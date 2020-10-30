Aligos Therapeutics Doses First Subject in Phase 1 Proof-of-Concept Study of Small Molecule Drug Candidate ALG-000184 for Chronic Hepatitis B

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that it has dosed its first subject in a first-in-human Phase 1a/b clinical trial, ALG-000184-201 (NCT04536337). The study will evaluate ALG-000184, a small molecule class II capsid assembly modulator (CAM) that targets hepatitis B virus (HBV) capsid assembly as well as the establishment of covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA).



“We are excited to advance ALG-000184 into clinical studies,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Aligos. “In collaboration with Dr. Raymond Schinazi’s laboratory at Emory University, our experienced discovery and development team has optimized ALG-000184 to have best-in-class pharmacological potential. We look forward to learning how these optimized drug properties may translate into benefits for patients living with chronic hepatitis B.”