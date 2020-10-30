 

The third edition of CIIE is ready to kick off

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) is entering the final stage of preparations as a huge road paving machine by German company Wirtgen Group became the first exhibit to arrive at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the host venue of the 3rd CIIE, on Oct 23.

In the coming days, more exhibits will enter the venue, and the construction of exhibition booths will be finished by Nov 2.

In light of epidemic control measures, Shanghai customs have offered special services to this year's CIIE exhibitors by setting up 43 special passages and 79 special counters at major ports in the city.

The registration center of the CIIE opened on Oct 23, providing participants with services such as emergency registration and exhibition pass replacement and pickup.

About 500,000 people have registered for this year's expo, and more than 400,000 expo passes have already been dispatched to the applicants by post, according to the CIIE Bureau.

This year, the bureau has issued long-term expo passes, which are valid from 2020 to 2022.

CIIE exhibitors stand to receive a certain amount of tax exemption, including customs duties, value-added tax (VAT) and consumption tax, according to the policy jointly released by the Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs, and the State Taxation Administration on Oct 12.

Each kind of exhibit is subject to a different tax cut. For example, exhibitors of mechanical and electrical equipment can enjoy tax cuts for a maximum of 12 items, while exhibitors of medical equipment can have a maximum of five.

Duties will be levied on exhibitors selling products that exceed the quantity or quota stipulated in the policy, as well as unsold exhibits that are not returned overseas after the expo.

According to epidemic prevention and control measures issued by the Shanghai municipal government on Oct 12, all participants in the CIIE must test negative for COVID-19 before entering the exhibition hall. 

All overseas participants are also required to undergo a 14-day health monitoring regime before entering China, and they need to declare their health conditions, have their body temperature checked, and undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival. A 14-day health quarantine will then be carried out in designated hotels in Shanghai, during which they will have two COVID-19 tests.

