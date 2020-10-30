 

DGAP-Adhoc SGL CARBON SE: An impairment charge has become necessary based on the current status of the new 5 year plan. Board of Management resolves restructuring program

  • Impairment loss amounting to €80-100 million in the fourth quarter 2020 in the business unit CFM
  • Restructuring program resolved with savings target of more than €100 million until 2023
  • Guidance 2020 for Group sales and operating recurring Group EBIT confirmed
  • Guidance 2020 for net result reduced to minus €130-150 million

Wiesbaden, October 30, 2020; In the current status of the 5 year plan, which is at present under preparation, significant deviations have already become apparent today, particularly in the market segments Automotive, Aerospace and Wind Energy in the business unit Composites - Fibers & Materials (CFM). Partially also due to the pandemic, Automotive and Aerospace is developing slower than anticipated in the last 5 year plan. In contrast, business with Wind Energy is growing much stronger than previously planned. These changes in the product mix lead to lower mid-term earnings at CFM compared to the prior 5 year plan. Following these deviations from the last 5 year plan, an event-driven impairment test was undertaken. This results in a non-cash impairment charge amounting to €80-100 million, which will be recorded in the fourth quarter 2020.

The Board of Management of SGL Carbon SE today also resolved the implementation of a restructuring program, with which the Company is targeting savings of more than €100 million until 2023 (compared to the base year 2019). These savings consist of a planned socially compatible reduction in personnel of more than 500 employees and substantial reduction in indirect spend, particularly in the areas of travel, consulting and external services. Costs of approximately €40 million are anticipated for the implementation of this restructuring program. A little more than half of this is expected to be recorded as expenses in the fourth quarter 2020, while the associated cash outflows are mainly forecasted for 2021.

