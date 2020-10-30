 

BioVie Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for liver disease, today announced an interview with Terren Peizer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will air on The RedChip Money Report television program this Sunday November 1st. The RedChip Money Report airs in 100 million homes on Sundays at 6 p.m. local time in every country in Europe on Bloomberg International.

In the exclusive interview, Peizer discusses the Company’s development of BIV201, an orphan drug candidate for the treatment of ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis, and upcoming milestones.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/xxzTsexijPU.

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About BioVie and BIV201

BioVie Inc. is developing BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) an Orphan Drug candidate for the treatment of ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis. First-to-market Orphan therapies typically receive 7 years of market exclusivity in the US for the designated use. The initial disease target for BIV201 therapy is ascites, which is a serious complication of advanced liver cirrhosis, and future development opportunities include hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and other life-threatening complications. The Company plans to commence its second US Phase 2 clinical trial by the end of this year. The trial design is summarized on www.clinicaltrials.gov, trial identifier NCT04112199. The FDA has never approved any drug specifically for treating ascites, and the Company is not aware of any competing drugs in late-stage development for ascites. The active agent in BIV201, terlipressin, is approved for use in about 40 countries for the treatment of related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan.

The Company has invented a patent-pending prefilled syringe that has been cleared for use in our upcoming Phase 2 trial subject to certain additional standard analytical tests. This novel BIV201 delivery system is expected to greatly simplify at-home patient treatment and improve patient compliance by enabling easy injection of the liquid concentrate into the IV bag connected to the infusion pump. Room temperature stability has been achieved for 9 months providing an important advantage because, to the best of the Company's knowledge, all other terlipressin products sold globally must be stored under refrigeration. The novel prefilled syringe format also avoids the manual mixing of minute (2 – 4 mg) quantities of terlipressin powder in saline solution, thereby reducing the possibility of dosing errors during reconstitution and improving sterility. BioVie has begun applying for global patent protection for this novel terlipressin delivery system. The Company has also received Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and has FDA Fast Track status. For more information, visit http://www.biovieinc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although BioVie Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to complete our clinical trials and to obtain approval for our product candidates, to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. BioVie Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

