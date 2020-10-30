Aben Resources Provides Results and Summary of 2020 Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (the “Aben” or the “Company”) announces the results of the recently completed drill program from the Forrest Kerr Gold Project. The Company completed two holes for a total of 990.0 meters. The 2020 drill program tested for the mineralized extension of high-grade polymetallic mineralization on the west side of the Nelson Creek Fault Zone. Both holes were collared on the scree-covered west bank of the Boundary Valley, several hundred meters outboard from the main mineralized zone at North Boundary.



Boundary Zone and Exploration & Potential Drill Target maps:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4087/2020-10-29-abn_slide_ ...

Hole FK20-71 encountered multiple horizons of polymetallic mineralization (Au-Ag-Cu-Zn) with the most uniform zone returning an average gold grade of 0.46 g/t Au (grams/tonne) over 37.0 meters (highest 1.0m value of 3.45 g/t Au). This horizon directly correlates with a drilled intercept from hole FK19-53 that averaged 1.2 g/t Au over 19m (located 70 meters above) and several surface samples (180m above) that returned gold values between 1.0 to 43.3 g/t Au. With limited drilling, this zone shows uniform gold grade mineralization over 180 m of vertical extent with a minimum surficial mineralized footprint exceeding 300 meters along strike. Notably, this mineralization is located west of the Nelson Creek fault zone, a structure that was previously thought to cut-off polymetallic mineralization west of the North Boundary high-grade mineralized zone.

FK20-72 tested for the potential of precious metal mineralization at the intersection of the NE-SW directed Blind Fault and the N-S oriented Nelson Creek Fault Zone. This hole encountered sporadic polymetallic mineralization adjacent to a strongly-altered fault-derived (mylonitic) rock package, but failed to encounter the structurally offset high-grade mineralization present at the North Boundary main zone (180m NE). A 19.0 m intercept with consistent low-tenor gold grades averaged 0.25 g/t Au between 453.0-472.0m downhole depth, roughly 350m below the surface of the North Boundary mineralized corridor.