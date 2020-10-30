New TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Data to Be Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Annual Meeting
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced new TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) data being presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2020 Virtual), Nov. 13-15, 2020. TEPEZZA is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of TED – a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1
TEPEZZA data being presented at AAO 2020 Virtual include:
-
Long-Term Assessment of Proptosis and Diplopia from the OPTIC Trial of Teprotumumab in Thyroid Eye Disease
- Session: PA038, R. Douglas
- Date: On Demand (oral presentation)
-
Improvement in the Fellow Eye of Patients With TED: Pooled Analyses from the Teprotumumab Studies
- Session: PO305, R. Douglas
- Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
-
Dysthyroid Optic Neuropathy Response to Teprotumumab: Early Response to Therapy
- Session: PO307, C. Sears
-
Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
Independent study
-
What Every Ophthalmologist Should Know About Teprotumumab
- Session: OCU03V, R. Douglas
- Date: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020; 1:07 p.m. PT (live broadcast)
-
Plastics: Biologics for Orbital Disease (teprotumumab)
- Session: SYM17V, R. Douglas
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020; 2:05 p.m. PT (live broadcast)
In addition, Horizon will host a virtual product theater on Friday, Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. PT about TEPEZZA, featuring Raymond Douglas, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Orbital and Thyroid Eye Disease Program, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)
TED is a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1 TED often occurs in people living with hyperthyroidism or Graves’ disease; however, it is a distinct disease that is caused by autoantibodies activating an IGF-1R-mediated signaling complex on cells within the retro-orbital space.2,3 This leads to a cascade of negative effects, which may cause long-term, irreversible damage. As TED progresses, the serious damage it can cause includes proptosis (eye bulging), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) and diplopia (double vision) – and in some cases can lead to blindness.4,5
