 

Genprex Unveils New Branding for Upcoming Combination Clinical Trials in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced the launch of new branding for its upcoming oncology clinical trials combining its lead drug candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso (osimertinib), which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track Designation earlier this year, and for the combination of REQORSA with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

These trials will use the trial brand “Acclaim,” which the Company believes evokes its enthusiasm and the hope these trials represent for NSCLC patients and the oncology community. Acclaim-1 will be used to identify the REQORSA and Tagrisso combination clinical trial, and Acclaim-2 will be used to identify the REQORSA and Keytruda combination clinical trial.

“We are enthusiastically preparing for our upcoming clinical trials and are excited to launch the adoption of this branding,” said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. “We believe the Acclaim brand communicates our passion for providing hope to NSCLC patients for important new treatment options in the fight against this devastating disease and aligns us with the clinical, medical and patient communities.”

The trial brand was developed in order to encourage early exposure of the Company’s clinical programs to the broad audience that Genprex’s business addresses, including patients, healthcare practitioners, clinical investigators, investors, employees and others. Genprex plans to initiate the Acclaim-1 clinical trial and the Acclaim 2 clinical trial in the first-half of 2021. Acclaim-1 is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial using a combination of REQORSA with Tagrisso in patients with late stage NSCLC with mutated epidermal growth factor receptors (“EGFRs”) whose disease progressed after treatment with Tagrisso. Acclaim-2 is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial using a combination of REQORSA with Keytruda in NSCLC patients who are low expressors (1 to 49%) of the protein, programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1).

29.10.20
Genprex Receives Conditional FDA Acceptance of Proprietary Name REQORSA for Lead Drug Candidate for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
26.10.20
Genprex Promotes Eric Chapdelaine to Vice President of Manufacturing
07.10.20
Genprex to Present at Zooming with LD Micro on October 14, 2020
06.10.20
Genprex to Present at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's Virtual Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs