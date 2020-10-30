 

Monster Beverage Announces James Dinkins as New Director, Following Replacement in Designee of The Coca-Cola Company

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) today announced that James L. Dinkins will join its board of directors as the new designee of European Refreshments (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company) to the Company’s board. Dinkins succeeds Kathleen E. Ciaramello, who will be leaving the Company’s board, effective November 1, 2020, having served since June 2019. This change is in connection with The Coca-Cola Company’s recently announced organizational changes.

Dinkins is currently Senior Vice President and Senior Advisor of The Coca-Cola Company, and has been a director of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2020. He joined The Coca-Cola Company in 1988, serving in various account management, marketing and bottler franchise leadership roles with Coca-Cola USA until June 1999. He rejoined The Coca-Cola Company in August 2002 and held positions of increasing responsibility in Coca-Cola North America, including Chief Retail Sales Officer and President of the Minute Maid Business Unit.

Dinkins was appointed President of Coca-Cola North America and elected Senior Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company effective January 1, 2018 until August 2020. He also serves on the board of governors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and is a trustee of The University of Georgia Foundation and Morehouse College.

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra energy drinks, Monster MAXX maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS energy drinks, Full Throttle energy drinks, Burn energy drinks, Samurai energy drinks, Relentless energy drinks, Mother energy drinks, Play and Power Play (stylized) energy drinks, BU energy drinks, Nalu energy drinks, BPM energy drinks, Gladiator energy drinks, Ultra Energy energy drinks, Live+ energy drinks, Predator energy drinks and Fury energy drinks. For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.


