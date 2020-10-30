 

DGAP-News Aareal Bank successfully concludes the sale of a minority stake in its subsidiary Aareon to Advent

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.10.2020, 13:14  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Aareal Bank successfully concludes the sale of a minority stake in its subsidiary Aareon to Advent

30.10.2020 / 13:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank successfully concludes the sale of a minority stake in its subsidiary Aareon to Advent

Wiesbaden, 30 October 2020 - Aareal Bank AG has successfully concluded the sale of a minority stake in its IT subsidiary Aareon, agreed upon in August, to financial investor Advent International ("Advent"). Transaction closing took place today. The purchase price for the 30 per cent stake was approximately €260 million, payable in cash, as communicated upon conclusion of the purchase agreement on 14 August 2020. The price was based on an enterprise value for Aareon of approximately €960 million, and a corresponding equity value of approximately €860 million. Aareal Bank has realised a capital gain of approximately €180 million from the transaction (considering the non-controlling interest, transaction costs and taxes), which will be recognised directly in consolidated equity, as carried on Aareal Bank Group's statement of financial position and for regulatory purposes.

The long-term partnership agreed upon with Advent, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, in the course of the transaction is a key milestone in the implementation of Aareal Bank Group's strategy. Following the guiding principle of "Aareal Next Level - Activate. Elevate. Accelerate", the strategy's goal is to tap additional growth potential over the coming years, across all areas of the Group. Joining forces with Aareal Bank, Advent is set to help further strengthen Aareon's market position as a leading consultancy and IT systems house for the European property industry and its partners in the digital age, and to accelerate Aareon's value appreciation. It is the joint goal of Aareal Bank and Advent to take Aareon beyond the growth target of doubling EBITDA, as originally communicated - with Aareon set to achieve "Rule of 40" performance by 2025 (meaning that the sum of Aareon's EBITDA margin and revenue growth rate should exceed 40 per cent). Specific steps to achieve this goal will be jointly and swiftly developed over the coming months, and will be presented during the first quarter of 2021. As part of the agreed partnership, Advent is set to be represented on Aareon's Supervisory Board, by Jeffrey Paduch, Managing Partner of Advent International.

Seite 1 von 3
Aareal Bank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AAREAL-Bank, GROTESK-PERVERSE Unterbewertung !!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj contemplating conversion into SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart decided to resign from his mandate as CEO at Continental prior ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the First Half of 2020 and Operative Highlights
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
DGAP-News: paragon erzielt stärkstes Automotive-Quartal der Unternehmensgeschichte
DGAP-News: Voltabox-Endmärkte weiterhin abwartend - EBITDA-Gewinnschwelle soll in 2021 überschritten werden
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:14 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank schließt den Verkauf der Minderheitsbeteiligung an ihrer Tochtergesellschaft Aareon an Advent erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
13:14 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank schließt den Verkauf der Minderheitsbeteiligung an ihrer Tochtergesellschaft Aareon an Advent erfolgreich ab
13.10.20
Bundesbank: Finanzsystem in der Corona-Krise bislang stabil
06.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Optimisten gewinnen die Oberhand im Dax
06.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax berappelt sich und legt deutlich zu
06.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax gerät nach starkem Wochenstart ins Stocken
06.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aareal Bank nach Kaufempfehlung der Citigroup gesucht
06.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax dreht leicht ins Minus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
5.840
AAREAL-Bank, GROTESK-PERVERSE Unterbewertung !!