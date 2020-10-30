 

Wrap Technologies Receives New and Repeat BolaWrap Orders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 13:20  |  43   |   |   

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today new and repeat domestic orders for BolaWrap products and accessories.

Recent orders from domestic law enforcement agencies received and expected to ship next month include:

Agency in Texas: repeat order, purchased 240 cartridges
Agency in Louisiana: purchased 50 devices
Agency in North Carolina: purchased 50 devices
Agency in Utah: purchased 39 devices for full deployment (every front-line officer)
Agency in New Mexico: repeat order, purchased 20 more devices
Agency in Georgia: purchased 16 devices
Agency in Arkansas: purchased 15 devices for full deployment (every front-line officer)
Agency in New Jersey: purchased 10 devices
Agency in Kansas: purchased 8 devices
Agency in Virginia: purchased 6 devices
Agency in New Jersey: purchased 5 devices
Agency in Connecticut: purchased 4 devices
University agency in Louisiana: purchased 2 devices

Sheriff Gerald M. Baker of Wake County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina commented on his agency’s decision to acquire the tool: 

“We believe the BolaWrap will be an important tool for our deputies. Situations with noncompliant suspects, especially those who are mentally ill and during civil unrests, can get very complicated very quickly, as we’ve seen across the US in recent months. We all want positives outcomes from these situations and equipping our officers with the BolaWrap can help them simplify these situations by safely ending the encounter before it escalates to where higher levels of force may be required.”

This week, WRAP Training Academy conducted 10 ‘Train the Trainer’ courses across the US, bringing our total number of trained BolaWrap instructors to over 1200.

“We are excited to see a continued increase in training, full deployments of the BolaWrap by departments, and growing repeat orders, all of which we believe reflect commitment to our product,” said Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO of Wrap Technologies. “In light of COVID-19, calls for defunding the police, and national reviews of police department’s policies and procedures, recent domestic activity is an encouraging sign.

Seite 1 von 3
Wrap Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Wrap Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
29.10.20
Wrap Technologies Announces Tom Smith as Interim CEO
29.10.20
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
27.10.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15.10.20
Wrap Technologies Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Webcast for Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4: 30 p.m. ET
14.10.20
Wrap Technologies Announces Sponsorship of the Protecting NY Summit
08.10.20
WRTC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Wrap Technologies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
30.09.20
DEADLINE REMINDER: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC)
30.09.20
WRTC INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies Inc.