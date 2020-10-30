Monster Beverage Announces James Dinkins as New Director, Following Replacement in Designee of The Coca-Cola Company

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) today announced that James L. Dinkins will join its board of directors as the new designee of European Refreshments (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company) to the Company’s board. Dinkins succeeds Kathleen E. Ciaramello, who will be leaving the Company’s board, effective November 1, 2020, having served since June 2019. This change is in connection with The Coca-Cola Company’s recently announced organizational changes.



Dinkins is currently Senior Vice President and Senior Advisor of The Coca-Cola Company, and has been a director of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2020. He joined The Coca-Cola Company in 1988, serving in various account management, marketing and bottler franchise leadership roles with Coca-Cola USA until June 1999. He rejoined The Coca-Cola Company in August 2002 and held positions of increasing responsibility in Coca-Cola North America, including Chief Retail Sales Officer and President of the Minute Maid Business Unit.