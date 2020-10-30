 

ExxonMobil Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced an estimated third quarter 2020 loss of $680 million, or $0.15 per share assuming dilution. Third quarter capital and exploration expenditures were $4.1 billion, bringing year-to-date spending to $16.6 billion, more than $6 billion lower than the prior year period.

Oil-equivalent production was 3.7 million barrels per day, up 1 percent from the second quarter of 2020. Production continued to reflect COVID-19 demand impacts, including economic and government mandated curtailments. Excluding entitlement effects, divestments, and government mandates, liquids production increased 2 percent, while natural gas volumes decreased 1 percent.

“We remain confident in our long-term strategy and the fundamentals of our business, and are taking the necessary actions to preserve value while protecting the balance sheet and dividend,” said Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are on pace to achieve our 2020 cost-reduction targets and are progressing additional savings next year as we manage through this unprecedented down cycle.”

The company’s preliminary 2021 capital program, which will be reviewed by the board of directors in the fourth quarter, is expected to be in the range of $16 billion to $19 billion, a reduction from the 2020 target of $23 billion announced in April. The company expects to identify further structural efficiencies as it continues previously announced country-by-country reviews.

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

Upstream

  • Average third quarter realizations for crude oil improved significantly, as market prices increased following the second quarter's challenging environment. Natural gas realizations declined, primarily due to a lag in crude-linked LNG contract pricing.
  • Improved market conditions enabled full recovery of production impacted by economic curtailments. Government mandated curtailments negatively impacted third quarter results and are anticipated to continue in the fourth quarter.

Downstream

  • Supply chain optimization, higher product sales due to increased demand, and higher marketing margins more than offset lower industry fuels margins driven by market oversupply and high product inventory levels.
  • Third quarter saw the best reliability and process performance in the last 10 years, while average refinery utilization increased about 6 percent from the second quarter on demand recovery. Refining capacity sparing decreased to about 25 percent.

Chemical

  • Chemical sales volumes were higher than second quarter, benefiting from resilient packaging demand and recovering automotive and construction markets. Chemical margins were negatively impacted by higher feed costs.
  • The company's Corpus Christi chemical complex joint venture is approximately 80 percent complete, with start-up activities expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Strengthening the Portfolio

  • ExxonMobil announced that it has funded the Payara development offshore Guyana, following government and regulatory approvals. The third major project in the Stabroek Block will have the capacity to produce up to 220,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day after expected startup in 2024. The company also made its 17th and 18th discoveries at the Yellowtail-2 and Redtail-1 wells, respectively, increasing the estimated recoverable resource to nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek block.
  • During the quarter, production volumes in the Permian averaged 401,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day which included full recovery of volumes curtailed in the prior quarter. Full year 2020 production is anticipated to be approximately 360,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day. Focus remains on lowering overall development costs through efficiency gains and technology applications. Compared to 2019, drilling and completion costs decreased more than 20 percent, while drilling rates (lateral feet per day) and fracturing rates (stages per day) both increased more than 30 percent. Rig count reductions continue, with 10-15 rigs expected to be operating by year-end.
  • ExxonMobil continues to improve its industry-leading development opportunities, as illustrated by the growth of the recoverable resource base in Guyana to nearly 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, and other high-value assets in the U.S. Permian Basin, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea and Brazil. Given the high quality opportunities in ExxonMobil's portfolio and the constraints of the current market environment, the corporation is assessing its full portfolio to prioritize assets with the highest value potential within its broad range of available opportunities. This effort includes an ongoing re-assessment of North American dry gas assets currently included in the corporation’s development plan. Depending on the outcome of the planning process, including in particular any significant future changes to the corporation’s current development plans for its dry gas portfolio, long-lived assets with carrying values of approximately $25 billion to $30 billion could be at risk for significant impairment. If these assets remain in our long-term development plan, similar to previous years, it is unlikely the assets would be subject to material impairment. The company expects to complete this assessment in the fourth quarter.

Disciplined Investing and Cost Management

  • ExxonMobil made significant progress during the quarter on previously announced capital and cash operating expense reductions. Planned reductions to the 2020 capital spending program, from $33 billion to $23 billion, are ahead of schedule, reflecting increased efficiencies, lower market prices, and slower project pace. An expected decrease in cash operating expenses of about 15 percent is also ahead of schedule, capturing savings from increased efficiencies, reduced activity, and lower energy costs and volumes.

Advancing Innovative Technologies and Products

  • The company continued to progress work on scaling carbon-capture technologies aimed at reducing emissions. Following 12 months of technical evaluation, ExxonMobil and Global Thermostat announced an expanded joint development agreement to advance and bring to scale breakthrough technology that removes carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere. ExxonMobil also announced, in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the discovery of a new material that could capture more than 90 percent of carbon dioxide from industrial sources, such as natural gas-fired power plants.
  • ExxonMobil built on the company's longstanding efforts to develop and deliver products that help meet society's energy needs while reducing environmental impacts. These efforts included an agreement with Global Clean Energy Holdings to purchase 2.5 million barrels of renewable diesel per year for five years from a Bakersfield, CA biorefinery starting in 2022. Based on analysis of California Air Resources Board (CARB) data, renewable diesel from various non-petroleum feedstocks can provide life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions reductions of approximately 40 percent to 80 percent compared to petroleum-based diesel.

 

 

Results and Volume Summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Millions of Dollars

 

3Q

 

3Q

 

 

 

 

(unless noted)

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

Comments

Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

(681)

 

37

 

-718

 

Lower prices partly offset by reduced expenses

Non-U.S.

 

298

 

2,131

 

-1,833

 

Lower prices and one-time tax items, partly offset by reduced expenses

Total

 

(383)

 

2,168

 

-2,551

 

Prices -2,630, volume -60, expenses +500, other -350, identified item -10

Production (koebd)

 

3,672

 

3,899

 

-227

 

Liquids -106 kbd: higher entitlements, lower downtime/maintenance, and growth, more than offset by government mandates, divestments, and lower demand including economic curtailments

Gas -729 mcfd: higher entitlements more than offset by divestments, higher downtime/maintenance, and decline

Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

(136)

 

673

 

-809

 

Lower margins on weaker industry refining conditions, partly offset by reduced expenses and improved manufacturing

Non-U.S.

 

(95)

 

557

 

-652

 

Lower margins on weaker industry refining conditions and lower market demand, partly offset by reduced expenses and improved manufacturing

Total

 

(231)

 

1,230

 

-1,461

 

Margins -1,880, market demand -80, expenses +360, other +140

Petroleum Product Sales (kbd)

 

5,023

 

5,504

 

-481

 

 

Chemical

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

357

 

53

 

+304

 

Higher margins and lower expenses; favorable identified item (noncash inventory valuation +29)

Non-U.S.

 

304

 

188

 

+116

 

Lower margins more than offset by lower expenses and favorable identified item (noncash inventory valuation +86)

Total

 

661

 

241

 

+420

 

Margins +70, volumes +30, expenses +170, identified items +120, forex/other +30

Prime Product Sales (kt)

 

6,624

 

6,476

 

+148

 

 

Corporate and financing

 

(727)

 

(469)

 

-258

 

Absence of prior year identified item (-307, tax)

 

Results and Volume Summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Millions of Dollars

 

3Q

 

2Q

 

 

 

 

(unless noted)

 

2020

 

2020

 

Change

 

Comments

Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

(681)

 

(1,197)

 

+516

 

Higher liquids prices and lower expenses; unfavorable identified item (noncash inventory valuation -45)

Non-U.S.

 

298

 

(454)

 

+752

 

Higher liquids prices partly offset by lower LNG prices; favorable volume/mix and lower expenses; unfavorable identified item (noncash inventory valuation -179)

Total

 

(383)

 

(1,651)

 

+1,268

 

Prices +1,390, volume +140, expenses +110, identified items -220, other -150

Production (koebd)

 

3,672

 

3,638

 

+34

 

Liquids -20 kbd: higher demand including reduced economic curtailments, more than offset by higher downtime/maintenance, lower entitlements and decline

Gas +326 mcfd: higher entitlements and demand including reduced economic curtailments, partly offset by decline

Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

(136)

 

(101)

 

-35

 

Higher margins with favorable trading activity more than offsetting weaker industry refining conditions, higher market demand, and improved manufacturing more than offset by unfavorable identified item (noncash inventory valuation -401)

Non-U.S.

 

(95)

 

1,077

 

-1,172

 

Lower margins on weaker industry refining conditions more than offset by higher market demand and lower expenses; unfavorable forex and unfavorable identified item (noncash inventory valuation -1,184)

Total

 

(231)

 

976

 

-1,207

 

Margins +70, market demand +300, expenses +60, identified items -1,580, other -60

Petroleum Product Sales (kbd)

 

5,023

 

4,437

 

+586

 

 

Chemical

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

357

 

171

 

+186

 

Higher volumes; favorable identified item (noncash inventory valuation +58)

Non-U.S.

 

304

 

296

 

+8

 

Lower margins more than offset by higher volumes and lower expenses; unfavorable identified item (noncash inventory valuation -58)

Total

 

661

 

467

 

+194

 

Margins -80, volumes +220, expenses +40, forex/other +10

Prime Product Sales (kt)

 

6,624

 

5,945

 

+679

 

 

Corporate and financing

 

(727)

 

(872)

 

+145

 

Lower financing and corporate costs

 

Results and Volume Summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Millions of Dollars

 

YTD

 

YTD

 

 

 

 

(unless noted)

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

Comments

Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

(2,582)

 

468

 

-3,050

 

Lower prices partly offset by reduced expenses; unfavorable identified item (impairment -315)

Non-U.S.

 

1,084

 

7,837

 

-6,753

 

Lower prices and volumes, partly offset by reduced expenses and favorable foreign exchange effects; unfavorable identified items (noncash inventory valuation -61, impairment -41, prior year tax item -487)

Total

 

(1,498)

 

8,305

 

-9,803

 

Prices -9,050, volume -320, expenses +630, identified items -900, other -160

Production (koebd)

 

3,785

 

3,929

 

-144

 

Liquids -12 kbd: growth, higher entitlements, and lower downtime/maintenance, more than offset by divestments, government mandates, and lower demand including economic curtailments

Gas -794 mcfd: higher entitlements and growth, more than offset by divestments and lower demand including economic curtailments

Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

(338)

 

822

 

-1,160

 

Lower margins on weaker industry refining conditions and reduced market demand partly offset by lower expenses and improved manufacturing

Non-U.S.

 

472

 

603

 

-131

 

Lower margins on weaker industry refining conditions and reduced market demand partly offset by improved manufacturing and lower expenses; unfavorable identified items (-326, mainly impairment)

Total

 

134

 

1,425

 

-1,291

 

Margins -2,260, market demand -520, manufacturing +920, expenses +860, other +40, identified items -330

Petroleum Product Sales (kbd)

 

4,916

 

5,443

 

-527

 

 

Chemical

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

816

 

208

 

+608

 

Higher margins partly offset by lower volumes; lower expenses; unfavorable identified item (-90, impairment)

Non-U.S.

 

456

 

739

 

-283

 

Lower margins and volumes partly offset by lower expenses

Total

 

1,272

 

947

 

+325

 

Margins +190, volumes -220, expenses +380, identified items -90, forex/other +60

Prime Product Sales (kt)

 

18,806

 

19,947

 

-1,141

 

 

Corporate and financing

 

(2,278)

 

(2,027)

 

-251

 

Absence of prior year identified items (-332, tax) and higher financing costs partly offset by lower corporate costs

 

 

 

Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital

 

Millions of Dollars

 

3Q

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

Comments

 

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

 

(709)

 

Including ($29) million noncontrolling interests

 

Depreciation

 

4,983

 

 

 

Noncash inventory adjustment

 

(115)

 

Including ($2) million noncontrolling interests

 

Changes in operational working capital

 

863

 

Mainly inventory draw

 

Other

 

(633)

 

Includes changes in deferred income taxes

 

Cash Flow from Operating

 

4,389

 

 

 

Activities (U.S. GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

Asset sales

 

100

 

 

 

Cash Flow from Operations

 

4,489

 

 

 

and Asset Sales

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operational working capital

 

(863)

 

 

 

Cash Flow from Operations

 

3,626

 

 

 

and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

Millions of Dollars

 

YTD

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

Comments

 

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

 

(2,648)

 

Including ($278) million noncontrolling interests

 

Depreciation

 

15,718

 

Including impairment impacts

 

Noncash inventory adjustment

 

61

 

 

 

Changes in operational working capital

 

(1,539)

 

Mainly unfavorable payables

 

Other

 

(929)

 

Includes changes in deferred income taxes

 

Cash Flow from Operating

 

10,663

 

 

 

Activities (U.S. GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

Asset sales

 

229

 

 

 

Cash Flow from Operations

 

10,892

 

 

 

and Asset Sales

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operational working capital

 

1,539

 

 

 

Cash Flow from Operations

 

12,431

 

 

 

and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital

 

 

 

 

 

First Nine Months 2020 Financial Updates

During the first nine months of 2020, Exxon Mobil Corporation purchased 6 million shares of its common stock for the treasury at a gross cost of $305 million. These shares were acquired to offset dilution in conjunction with the company’s benefit plans and programs. The corporation will continue to acquire shares to offset dilution in conjunction with its benefit plans and programs.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on October 30, 2020. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.

Cautionary Statement

Outlooks, projections, goals, targets, descriptions of strategic plans and objectives, and other statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on results; planned capital and cash operating expense reductions and ability to meet or exceed announced reduction objectives; total capital expenditures and mix; cash flow, dividend and shareholder returns; business and project plans, timing, costs and capacities; resource recoveries and production rates; accounting and financial reporting effects resulting from market developments and ExxonMobil’s responsive actions, including potential impairment charges resulting from any significant changes in current development plan strategy or divestments plans; and the impact of new technologies, including to increase capital efficiency and production and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and intensity, could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes in the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market conditions that impact prices and differentials; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID-19 and to maintain the functioning of national and global economies and markets; the impact of company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the severity, length and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies; reservoir performance; the outcome of exploration projects and timely completion of development and construction projects; changes in law, taxes, or regulation including environmental regulations, and timely granting of governmental permits; war, trade agreements and patterns, shipping blockades or harassment, and other political or security disturbances; opportunities for and regulatory approval of potential investments or divestments; the actions of competitors; the capture of efficiencies within and between business lines and the ability to maintain near-term cost reductions as ongoing efficiencies while maintaining future competitive positioning; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; the results of research programs; the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; general economic conditions including the occurrence and duration of economic recessions; and other factors discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors of ExxonMobil’s 2019 Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q. Statements regarding plans or potential outcomes for the fourth quarter 2020 and 2021 also remain subject to completion of ExxonMobil's annual corporate planning process and approval of the resulting company plan by the Board of Directors, expected in November 2020. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales. Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, we believe it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for 2020 periods is shown on page 7 and for 2020 and 2019 periods in Attachment V.

This press release also includes cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital. We believe it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for 2020 periods is shown on page 7 and for 2020 and 2019 periods in Attachment V.

This press release also includes earnings/(loss) excluding identified items, which are earnings/(loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings/(loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several segments. We believe it is useful for investors to consider these figures in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods when one, or both, periods include identified items. A reconciliation to earnings is shown for 2020 and 2019 periods in Attachments II-a and II-b. Corresponding per share amounts are shown on page 1 and in attachment II-a, including a reconciliation to earnings/(loss) per common share – assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP).

This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the corporation’s products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities (“sales-based taxes”). It combines “Income taxes” and “Total other taxes and duties” with sales-based taxes, which are reported net in the income statement. We believe it is useful for the corporation and its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the corporation’s products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is shown as part of the Estimated Key Financial and Operating Data in Attachment I.

References to the resource base and other quantities of oil, natural gas or condensate may include estimated amounts that are not yet classified as “proved reserves” under SEC definitions, but which are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term “project” as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Further information on ExxonMobil’s frequently used financial and operating measures and other terms including “Cash flow from operations and asset sales”, and “Total taxes including sales-based taxes” is contained under the heading “Frequently Used Terms” available through the “Investors” section of our website at www.exxonmobil.com.

LIFO Inventory

Crude oil, products and merchandise inventories are carried at the lower of current market value or cost, generally determined under the last-in first-out method (LIFO). The corporation’s results for the first quarter of 2020 included an after-tax earnings charge of $2,096 million from writing down the book value of inventories to their market value at the end of the period. The corporation’s results for the second and third quarters of 2020 included after-tax earnings benefits of $1,922 million and $113 million, respectively, mainly reflecting reversals of the majority of the first quarter charge due to rising commodity prices. The earnings impact may be adjusted in the fourth quarter based on prevailing market prices at that time. At year-end, any required adjustment is considered permanent and is incorporated into the LIFO carrying value of the inventory.

Reference to Earnings

References to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Downstream, Chemical and Corporate and financing segment earnings, and earnings per share are ExxonMobil’s share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate business and other relationships involving common activities and interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships.

 

Estimated Key Financial and Operating Data

Attachment I

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Third Quarter 2020

(millions of dollars, unless noted)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Quarter

 

First Nine Months

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Earnings (Loss) / Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues and other income

 

46,199

 

65,049

 

32,605

 

134,962

 

197,765

Total costs and other deductions

 

46,571

 

60,328

 

34,245

 

137,232

 

184,123

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(372)

 

4,721

 

(1,640)

 

(2,270)

 

13,642

Income taxes

 

337

 

1,474

 

(471)

 

378

 

4,598

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

 

(709)

 

3,247

 

(1,169)

 

(2,648)

 

9,044

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(29)

 

77

 

(89)

 

(278)

 

394

Net income (loss) attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP)

 

(680)

 

3,170

 

(1,080)

 

(2,370)

 

8,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share (dollars)

 

(0.15)

 

0.75

 

(0.26)

 

(0.55)

 

2.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- assuming dilution (dollars)

 

(0.15)

 

0.75

 

(0.26)

 

(0.55)

 

2.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exploration expenses, including dry holes

 

188

 

299

 

214

 

690

 

912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends on common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

3,716

 

3,716

 

3,715

 

11,150

 

10,936

Per common share (dollars)

 

0.87

 

0.87

 

0.87

 

2.61

 

2.56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Millions of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At period end

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,228

 

4,231

Average - assuming dilution

 

4,271

 

4,271

 

4,271

 

4,270

 

4,270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ExxonMobil share of equity at period end

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

177,400

 

189,915

ExxonMobil share of capital employed at period end

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

248,485

 

239,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

337

 

1,474

 

(471)

 

378

 

4,598

Total other taxes and duties

 

7,901

 

8,317

 

5,683

 

21,081

 

24,770

Total taxes

 

8,238

 

9,791

 

5,212

 

21,459

 

29,368

Sales-based taxes

 

4,303

 

5,228

 

3,129

 

11,917

 

15,474

Total taxes including sales-based taxes

 

12,541

 

15,019

 

8,341

 

33,376

 

44,842

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ExxonMobil share of income taxes of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

equity companies

 

134

 

426

 

(18)

 

576

 

1,776

 

Attachment II-a

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Third Quarter 2020

     

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second

 

 

 

 

$ Millions

 

Third Quarter

 

Quarter

 

First Nine Months

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

 

(680)

 

3,170

 

(1,080)

 

(2,370)

 

8,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identified Items Included in Earnings/(Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncash inventory valuation - lower of cost or market

 

113

 

 

1,922

 

(61)

 

Impairment

 

 

 

 

(787)

 

Tax items

 

 

307

 

 

 

812

Corporate total

 

113

 

307

 

1,922

 

(848)

 

812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items

 

(793)

 

2,863

 

(3,002)

 

(1,522)

 

7,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Per Common Share1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assuming Dilution (U.S. GAAP)

 

(0.15)

 

0.75

 

(0.26)

 

(0.55)

 

2.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identified Items Included in Earnings/(Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Common Share Assuming Dilution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncash inventory valuation - lower of cost or market

 

0.03

 

 

0.44

 

(0.02)

 

Impairment

 

 

 

 

(0.18)

 

Tax items

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.19

Corporate total

 

0.03

 

0.07

 

0.44

 

(0.20)

 

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Common Share Assuming Dilution

 

(0.18)

 

0.68

 

(0.70)

 

(0.35)

 

1.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period.

 

Attachment II-b

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Third Quarter 2020

(millions of dollars)

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Quarter

 

First Nine Months

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

(681)

 

37

 

(1,197)

 

(2,582)

 

468

Non-U.S.

 

298

 

2,131

 

(454)

 

1,084

 

7,837

Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

(136)

 

673

 

(101)

 

(338)

 

822

Non-U.S.

 

(95)

 

557

 

1,077

 

472

 

603

Chemical

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

357

 

53

 

171

 

816

 

208

Non-U.S.

 

304

 

188

 

296

 

456

 

739

Corporate and financing

 

(727)

 

(469)

 

(872)

 

(2,278)

 

(2,027)

Net income (loss) attributable to ExxonMobil

 

(680)

 

3,170

 

(1,080)

 

(2,370)

 

8,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identified Items Included in Earnings/(Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Items (Inventory valuation, Impairment)

 

 

 

45

 

(315)

 

Non-U.S. Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax Items

 

 

 

 

 

487

Other Items (Inventory valuation, Impairment)

 

(11)

 

 

168

 

(102)

 

U.S. Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Items (Inventory valuation, Impairment)

 

3

 

 

404

 

(4)

 

Non-U.S. Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax Items

 

 

 

 

 

(9)

Other Items (Inventory valuation, Impairment)

 

6

 

 

1,190

 

(335)

 

U.S. Chemical

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Items (Inventory valuation, Impairment)

 

29

 

 

(29)

 

(90)

 

Non-U.S. Chemical

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax Items

 

 

 

 

 

2

Other Items (Inventory valuation, Impairment)

 

86

 

 

144

 

(2)

 

Corporate and financing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax Items

 

 

307

 

 

 

332

Corporate total

 

113

 

307

 

1,922

 

(848)

 

812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

(681)

 

37

 

(1,242)

 

(2,267)

 

468

Non-U.S.

 

309

 

2,131

 

(622)

 

1,186

 

7,350

Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

(139)

 

673

 

(505)

 

(334)

 

822

Non-U.S.

 

(101)

 

557

 

(113)

 

807

 

612

Chemical

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

328

 

53

 

200

 

906

 

208

Non-U.S.

 

218

 

188

 

152

 

458

 

737

Corporate and financing

 

(727)

 

(776)

 

(872)

 

(2,278)

 

(2,359)

Corporate total

 

(793)

 

2,863

 

(3,002)

 

(1,522)

 

7,838

Attachment III

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Third Quarter 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Quarter

 

First Nine Months

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Net production of crude oil, natural gas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

thousand barrels per day (kbd)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

692

 

654

 

628

 

673

 

639

Canada / Other Americas

 

487

 

464

 

483

 

509

 

462

Europe

 

26

 

113

 

31

 

29

 

113

Africa

 

297

 

371

 

333

 

330

 

374

Asia

 

735

 

738

 

783

 

771

 

737

Australia / Oceania

 

49

 

52

 

48

 

45

 

44

Worldwide

 

2,286

 

2,392

 

2,306

 

2,357

 

2,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas production available for sale,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

million cubic feet per day (mcfd)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

2,611

 

2,883

 

2,642

 

2,692

 

2,800

Canada / Other Americas

 

269

 

254

 

269

 

284

 

247

Europe

 

401

 

1,004

 

619

 

770

 

1,440

Africa

 

11

 

7

 

4

 

8

 

6

Asia

 

3,791

 

3,433

 

3,218

 

3,574

 

3,516

Australia / Oceania

 

1,233

 

1,464

 

1,238

 

1,238

 

1,351

Worldwide

 

8,316

 

9,045

 

7,990

 

8,566

 

9,360

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil-equivalent production (koebd)1

 

3,672

 

3,899

 

3,638

 

3,785

 

3,929

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

 

Attachment IV

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Third Quarter 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Quarter

 

First Nine Months

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Refinery throughput (kbd)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

1,601

 

1,647

 

1,440

 

1,533

 

1,484

Canada

 

341

 

363

 

278

 

334

 

363

Europe

 

1,183

 

1,325

 

1,085

 

1,187

 

1,322

Asia Pacific

 

486

 

532

 

568

 

564

 

608

Other

 

148

 

185

 

145

 

161

 

180

Worldwide

 

3,759

 

4,052

 

3,516

 

3,779

 

3,957

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Petroleum product sales (kbd)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

2,297

 

2,336

 

1,959

 

2,163

 

2,270

Canada

 

446

 

492

 

353

 

418

 

486

Europe

 

1,253

 

1,508

 

1,130

 

1,262

 

1,487

Asia Pacific

 

614

 

700

 

640

 

654

 

741

Other

 

413

 

468

 

355

 

419

 

459

Worldwide

 

5,023

 

5,504

 

4,437

 

4,916

 

5,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gasolines, naphthas

 

2,077

 

2,255

 

1,736

 

1,978

 

2,201

Heating oils, kerosene, diesel

 

1,750

 

1,833

 

1,649

 

1,755

 

1,855

Aviation fuels

 

152

 

445

 

147

 

227

 

408

Heavy fuels

 

242

 

261

 

262

 

255

 

289

Specialty products

 

802

 

710

 

643

 

701

 

690

Worldwide

 

5,023

 

5,504

 

4,437

 

4,916

 

5,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chemical prime product sales,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

thousand metric tons (kt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

2,363

 

2,216

 

1,985

 

6,543

 

6,833

Non-U.S.

 

4,261

 

4,260

 

3,960

 

12,263

 

13,114

Worldwide

 

6,624

 

6,476

 

5,945

 

18,806

 

19,947

 

Attachment V

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Third Quarter 2020

(millions of dollars)

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Quarter

 

First Nine Months

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Capital and Exploration Expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

1,260

 

3,002

 

1,637

 

5,695

 

8,805

Non-U.S.

 

1,534

 

2,789

 

1,940

 

5,802

 

8,589

Total

 

2,794

 

5,791

 

3,577

 

11,497

 

17,394

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Downstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

390

 

590

 

719

 

1,856

 

1,628

Non-U.S.

 

382

 

479

 

334

 

1,203

 

1,383

Total

 

772

 

1,069

 

1,053

 

3,059

 

3,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chemical

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

407

 

656

 

563

 

1,567

 

1,761

Non-U.S.

 

157

 

196

 

132

 

474

 

505

Total

 

564

 

852

 

695

 

2,041

 

2,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

3

 

7

 

2

 

6

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Worldwide

 

4,133

 

7,719

 

5,327

 

16,603

 

22,688

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(U.S. GAAP)

 

4,389

 

9,079

 

 

10,663

 

23,364

Proceeds associated with asset sales

 

100

 

460

 

43

 

229

 

600

Cash flow from operations and asset sales

 

4,489

 

9,539

 

43

 

10,892

 

23,964

Changes in operational working capital

 

(863)

 

(1,550)

 

1,460

 

1,539

 

(2,564)

Cash flow from operations and asset sales

 

3,626

 

7,989

 

1,503

 

12,431

 

21,400

excluding working capital

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment VI

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Earnings/(Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Millions

 

 

$ Per Common Share1

2016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

1,810

 

 

 

0.43

 

Second Quarter

 

1,700

 

 

 

0.41

 

Third Quarter

 

2,650

 

 

 

0.63

 

Fourth Quarter

 

1,680

 

 

 

0.41

 

Year

 

7,840

 

 

 

1.88

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

4,010

 

 

 

0.95

 

Second Quarter

 

3,350

 

 

 

0.78

 

Third Quarter

 

3,970

 

 

 

0.93

 

Fourth Quarter

 

8,380

 

 

 

1.97

 

Year

 

19,710

 

 

 

4.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

4,650

 

 

 

1.09

 

Second Quarter

 

3,950

 

 

 

0.92

 

Third Quarter

 

6,240

 

 

 

1.46

 

Fourth Quarter

 

6,000

 

 

 

1.41

 

Year

 

20,840

 

 

 

4.88

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

2,350

 

 

 

0.55

 

Second Quarter

 

3,130

 

 

 

0.73

 

Third Quarter

 

3,170

 

 

 

0.75

 

Fourth Quarter

 

5,690

 

 

 

1.33

 

Year

 

14,340

 

 

 

3.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

(610)

 

 

 

(0.14)

 

Second Quarter

 

(1,080)

 

 

 

(0.26)

 

Third Quarter

 

(680)

 

 

 

(0.15)

 

 

1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period.

 

