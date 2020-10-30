 

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 24, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 13:00   

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s third quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET.   In addition, a presentation of the third quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

What: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: 8:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, November 24, 2020
   
Where: http://corporate.abercrombie.com/investors
   
How: Log on to the above website, or call:
   
  Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-800-458-4121
  Domestic Replay Number: 1-888-203-1112, conference ID number 7344326
   
  International Dial-In Number: 1-323-794-2093
  International Replay Number: 1-719-457-0820, conference ID number 7344326

The call will be archived and can be accessed by visiting the company’s website at corporate.abercrombie.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond A&F’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. The following factors, in addition to those disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, in A&F’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 17, 2020, and in A&F’s subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, A&F’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management: the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has materially adversely impacted and disrupted, and may continue to materially adversely impact and cause disruption to, our business, financial performance and condition, operating results, liquidity and cash flows; the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak has caused significant disruptions in the United States and global economy, the extent of the impact and duration of which is not yet known and any future outbreak of any other highly infectious or contagious disease could have a similar impact; changes in global economic and financial conditions, and the resulting impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending, as well as other changes in consumer discretionary spending habits could have a material adverse impact on our business; failure to engage our customers, anticipate customer demand and changing fashion trends, and manage our inventory commensurately could have a material adverse impact on our business; our failure to operate in a highly competitive and constantly evolving industry could have a material adverse impact on our business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates could have a material adverse impact on our business; our ability to attract customers to our stores depends, in part, on the success of the shopping malls or area attractions that our stores are located in or around; the impact of war, acts of terrorism, mass casualty events or civil unrest could have a material adverse impact on our business; the impact of extreme weather, infectious disease outbreaks, including COVID-19, and other unexpected events could result in an interruption to our business, as well as to the operations of our third-party partners, and have a material adverse impact on our business; failure to successfully develop an omnichannel shopping experience, a significant component of our growth strategy, or failure to successfully invest in customer, digital and omnichannel initiatives could have a material adverse impact on our business; our failure to optimize our global store network could have a material adverse impact on our business; our failure to execute our international growth strategy successfully and inability to conduct business in international markets as a result of legal, tax, regulatory, political and economic risks could have a material adverse impact on our business; failure to protect our reputation could have a material adverse impact on our business; if our information technology systems are disrupted or cease to operate effectively it could have a material adverse impact on our business; we may be exposed to risks and costs associated with cyber-attacks, data protection, credit card fraud and identity theft that could have a material adverse impact on our business; our reliance on our distribution centers makes us susceptible to disruptions or adverse conditions affecting our supply chain; changes in the cost, availability and quality of raw materials, labor, transportation, and trade relations could have a material adverse impact on our business; we depend upon independent third parties for the manufacture and delivery of all our merchandise, and a disruption of the manufacture or delivery of our merchandise could have a material adverse impact on our business; we rely on the experience and skills of our executive officers and associates, and the failure to attract or retain this talent, or effectively manage succession could have a material adverse impact on our business; fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective tax rate may result in volatility in our results of operations and could have a material adverse impact on our business; our litigation exposure, or any securities litigation and shareholder activism, could have a material adverse impact on our business; failure to adequately protect our trademarks could have a negative impact on our brand image and limit our ability to penetrate new markets which could have a material adverse impact on our business; changes in the regulatory or compliance landscape could have a material adverse impact on our business; and the agreements related to our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and our senior secured notes include restrictive covenants that limit our flexibility in operating our business and our inability to obtain credit on reasonable terms in the future could have an adverse impact on our business.

