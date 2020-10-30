 

Aben Resources Provides Results and Summary of 2020 Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 13:00  |  55   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (the “Aben” or the “Company”) announces the results of the recently completed drill program from the Forrest Kerr Gold Project. The Company completed two holes for a total of 990.0 meters. The 2020 drill program tested for the mineralized extension of high-grade polymetallic mineralization on the west side of the Nelson Creek Fault Zone. Both holes were collared on the scree-covered west bank of the Boundary Valley, several hundred meters outboard from the main mineralized zone at North Boundary.

Boundary Zone and Exploration & Potential Drill Target maps:
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4087/2020-10-29-abn_slide_ ...

Hole FK20-71 encountered multiple horizons of polymetallic mineralization (Au-Ag-Cu-Zn) with the most uniform zone returning an average gold grade of 0.46 g/t Au (grams/tonne) over 37.0 meters (highest 1.0m value of 3.45 g/t Au). This horizon directly correlates with a drilled intercept from hole FK19-53 that averaged 1.2 g/t Au over 19m (located 70 meters above) and several surface samples (180m above) that returned gold values between 1.0 to 43.3 g/t Au. With limited drilling, this zone shows uniform gold grade mineralization over 180 m of vertical extent with a minimum surficial mineralized footprint exceeding 300 meters along strike. Notably, this mineralization is located west of the Nelson Creek fault zone, a structure that was previously thought to cut-off polymetallic mineralization west of the North Boundary high-grade mineralized zone.

FK20-72 tested for the potential of precious metal mineralization at the intersection of the NE-SW directed Blind Fault and the N-S oriented Nelson Creek Fault Zone. This hole encountered sporadic polymetallic mineralization adjacent to a strongly-altered fault-derived (mylonitic) rock package, but failed to encounter the structurally offset high-grade mineralization present at the North Boundary main zone (180m NE). A 19.0 m intercept with consistent low-tenor gold grades averaged 0.25 g/t Au between 453.0-472.0m downhole depth, roughly 350m below the surface of the North Boundary mineralized corridor.

Seite 1 von 3
Aben Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Aben Resources Announces AGM Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
150
Aben Resources - Golden Triangle mit Ron Netolitzky