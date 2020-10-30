Banco Santander-Chile Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Net income attributable to shareholders in 3Q20 totaled Ch$105,139 million (Ch$ 0.56 per share and US$ 0.28 per ADR). It is important to point out that 3Q20 results include an additional provision of Ch$30,000 million recognized in order to increase coverage ratios considering the uncertainty surrounding the potential impacts on credit quality of the COVID-19 crisis and Ch$34,133 million in regulatory provisions set aside for FOGAPE loans1 due to a change in the expected loss model of these loans. Even with this impact net income increased 23.9% QoQ due to a lower overall provision expense, higher net interest income and cost control. This was partially offset by lower non-interest income affected by lower economic activity and lower treasury income. The ROE in the quarter reached 11.5% compared to 9.5% in 2Q20. Net income attributable to shareholders in 9M20 decreased 23.3% YoY, totaling Ch$334,012 million (Ch$1.77 per share and US$0.90 per ADR) with the Bank’s ROAE in 9M20 at 12.5%.

47% YoY rise in non-interest bearing demand deposits

The Bank’s total deposits increased 12.3% YoY and decreased 3.3% QoQ in 2Q20. In the quarter, non-interest bearing demand deposits continued to grow strongly, reaching 12.1% QoQ and 47.0% YoY due to high growth of retail checking accounts and continued strength in the Bank’s transactional banking services for companies as clients looked to increase their liquidity to confront the months of quarantine. Moreover, in the quarter, demand deposit growth was also driven by the effect of the withdrawal from the pension funds. This also led to high liquidity ratios with the Bank’s LCR and NSFR reaching 157% and 119%, respectively.

Time deposits decreased 12.1% YoY and 16.7% QoQ due to lower interest rates. In March the Central Bank continued to lower its MPR, which serves as reference rate for most CLP denominated deposits. At the same time the Bank continued to enforce time deposit price discipline, improving our time deposit funding cost in nominal pesos in absolute terms and compared to our main peers.

Life and Superdigital driving digital account openings

Retail demand deposit growth was also driven by Life and Superdigital that thrived in the quarter. The lockdowns have increased the demand for online banking services and our attractive digital product offer drove record demand for these products. Our digital channels have proven vital during the COVID-19 crisis providing clients with an easy access to our transactional products.