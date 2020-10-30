 

FLIR Systems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 12:30  |  51   |   |   

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) (“FLIR” or the “Company”), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Commenting on FLIR’s third quarter results, Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I’m pleased with our third quarter results despite dynamic macro-economic conditions arising from the pandemic across some of the end markets we serve. We delivered important program wins, brought innovative new products to market, and on a year over year basis, expanded margins and drove earnings growth. Total backlog of $899 million remained at near-record levels, up 10.9% from the prior year quarter. In addition, we continue to realize expense savings through the ongoing execution of Project Be Ready, which aims to help our business profitably scale over the longer term while reducing costs in the near term. As a result, we improved adjusted operating margins by 110 basis points and adjusted net income by nearly 8% from the third quarter last year. As momentum continues to build across the enterprise, we believe our third quarter performance provides further evidence that the strategic pivot we embarked upon two years ago is working.”

Mr. Cannon concluded, “Based on our learnings from operating in the COVID-19 environment, our results year-to-date and outlook for the remainder of the fourth quarter, today we are re-initiating guidance for the full year 2020. Importantly, we expect to achieve year-over-year improvement in adjusted earnings per diluted share in 2020. Our commitment to driving value for shareholders remains at the forefront of everything we do and I feel confident that FLIR is well-positioned as we look to the future.”

Summary Results

Revenues for the quarter were $466.4 million, compared to $471.2 million the prior year quarter. Bookings totaled $451.2 million in the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.97. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $898.7 million, reflecting a 10.9% increase relative to the prior year quarter.

GAAP Earnings Results

Gross profit for the quarter was $228.9 million, compared to $229.7 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased to 49.1% from 48.8% in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to favorable product mix in the Industrial Technologies segment, partially offset by the ramp up of lower margin programs in the Defense Technologies segment. Earnings from operations for the quarter was $86.6 million, compared to $74.4 million in the prior year quarter. Operating margin increased to 18.6% from 15.8% in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of decreases in intangible asset amortization, transaction and integration costs, and other operating expense reductions from Project Be Ready as well as marketing and travel costs, partially offset by an increase in deferred compensation costs. Diluted EPS was $0.46, compared to $0.46 in the prior year quarter. The weighted average diluted share count for the quarter was 132 million, down from 136 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to stock repurchase activity initiated in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted gross profit for the quarter was $238.5 million, compared to $239.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross margin increased to 51.1% from 50.9% in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to favorable product mix in the Industrial Technologies segment, partially offset by the ramp up of lower margin programs in the Defense Technologies segment. Adjusted operating income for the quarter was $104.8 million, compared to $100.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased to 22.5% from 21.4% in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of operating expense reductions from Project Be Ready as well as decreases in marketing and travel costs; partially offset by an increase in deferred compensation costs. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.64, compared to $0.58 in the prior year quarter.

Segment Results

Industrial Technologies Segment

Industrial Technologies revenues for the quarter were $281.1 million, representing an increase of $23.2 million, or 9.0% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to heightened demand for EST solutions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in maritime product sales, partially offset by lower volume in other commercial end markets such as security products.

Industrial Technologies segment operating income was $87.7 million, compared to $63.7 million in the prior year quarter. Segment operating margin increased to 31.2% from 24.7% in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to the aforementioned higher revenue and associated gross profit, favorable product mix, and operating expense reductions from Project Be Ready as well as lower marketing and travel costs.

Industrial Technologies bookings totaled $274.0 million for the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.97. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $342.4 million, reflecting a 25.1% increase relative to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of award timing and an increased volume of long term orders.

Defense Technologies Segment

Defense Technologies revenues for the quarter of $185.3 million decreased by $28.0 million, or 13.1% compared to the prior year quarter. The revenue decrease was primarily attributable to shipment timing and the completion of certain contracts that contributed to revenue in the prior year quarter, partially offset by increased volumes for unmanned systems.

Defense Technologies segment operating income was $38.8 million, compared to $53.8 million in the prior year quarter. Segment operating margin decreased to 20.9% from 25.2% in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to the aforementioned lower revenue and associated gross profit, partially offset by operating expense reductions from Project Be Ready as well as lower marketing and travel costs.

Defense Technologies bookings totaled $177.1 million for the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.96. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $556.3 million, reflecting a 3.6% increase relative to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of increased orders in unmanned systems.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

FLIR ended the third quarter of 2020 with $320.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $443 million in borrowing capacity under its credit facility based on current profitability levels and leverage covenants.

On August 3, 2020, the Company completed its previously announced public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount 2.5% notes due August 1, 2030 (the “2030 Notes”). The aggregate net proceeds from the offering were approximately $494.2 million after deducting underwriting fees, debt discount and transaction issuance costs, which are being amortized over a period of ten years. Interest on the 2030 Notes is payable semiannually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year beginning on February 1, 2021. The proceeds from the sale of the 2030 Notes were used to redeem the Company’s outstanding $425.0 million senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

COVID-19 Update

As previously announced, FLIR’s businesses have been deemed essential for critical infrastructure under the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency exemption, and all of its manufacturing facilities remain operational. FLIR has implemented stringent safety protocols and continues to monitor recommendations and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control, the European Centre for Disease Prevention, and the World Health Organization to ensure the health and safety of its employees.

Given the high degree of uncertainty in the current macroeconomic environment resulting from COVID-19, the Company remains focused on cash optimization activities, disciplined capital allocation, and executing Project Be Ready to simplify its product portfolio and better align resources with higher growth opportunities while reducing costs.

Shareholder Return Activity

FLIR’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on FLIR common stock payable on December 4, 2020 to shareholders of record as of close of business on November 20, 2020.

Forward Guidance

As a result of the Company’s year-to-date performance and updated expectations for the remainder or the year, the Company is re-initiating and updating its originally issued guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2020 as follows:

  • Revenue in the range of $1.880 billion to $1.900 billion, from $1.850 billion to $1.925 billion;
  • Adjusted operating income margins of approximately 22.0%, from 20.0% to 21.0%;
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.30 to $2.35, from $2.10 to $2.301

1Adjusted diluted earnings per share assumes an effective tax rate of 21% and weighted average diluted share count of approximately 133 million shares.

The Company’s updated forward guidance reflects the currently expected impacts related to COVID-19, however, the pandemic has generated significant uncertainty, including an overall lack of visibility into future demand trends and economic conditions in some of the markets in which FLIR operates. While the Company has re-initiated guidance for 2020 it cautions that market dynamics and impacts related to COVID-19 are fluid and changes to the current business environment could have a material impact on current expectations.

The forward guidance for 2020 includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses in measuring performance. FLIR is not able to reconcile full year 2020 projected adjusted operating income or full year 2020 projected adjusted earnings per diluted share to the most comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact of the Charges (defined herein) and the exact timing and amount of comparability items throughout 2020. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on full year 2020 GAAP financial results.

Conference Call

FLIR has scheduled a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss its results for the quarter. The details for the conference call can be found below. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.FLIR.com/investor. A replay will be available upon completion of the conference call at this same internet address. Summary third quarter and historical financial data may be accessed online from the Financial Info Database link under the Financials & Filings section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Friday, October 30, 2020

Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in:

1-877-407-9039 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8470 (International)

Conference ID:

13711591

Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141817

Replay:

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13711591.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications. FLIR Systems’ vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense,” creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements, estimates or projections in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” or similar expressions) should be considered to be forward looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about FLIR’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including the following:

  • risks related to United States government spending decisions and applicable procurement rules and regulations;
  • negative impacts to operating margins due to reductions in sales or changes in product mix;
  • impairments in the value of tangible and intangible assets;
  • unfavorable results of legal proceedings;
  • risks associated with international sales and business activities, including the regulation of the export and sale of our products worldwide and our ability to obtain and maintain necessary export licenses, as well as the imposition of significant tariffs or other trade barriers;
  • risks related to subcontractor and supplier performance and financial viability as well as raw material and component availability and pricing;
  • risks related to currency fluctuations;
  • adverse general economic conditions or volatility in our primary markets;
  • our ability to compete effectively and to respond to technological change;
  • risks related to product defects or errors;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights
  • cybersecurity and other security threats and technology disruptions
  • our ability to successfully manage acquisitions, investments and divestiture activities and integrate acquired companies;
  • our ability to achieve the intended benefits of our strategic restructuring;
  • our ability to attract and retain key senior management and qualified technical, sales and other personnel;
  • risks to our supply chain, production facilities or other operations, and changes to general, domestic, and foreign economic conditions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and
  • other risks discussed from time to time in filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

COVID-19 may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned and/or other risks, uncertainties and other factors more fully described in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic and international economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and FLIR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to this document by wire services or internet service providers.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Bookings are defined as contractual agreements awarded during the reporting period. Backlog is defined as total estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts.

We report our financial results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). As a supplement to our GAAP financial results, this earnings announcement contains some or all of the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted gross margin (defined as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue), (iii) adjusted operating income, (iv) adjusted operating margin (defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue), (v) adjusted net earnings, and (vi) adjusted diluted EPS. These non-GAAP measures of financial performance are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and computational methods may differ from those used by other companies. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, and the Company cautions investors and potential investors to consider these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, its consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. Each of the non-GAAP measures is adjusted from GAAP results as outlined in the "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table included within this earnings release.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Items excluded consist of: (i) separation, transaction, and integration costs, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges, (iv) discrete legal and compliance matters, (v) loss on debt extinguishment, and (vi) discrete tax items. We do not consider these items to be directly related to our core operating performance. Non-GAAP measures are used internally to evaluate the core operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and as a factor for determining incentive compensation for certain employees. Accordingly, supplementing GAAP financial results with these non-GAAP financial measures enables the comparison of our ongoing operating results in a manner consistent with the metrics reviewed by management. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:

  • the comparability of our ongoing operating results over the periods presented;
  • the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and
  • the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Separation, transaction, and integration costs – Represents transaction and integration costs related to divestiture and acquisition initiatives.
  • Amortization of acquired intangibles – Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets.
  • Restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges – Represents employee separation expenses, facility termination costs, and other expenses as well as goodwill, intangible asset, and inventory impairment charges associated with Company restructuring activities.
  • Discrete legal and compliance matters – Represents costs incurred associated with certain legal and compliance matters that are not representative of ongoing operational costs. These expenses are primarily attributable to an administrative agreement with the U.S. Department of State (the “Consent Agreement”) to address and remediate certain historical practices associated with U.S. and international trade control laws and regulations. Such costs include a Directorate of Defense Trade Controls penalty, expenses associated with retention of a Special Compliance Officer, and remedial actions required by the terms of the Consent Agreement or otherwise necessary to remedy and achieve full compliance with U.S. and international trade control laws and regulations.
  • Loss on debt extinguishment – Represents the redemption premium and write-off of debt discount and debt issuance costs associated with redemption of the Company’s $425 million unsecured notes due June 15, 2021.
  • Discrete tax items – Represents tax expenses and benefits related to discrete events or transactions that are not representative of the Company’s estimated tax rate related to ongoing operations. These items include charges and reversals of provisions associated with certain unrecognized tax benefits, benefits or charges associated with the windfalls or shortfalls resulting from vesting and exercise activity of share-based compensation, changes in valuation allowances against certain deferred tax assets, and other discrete items not included in the annual effective tax rate associated with our ongoing operations.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted EPS include an estimate to reflect the tax effect of the discrete items identified above. The tax effect is calculated by applying the Company’s overall estimated effective tax rate, excluding significant discrete items, to earnings before income taxes.

