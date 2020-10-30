New TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Data to Be Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Annual Meeting

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced new TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) data being presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting ( AAO 2020 Virtual ), Nov. 13-15, 2020. TEPEZZA is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of TED – a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease. 1

Long-Term Assessment of Proptosis and Diplopia from the OPTIC Trial of Teprotumumab in Thyroid Eye Disease Session: PA038, R. Douglas Date: On Demand (oral presentation)



Improvement in the Fellow Eye of Patients With TED: Pooled Analyses from the Teprotumumab Studies Session: PO305, R. Douglas Date: On Demand (scientific poster)



Dysthyroid Optic Neuropathy Response to Teprotumumab: Early Response to Therapy Session: PO307, C. Sears Date: On Demand (scientific poster)

What Every Ophthalmologist Should Know About Teprotumumab Session: OCU03V, R. Douglas Date: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020; 1:07 p.m. PT (live broadcast)



Plastics: Biologics for Orbital Disease (teprotumumab) Session: SYM17V, R. Douglas Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020; 2:05 p.m. PT (live broadcast)



In addition, Horizon will host a virtual product theater on Friday, Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. PT about TEPEZZA, featuring Raymond Douglas, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Orbital and Thyroid Eye Disease Program, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

TED is a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1 TED often occurs in people living with hyperthyroidism or Graves’ disease; however, it is a distinct disease that is caused by autoantibodies activating an IGF-1R-mediated signaling complex on cells within the retro-orbital space.2,3 This leads to a cascade of negative effects, which may cause long-term, irreversible damage. As TED progresses, the serious damage it can cause includes proptosis (eye bulging), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) and diplopia (double vision) – and in some cases can lead to blindness.4,5