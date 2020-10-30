Capital City Bank Lands Prodigious #6 Spot In “Best Banks to Work For” Published By American Banker Magazine

“At Capital City Bank, we are committed to rewarding every associate for their hard work and loyalty by offering wages that reflect their valuable contributions and a comprehensive benefits package that provides both broad and affordable coverage,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Group chairman, president and CEO. “The global pandemic and ensuing crisis afforded bankers an opportunity to step up to support our neighbors and communities through extraordinarily challenging times. And more importantly, it presented an opportunity to recognize our 760 essential bankers, whose commitment helped ensure our ability to continue serving our clients’ banking needs consistently, reliably and without interruption.”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank has broken the top 10, ranking #6 out of 85 in American Banker Magazine's 2020 list of “Best Banks to Work For” in the U.S. The 2020 edition is the eighth list published by American Banker and the eighth consecutive year Capital City Bank has ranked among the top employers in the financial industry, but the first time the 125-year-old community banking institution has appeared within the top 10.

While community lock-downs were in effect, Capital City Bank extended a number of additional benefits to reward associates for their long hours and hard work, including offering bonus PTO hours and compensation, as well as delivering lunch and restaurant gift cards to front-line associates. Through each phase of the global pandemic, Capital City Bank has remained committed to doing its part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in the communities it serves.

Since communities have reopened, Capital City Bank has adopted a number of precautionary measures – including providing associates masks and other PPE – each intended to help ensure a safer and healthier environment for every associate, client and guest.

Capital City Bank executive leadership also opted to give back to its associates by implementing a medical and dental plan premium holiday during the month of November. Motivated by a decrease in 2020 claims due to the effects of COVID-19 and the resulting reduction in claim costs, the premium holiday allows all plan participants to enjoy the full benefits provided by their chosen medical and dental plans at no premium cost.

“Even in a normal year, people can find themselves strapped during the holidays,” said Chief Operating Officer Beth Corum. “We hope the timing of the premium holiday, coupled with the bonus PTO hours, adds to our associates’ enjoyment of the holiday season by putting more cash in their pockets and affording them more time to spend with loved ones.”

The annual “Best Banks to Work For” list was created in 2013 by American Banker Magazine and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best banks to work for in the nation. Participating banks underwent an exhaustive evaluation of their workplace policies, practices and demographics. The process also consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experience and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determined the top banks and the final ranking.

In order to be considered for the “Best Banks to Work For” list, the firm must have at least 50 employees working in the US and be a commercial Bank, Thrift, Mutual Association, Mutual savings Bank, Savings and Loan Association or a savings Bank.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.6 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 85 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:

Brooke Hallock

Hallock.Brooke@ccbg.com

850.402.8525