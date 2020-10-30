 

New TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Data to Be Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced new TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) data being presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2020 Virtual), Nov. 13-15, 2020. TEPEZZA is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of TED – a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1

TEPEZZA data being presented at AAO 2020 Virtual include:

  • Long-Term Assessment of Proptosis and Diplopia from the OPTIC Trial of Teprotumumab in Thyroid Eye Disease
    • Session: PA038, R. Douglas
    • Date: On Demand (oral presentation)
  • Improvement in the Fellow Eye of Patients With TED: Pooled Analyses from the Teprotumumab Studies
    • Session: PO305, R. Douglas
    • Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
  • Dysthyroid Optic Neuropathy Response to Teprotumumab: Early Response to Therapy
    • Session: PO307, C. Sears
    • Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
      Independent study
  • What Every Ophthalmologist Should Know About Teprotumumab
    • Session: OCU03V, R. Douglas
    • Date: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020; 1:07 p.m. PT (live broadcast)
  • Plastics: Biologics for Orbital Disease (teprotumumab)
    • Session: SYM17V, R. Douglas
    • Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020; 2:05 p.m. PT (live broadcast)

In addition, Horizon will host a virtual product theater on Friday, Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. PT about TEPEZZA, featuring Raymond Douglas, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Orbital and Thyroid Eye Disease Program, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

TED is a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1 TED often occurs in people living with hyperthyroidism or Graves’ disease; however, it is a distinct disease that is caused by autoantibodies activating an IGF-1R-mediated signaling complex on cells within the retro-orbital space.2,3 This leads to a cascade of negative effects, which may cause long-term, irreversible damage. As TED progresses, the serious damage it can cause includes proptosis (eye bulging), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) and diplopia (double vision) – and in some cases can lead to blindness.4,5

Seite 1 von 3
Horizon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Wipro and IBM strengthen relationship; announce the expansion of IBM Hybrid Cloud Practice
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Initiates Clinical Trial to Assess Shorter Infusion Duration for KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Concomitantly Used with Methotrexate to Treat Uncontrolled Gout
26.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the Most Innovative Companies by Crain’s Chicago Business
23.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
22.10.20
New Data Offers Insights on Treatment with KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Among Kidney Transplant Patients for the Management of Uncontrolled Gout
20.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Selected as a Winner of the Chicago Innovation Award
16.10.20
FORTUNE and Great Place to Work Name Horizon Therapeutics plc to Best Medium Workplaces List for Fifth Consecutive Year
14.10.20
TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Data from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluate Longer-Term Responses in People Living with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)
08.10.20
New Data Evaluating KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) With Concomitant Immunomodulation to Be Presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2020
08.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc to Release Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Nov. 2, 2020
07.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For