China, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese smart mobility and autonomous driving research company, Human Horizons, announced that the first pre-production models of the HiPhi X super SUV have started to roll off the factory assembly line utilizing its AVP technology. HiPhi X was officially unveiled at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show as the world's first autonomous driving vehicle to utilize 5G enabled vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies. It combines cutting-edge technical innovation with premium class luxury. Deliveries of HiPhi X will commence in the first half of 2021.

Finished vehicles are able to automatically drive themselves from the production line to designated delivery areas, allowing for completely unmanned transfer and pickup.

One of the defining features of the HiPhi X is the inbuilt Level 4 Autonomous Valet Parking (AVP) technology which allows for smart-parking and summon in supported areas. During production, this technology proves very useful as finished vehicles are able to automatically drive themselves from the production line to designated delivery areas, allowing for completely unmanned transfer and pickup. This functionality revolutionizes traditional automotive manufacturing, leading to a safer, cleaner, and more efficient production line.

For manufacturing of the HiPhi X, Human Horizons has developed a dynamic body production line which provides both fully automated and flexible production. The body of the vehicle is put joined using adaptive spot welding, flow drill screws (FDS) and self-piercing rivets (SPR) as used in the aviation industry. These jointing technologies combined with world class adhesives and sealers ensure the steel and aluminum materials combine to achieve complete air and water tightness, as well as a more stable and durable body. The production process is fully automated and consumes significantly less energy.

Through a dedication to optimizing and automating the entire production and business process, Human Horizons are moving ever closer to realizing their goal of a mass-produced smart super-SUV, the HiPhi X.

In keeping with the environmentally friendly production ethos of the company, painting of the HiPhi X is also fully automated. The HiPhi X uses state-of-the-art automatic painting technology provided by German Dürr Group to coat all inner and outer surfaces using robots. This creates a finish that rivals other luxury cars such as Porsche. Within the unmanned spraying area, the factory also adopts circulating air, dry mist, rotary adsorption, regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTO), and other world-class technologies to further reduce energy consumption and cut down on the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC's). In doing so, the HiPhi X more than meets the requirements of even the most stringent of international standards to create a more environmentally friendly manufacturing facility.

As smart-retail continues to develop and pressure traditional business processes, Human Horizons has invested in a complete digital system linking together the entire organization's online and offline processes. This covers areas such as order placement, production scheduling, quality management, error prevention, equipment management and supply chain management. The system automatically relays information to relevant parties. This automatic coordination of information greatly accelerates internal process speed and reduces the risk of human error.

The logistics processing of parts and vehicles has also been largely automated. Throughout the vehicle assembly process, automated guided vehicles (AGV) and ultra-quiet EMS transportation technology create a safer work environment. Large-scale use of the 360°AGV logistics distribution system, over-the-air (OTA) high-speed wireless technology, and remote vehicle activation allow for unmanned on-demand transportation of both parts and vehicles.

Through a dedication to optimizing and automating the entire production and business process, Human Horizons is moving ever closer to realizing their goal of a mass-produced smart super-SUV, the HiPhi X.

About the HiPhi Brand

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid- aluminum construction. It also embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialisation of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

HiPhi Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1324069/Human_Horizons.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1324070/Human_Horizons.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213394/HiPhi_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Global Payment As A Service (PaaS) Market Booming Despite Current Economic and Health Crisis
SciBase releases next generation platform, Nevisense Go.
Whole Foods Predicts 2021's Biggest Health Food Trends
Topia Named Strategic Leader in the new Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success
ROCCAT's Ridiculously Fast Titan Optical Switch Launches Tomorrow In The Vulcan Pro Keyboards & ...
Micro Mobile Data Center Market worth $6.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Four new patents under the belt: Shin Kong Bank and TPIsoftware revolutionize finance industry with new API management applications
Swrve Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms
DENSO Products and Services Americas Named 2020 North American Aftermarket Automotive Company of ...
Titel
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks