 

Vivendi Becomes Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup France 2023

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is proud to announce its Official Sponsorship of the 2023 Rugby World Cup to be held in France.

The announcement was made today during a special programme broadcast worldwide on Dailymotion and Vivendi’s website bringing together several personalities from the French rugby community.

Vivendi, which had already supported France’s bid to host Rugby World Cup 2023, is also the competition’s only Official Entertainment Sponsor. The sponsorship is one of the first to be signed for the world’s third-largest sporting event.

The entire Vivendi group is committed to making this event a huge success. All the group’s entertainment activities, each bringing their own forms of expression and audiences, will help give unprecedented exposure to this sporting competition and enable new audiences to discover rugby.

Vivendi has already been involved in several major initiatives. Universal Music produced the Rugby World Cup Train that traveled across France for six weeks in September and October. Editis has published a groundbreaking “Gastronomy XV cookbook” featuring 23 Chefs brought together by France 2023.

Havas designed and produced the animated videos announcing the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Official Sponsors as well as all the branding and communication for Campus 2023, the Apprentice Programme created by France 2023 that will educate and prepare France’s future sports administrative experts. Several Havas subsidiaries as well as See Tickets, Vivendi’s ticketing arm, have also been selected by France 2023 for the marketing and media plan.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi, said: “Rugby has been closely linked to Vivendi’s identity for over thirty years. It was therefore a natural fit to involve the Group in this incredible adventure to organize a Rugby World Cup in France. As well as helping a larger audience to discover rugby, I am extremely happy to support Rugby World Cup France 2023 and promote inclusion and diversity.”

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Executive Officer of Vivendi, explained: “Creating a top-level competition and a festive event aimed at a broad audience is a tremendous and exciting challenge. Our different businesses are at the crossroads of entertainment, media and communication, and embody strong values. I am convinced that together we will all contribute to a hugely successful Rugby World Cup France 2023”.

For more information, please visit www.vivendi.com/en/france2023.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

