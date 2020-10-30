Kohl’s Gifts $5 Million to Nonprofits Nationwide This Holiday and Inspires Customers to Give With All Your Heart

In a year like no other, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) knows it's not about how we celebrate this year, but who we celebrate that matters most. Kohl's is celebrating families and communities this season by donating $5 million through Kohl's Cares to nonprofits all across the country that enrich family health and wellness. Benefitting nonprofit organizations include local chapters of Alliance for a Healthier Generation, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Health, and National Park Foundation, as well as local hospitals and food banks all across the country.

Kohl's is pulling this spirit of giving forward with this year's holiday marketing campaign — Give With All Your Heart — where Kohl’s will help customers recognize their everyday heroes with gifts they will love at a great value through an easy and convenient shopping experience. The campaign will encourage customers to celebrate the heroes and loved ones in their lives and provide fun, virtual experiences throughout the season where customers can engage with Kohl's and win prizes and Kohl's Cash coupons. This year’s holiday brand spot - Give With All Your Heart - illustrates the importance of togetherness through a story set around a little girl, her neighbor and the distance between them. Set to Willie Nelson’s “Rainbow Connection” the story inspires spontaneous human connection and demonstrates just how important it is to reach out to everyone around you.

”During what has been a challenging year in so many ways, togetherness and time with loved ones — whether family and friends or neighbors and community members — means so much more this holiday. Kohl’s is inspiring families everywhere to embrace the spirit of the season by connecting with one another, cherishing moments of joy and creating new memories together, however that works for them,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “While the season itself will look and feel different, Kohl’s is making it easier for everyone to give a little more and say thank you to those who are close to their heart — with an easy and convenient shopping experience, new digital and social activations offering gifting inspiration and unique ways to celebrate the season together as family, and the continued support of local communities and causes that matter to our associates and customers.”