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
Revenue

$

466,414

 

$

471,248

 

$

1,399,352

 

$

1,397,982

 

Cost of goods sold

 

237,500

 

 

241,501

 

 

698,870

 

 

700,966

 

Gross profit

 

228,914

 

 

229,747

 

 

700,482

 

 

697,016

 

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

 

47,848

 

 

49,800

 

 

157,707

 

 

150,437

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

94,196

 

 

103,393

 

 

299,114

 

 

321,596

 

Restructuring expenses

 

293

 

 

2,166

 

 

28,779

 

 

5,776

 

Total operating expenses

 

142,337

 

 

155,359

 

 

485,600

 

 

477,809

 

 
Earnings from operations

 

86,577

 

 

74,388

 

 

214,882

 

 

219,207

 

 
Interest expense

 

7,273

 

 

7,582

 

 

21,196

 

 

20,370

 

Interest income

 

(55

)

 

(612

)

 

(531

)

 

(2,107

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

9,126

 

 

-

 

 

9,126

 

 

-

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(9,688

)

 

292

 

 

78

 

 

938

 

 
Earnings before income taxes

 

79,921

 

 

67,126

 

 

185,013

 

 

200,006

 

 
Income tax provision

 

19,258

 

 

5,079

 

 

47,669

 

 

30,093

 

 
Net earnings

$

60,663

 

$

62,047

 

$

137,344

 

$

169,913

 

 
Net earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share

$

0.46

 

$

0.46

 

$

1.04

 

$

1.26

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.46

 

$

0.46

 

$

1.03

 

$

1.24

 

 
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic

 

131,125

 

 

134,741

 

 

131,848

 

 

135,264

 

Diluted

 

131,683

 

 

136,050

 

 

132,841

 

 

136,826

 

Note: The Company made certain reclassifications to the prior years' financial statements to conform them to the presentation as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 that management has determined had no material effect for the periods presented.

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)(Unaudited)
 

September 30,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

319,995

 

$

284,592

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

310,989

 

 

318,652

 

Inventories

 

474,845

 

 

388,762

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

122,857

 

 

116,728

 

Total current assets

 

1,228,686

 

 

1,108,734

 

 
Property and equipment, net

 

255,457

 

 

255,905

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

37,902

 

 

39,983

 

Goodwill

 

1,350,647

 

 

1,364,596

 

Intangible assets, net

 

211,206

 

 

247,514

 

Other assets

 

129,014

 

 

120,809

 

Total assets

$

3,212,912

 

$

3,137,541

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

148,026

 

$

158,033

 

Deferred revenue

 

25,802

 

 

28,587

 

Accrued payroll and related liabilities

 

88,097

 

 

72,476

 

Accrued product warranties

 

16,786

 

 

14,611

 

Advance payments from customers

 

13,631

 

 

28,005

 

Accrued expenses

 

35,421

 

 

40,815

 

Accrued income taxes

 

36,702

 

 

14,735

 

Other current liabilities

 

45,031

 

 

27,349

 

Credit facility

 

65,000

 

 

16,000

 

Long-term debt, current portion

 

12,743

 

 

12,444

 

Total current liabilities

 

487,239

 

 

413,055

 

 
Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

715,220

 

 

648,419

 

Deferred income taxes

 

38,148

 

 

53,544

 

Accrued income taxes

 

72,678

 

 

55,514

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

90,761

 

 

95,576

 

 
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 131,144 and 134,394 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and additional paid-in capital

 

20,994

 

 

16,692

 

Retained earnings

 

1,964,104

 

 

2,020,686

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(176,232

)

 

(165,945

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

1,808,866

 

 

1,871,433

 

 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,212,912

 

$

3,137,541

 

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings

$

60,663

 

$

62,047

 

$

137,344

 

$

169,913

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

23,467

 

 

27,122

 

 

71,217

 

 

76,037

 

Stock-based compensation

 

9,660

 

 

10,093

 

 

30,547

 

 

27,371

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

9,126

 

 

-

 

 

9,126

 

 

-

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

 

(233

)

 

-

 

 

3,352

 

 

-

 

Minority interest impairment charges

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

4,803

 

 

