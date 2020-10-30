 

HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 10

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date: Tuesday, November 10
Time:  4:30 pm Eastern Time
Toll Free: 877-407-0789  
International: 201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13711846
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141926

About HTG
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com


