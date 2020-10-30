Vivint Smart Home Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Results

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss results for the 2020 third quarter on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to release its third quarter 2020 results and post presentation slides in the investor relations section of its website at www.vivint.com after the close of the financial markets on November 4, 2020.

Date: November 4, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1498368. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at www.vivint.com.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves approximately 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