-

 

Deferred income taxes

 

55

 

 

(3,384

)

 

(458

)

 

(1,197

)

Other, net

 

475

 

 

3,659

 

 

3,693

 

 

39

 

(Decrease) increase in cash, net of acquisitions, resulting from changes in:
Accounts receivable

 

(3,293

)

 

24,588

 

 

7,970

 

 

5,460

 

Inventories

 

(36,451

)

 

(6,611

)

 

(83,215

)

 

(30,215

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(279

)

 

11,530

 

 

1,317

 

 

43

 

Other assets

 

(9,182

)

 

7,862

 

 

(3,503

)

 

11,474

 

Accounts payable

 

(702

)

 

12,427

 

 

(11,182

)

 

38,873

 

Deferred revenue

 

(4,760

)

 

5,224

 

 

(2,862

)

 

7,087

 

Accrued payroll and other liabilities

 

15,907

 

 

9,153

 

 

7,700

 

 

(4,120

)

Accrued income taxes

 

23,037

 

 

(11,670

)

 

35,153

 

 

(19,555

)

Other long term liabilities

 

(5,316

)

 

1,484

 

 

(14,813

)

 

(4,385

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

82,174

 

 

153,524

 

 

196,189

 

 

276,825

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property and equipment, net

 

(9,894

)

 

(14,253

)

 

(37,136

)

 

(32,034

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

-

 

 

3,392

 

 

-

 

 

6,365

 

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

-

 

 

529

 

 

-

 

 

(601,927

)

Minority interest and other investments

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

304

 

 

(5,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(9,894

)

 

(10,332

)

 

(36,832

)

 

(632,596

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from credit facility and long-term debt, including current portion

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

175,000

 

 

723,054

 

Repayment of credit facility and long-term debt

 

(129,217

)

 

(15,539

)

 

(135,352

)

 

(393,634

)

Repayment of 2021 Notes

 

(425,000

)

 

-

 

 

(425,000

)

 

-

 

Redemption premium of 2021 Notes

 

(8,509

)

 

-

 

 

(8,509

)

 

-

 

Net proceeds from issuance of 2030 Notes

 

494,234

 

 

-

 

 

494,234

 

 

-

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

-

 

 

(75,000

)

 

(150,000

)

 

(124,996

)

Dividends paid

 

(22,291

)

 

(22,788

)

 

(67,297

)

 

(68,852

)

Proceeds from shares issued pursuant to stock-based compensation plans

 

-

 

 

3,426

 

 

7,309

 

 

20,776

 

Tax paid for net share exercises and issuance of vested restricted stock units

 

(163

)

 

(112

)

 

(10,234

)

 

(10,458

)

Other financing activities

 

-

 

 

(3

)

 

-

 

 

(525

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities:

 

(90,946

)

 

(110,016

)

 

(119,849

)

 

145,365

 

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

5,703

 

 

(6,670

)

 

(4,105

)

 

(6,347

)

 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(12,963

)

 

26,506

 

 

35,403

 

 

(216,753

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

332,958

 

 

268,885

 

 

284,592

 

 

512,144

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

319,995

 

$

295,391

 

$

319,995

 

$

295,391

 

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
(In thousands)(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

SEGMENT REVENUE
Industrial Technologies Segment

$

281,119

 

$

257,900

 

$

857,732

 

$

813,775

 

Defense Technologies Segment

 

185,295

 

 

213,348

 

 

541,620

 

 

584,207

 

 
SEGMENT EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
Industrial Technologies Segment

$

87,743

 

$

63,713

 

$

259,145

 

$

204,365

 

Defense Technologies Segment

 

38,811

 

 

53,809

 

 

113,120

 

 

146,485

 

 
SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
Industrial Technologies Segment

 

31.2

%

 

24.7

%

 

30.2

%

 

25.1

%

Defense Technologies Segment

 

20.9

%

 

25.2

%

 

20.9

%

 

25.1

%

Note: The Company made certain reclassifications to the prior years' financial statements to conform them to the presentation as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 that management has determined had no material effect for the periods presented.

