 

Construction on the world's longest Subsea road tunnel begins

Qingdao Conson Development starts construction on the second Jiaozhou Bay tunnel

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The commencement ceremony for the second Jiaozhou Bay Tunnel project, also the world's longest Subsea road tunnel, was held in Qingdao's West Coast New Area on October 29, bringing together leaders and experts from government, academia, and Qingdao Conson Development (Group) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Qingdao Conson Development") to witness its kick-off.

Qingdao Conson Development starts construction on the world’s longest subsea road tunnel

During the ceremony, Wang Jianhui, the Chairman of Qingdao Conson Development's said, "The second Jiaozhou Bay Subsea tunnel will optimize the city's urban structure and strengthen the connection between the east and the west, enabling both sides of the strait to flourish and alleviating traffic congestion. With a high standard of design, construction quality, and management efficiency, Qingdao Conson Development is excited to contribute to the emergence of Qingdao as an open, modern, dynamic, fashionable, and international city."

Qingdao Conson Development began preliminary research on the second Jiaozhou Bay Subsea tunnel in 2012, engaging China's leading experts, including academician Qian Qihu. In total, four pre-feasibility and 15 feasibility studies were conducted. Now, Qingdao Conson Development has begun construction on what will become the world's longest Subsea road tunnel.

This project leverages international cooperation and innovation to propel tunnel design and construction into a new era. By overcoming challenges such as tunnel ventilation, disaster prevention, super-high water pressure, passage through large-scale fractures, and large-scale diameter shield docking in the drill-and-blast method, it is a historic achievement and major feat, making China a leader in tunnel engineering.

The tunnel will begin at Huaihe East Road in West Coast New District, stretching alongside Liugongdao Road and passing under Jiaozhou Bay before landing at Qingdao Port, and connect East Coast, effectively connecting Qingdao's coastal urban areas. At 15.89 kilometers, it will feature six two-way lanes, making it longer than Norway's Ryfylke Tunnel (14.3 kilometers). The earth and stone excavated are set to top 8 million cubic meters, exceeding Japan's Seikan Tunnel (5.2 million cubic meters) and Europe's Channel Tunnel (4.8 million cubic meters).

This project is part of China's ongoing construction of large-scale urban infrastructure transportation facilities supporting its economic development. The second Jiaozhou Bay Subsea tunnel will serve as an international benchmark in tunnel design, construction, and operations for the next decade, paving the way for future sea tunnels in China and around the world. It will also promote the development of Jiaozhou Bay, enhance the overall competitiveness of the Jiaodong Peninsula, and establish Qingdao as a world-class coastal city on the One Belt, One Road's Maritime Silk Road.

About Qingdao Conson Development

Qingdao Conson Development (Group) Co., Ltd. was established in 2008 with the approval of the Qingdao Municipal Government. As a state-owned capital investment and operations entity, it operates state-owned capital and assets as well as conducts investment financing, capital operations, and asset management, with adoption of urban development strategy, taking on the mission of urban development.

