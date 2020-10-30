Performance Shipping Inc. Announces One-for-Ten Reverse Stock Split and Availability of New Corporate Presentation

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tankers, today announced that its Board of Directors has determined to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common shares, par value $0.01 per share, at a ratio of one-for-ten. The Company’s shareholders approved the reverse stock split at the Company’s Special Meeting of Shareholders held on October 29, 2020.

The reverse stock split will take effect, and the Company’s common shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as of the opening of trading on November 2, 2020 under the existing trading symbol “PSHG.” The CUSIP number of Y67305 121 will be assigned to the Company’s common shares when the reverse stock split becomes effective.