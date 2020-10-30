AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the third quarter of 2020
Tallinna Vesi
Company Announcement
Today, on 30 October 2020, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where Chairman of the Board Karl Heino Brookes and Chief Financial Officer Kristi Ojakäär introduced the
performance of the 3rd quarter of 2020.
AS Tallinna Vesi would like to thank all participants.
Tuuli Sokmann
Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.
Head of Communications
(+372) 626 2275
tuuli.sokmann@tvesi.ee
