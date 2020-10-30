Novo Provides Second Operational Update From Beatons Creek

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide a further operational update, including from its Beatons Creek gold project (“Beatons Creek”) on which development activities continue, and from refurbishment works at the Nullagine processing facility and associated infrastructure which are proceeding on schedule (please see the Company’s news release dated October 15, 2020 for the Company’s previous operational update).



Development activities at Beatons Creek: