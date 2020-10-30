Applied DNA to Increase COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Utility for its Linea COVID-19 Assay Kits Through Expanded Use of Robotic Automation

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing that enables diagnostics in vitro, pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates, supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology, today announced that it plans to boost its COVID-19 testing capacity at Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories, LLC (“ADCL”), its wholly-owned subsidiary, to support the reception to ADCL’s surveillance testing-as-a-service offering enhanced by ongoing sales and marketing outreach efforts amid a national surge in coronavirus cases. Capacity expansion will be achieved through the phased deployment of additional robotic automation that will enable increased surveillance testing throughput by a significant multiple.

“Our emphasis on expanding the throughput of our surveillance testing program is strategic: on average, we can generate more revenue per test with pooled surveillance testing of multiple individuals simultaneously than from diagnostic testing of single individuals only,” said Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA. “Our expansion plans align with a strong response to our sales and marketing programs at both regional and national levels for our surveillance testing. We continue to develop our pipeline of surveillance testing and related Linea COVID-19 diagnostic assay kit opportunities and now includes certain athletics programs and the staff and faculty of a large academic institution. Furthermore, we have added numerous new clients since our recent announcement of initial surveillance testing contracts. It is clear to us that our surveillance program is being increasingly seen as a powerful tool to protect classrooms, workplaces, and other populations from COVID-19.”

ADCL’s pooled surveillance testing program, known as safeCircle, utilizes frequent, high-sensitivity pooled testing to help prevent virus spread by quickly identifying infections within a community, school, or workplace. safeCircle provides 24-hour results using real-time PCR (RT-PCR) testing.

The Company has taken delivery from robotics manufacturers to enhance the throughput for COVID-19 testing. Planned expansions include increased production of Applied DNA’s Diagnostic Assay Kit (“Assay Kit”) that powers safeCircle surveillance testing; increased sample pooling operations for high-throughput surveillance testing at ADCL and pooling support at a major academic institution; and in high-throughput viral RNA extraction and plate assembly. The Company has also installed and validated additional PCR instruments that will be deployed in its surveillance testing programs. These validations will also serve as the basis for further amendments to the Company’s EUA authorized Assay Kit for diagnostic testing.