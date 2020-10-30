 

Super League Gaming Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 5 00 p.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (“Super League” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and provide a business update. A summary of results and business highlights for the third quarter 2020 will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 987-6716
International dial-in number: (630) 652-5945
Conference ID: 3156519

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.SuperLeague.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 18, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 3156519

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