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share amounts)(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
 
As Reported Separation,
transaction, and
integration costs 		Amortization of
acquired
intangibles assets 		Restructuring
expenses and
asset impairment charges 		Discrete legal and
compliance
matters 		Loss on debt
extinguishment 		Discrete tax
items 		Adjusted Non-
GAAP Results

Gross profit

$

228,914

 

$

246

 

$

9,324

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

238,484

 

Operating expenses

 

(142,337

)

 

1,266

 

 

2,548

 

 

293

 

 

4,558

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(133,672

)

Earnings from operations

 

86,577

 

 

1,512

 

 

11,872

 

 

293

 

 

4,558

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

104,812

 

Non-operating expense, net

 

(6,656

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

9,126

 

 

-

 

 

2,470

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

79,921

 

 

1,512

 

 

11,872

 

 

293

 

 

4,558

 

 

9,126

 

 

-

 

 

107,282

 

Income tax provision

 

(19,258

)

 

(351

)

 

(2,753

)

 

(68

)

 

(1,057

)

 

(2,116

)

 

3,066

 

 

(22,537

)

Net earnings

$

60,663

 

$

1,161

 

$

9,119

 

$

225

 

$

3,501

 

$

7,010

 

$

3,066

 

$

84,745

 

 

Gross margin

 

49.1

%

 

0.0

%

 

2.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

51.1

%

Operating margin

 

18.6

%

 

0.3

%

 

2.5

%

 

0.1

%

 

1.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

22.5

%

 

Net earnings per diluted share

$

0.46

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.00

 

$

0.03

 

$

0.05

 

$

0.02

 

$

0.64

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

131,683

 

 

131,683

 

 

131,683

 

 

131,683

 

 

131,683

 

 

131,683

 

 

131,683

 

 

131,683

 

 
 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
 
As Reported Separation,
transaction, and
integration costs 		Amortization of
acquired
intangibles assets 		Restructuring
expenses and
asset impairment
charges 		Discrete legal and
compliance
matters 		Discrete tax items Adjusted Non-
GAAP Results
Gross profit

$

229,747

 

$

738

 

$

9,407

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

239,892

 

Operating expenses

 

(155,359

)

 

4,055

 

 

6,070

 

 

2,166

 

 

4,022

 

 

-

 

 

(139,046

)

Earnings from operations

 

74,388

 

 

4,793

 

 

15,477

 

 

2,166

 

 

4,022

 

 

-

 

 

100,846

 

Non-operating expense, net

 

(7,262

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(7,262

)

Earnings before income taxes

 

67,126

 

 

4,793

 

 

15,477

 

 

2,166

 

 

4,022

 

 

-

 

 

93,584

 

Income tax provision

 

(5,079

)

 

(770

)

 

(2,487

)

 

(348

)

 

(646

)

 

(5,682

)

 

(15,012

)

Net earnings

$

62,047

 

$

4,023

 

$

12,990

 

$

1,818

 

$

3,376

 

$

(5,682

)

$

78,572

 

 
Gross margin

 

48.8

%

 

0.1

%

 

2.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

50.9

%

Operating margin

 

15.8

%

 

0.9

%

 

3.3

%

 

0.5

%

 

0.9

%

 

0.0

%

 

21.4

%

 
Net earnings per diluted share

$

0.46

 

$

0.03

 

$

0.10

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.02

 

$

(0.04

)

$

0.58

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

136,050

 

 

136,050

 

 

136,050

 

 

136,050

 

 

136,050

 

 

136,050

 

 

136,050

 

 
 
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
 
As Reported Separation,
transaction, and
integration costs 		Amortization of
acquired
intangibles assets 		Restructuring
expenses and
asset impairment
charges 		Discrete legal and
compliance
matters 		Loss on debt
extinguishment 		Discrete tax
items 		Adjusted Non-
GAAP Results

Gross profit

$

700,482

 

$

1,394

 

$

27,962

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

729,838

 

Operating expenses

 

(485,600

)

 

7,293

 

 

7,560

 

 

28,779

 

 

18,539

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(423,429

)

Earnings from operations

 

214,882

 

 

8,687

 

 

35,522

 

 

28,779

 

 

18,539

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

306,409

 

Non-operating expense, net

 

(29,869

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

9,126

 

 

-

 

 

(20,743

)

Earnings before income taxes

 

185,013

 

 

8,687

 

 

35,522

 

 

28,779

 

 

18,539

 

 

9,126

 

 

-

 

 

285,666

 

Income tax provision

 

(47,669

)

 

(1,824

)

 

(7,460

)

 

(6,044

)

 

(3,893

)

 

(1,916

)

 

8,809

 

 

(59,997

)

Net earnings

$

137,344

 

$

6,863

 

$

28,062

 

$

22,735

 

$

14,646

 

$

7,210

 

$

8,809

 

$

225,669

 

 

Gross margin

 

50.1

%

 

0.1

%

 

2.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

52.2

%

Operating margin

 

15.4

%

 

0.6

%

 

2.5

%

 

2.1

%

 

1.3

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

21.9

%

 

Net earnings per diluted share

$

1.03

 

$

0.05

 

$

0.21

 

$

0.17

 

$

0.11

 

$

0.05

 

$

0.07

 

$

1.70

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

132,841

 

 

132,841

 

 

132,841

 

 

132,841

 

 

132,841

 

 

132,841

 

 

132,841

 

 

132,841

 

 
 
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
 
As Reported Separation,
transaction, and
integration costs 		Amortization of
acquired
intangibles assets 		Restructuring
expenses and
asset impairment
charges 		Discrete legal and
compliance
matters 		Discrete tax items Adjusted Non-
GAAP Results
Gross profit

$

697,016

 

$

1,230

 

$

25,514

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

-

 

$

723,760

 

Operating expenses

 

(477,809

)

 

13,297

 

 

16,937

 

 

5,776

 

 

12,097

 

 

-

 

 

(429,702

)

Earnings from operations

 

219,207

 

 

14,527

 

 

42,451

 

 

5,776

 

 

12,097

 

 

-

 

 

294,058

 

Non-operating expense, net

 

(19,201

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(19,201

)

Earnings before income taxes

 

200,006

 

 

14,527

 

 

42,451

 

 

5,776

 

 

12,097

 

 

-

 

 

274,857

 

Income tax provision

 

(30,093

)

 

(2,750

)

 

(8,037

)

 

(1,093

)

 

(2,291

)

 

(7,909

)

 

(52,173

)

Net earnings

$

169,913

 

$

11,777

 

$

34,414

 

$

4,683

 

$

9,806

 

$

(7,909

)

$

222,684

 

 
Gross margin

 

49.9

%

 

0.1

%

 

1.8

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

51.8

%

Operating margin

 

15.7

%

 

1.0

%

 

3.0

%

 

0.4

%

 

0.9

%

 

0.0

%

 

21.0

%

 
Net earnings per diluted share

$

1.24

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.03

 

$

0.07

 

$

(0.06

)

$

1.63

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

136,826

 

 

136,826

 

 

136,826

 

 

136,826

 

 

136,826

 

 

136,826

 

 

136,826

 

Note: The Company made certain reclassifications to the prior years' financial statements to conform them to the presentation as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 that management has determined had no material effect for the periods presented.

FLIR Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Wipro and IBM strengthen relationship; announce the expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
FLIR Systems to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, October 30, 2020
16.10.20
FLIR erhält zusätzlichen Auftrag über 26 Millionen USD für das Programm für nukleare, biologische und chemische Aufklärungsfahrzeuge der US-Armee
15.10.20
FLIR Receives Additional $26M Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle Program
09.10.20
FLIR Systems kündigt vier neue tragbare Wärmebildkameras der Exx-Serie an
08.10.20
FLIR Systems Announces Four New Exx-Series Handheld Thermal Imaging Cameras