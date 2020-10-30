Wrap Technologies Receives New and Repeat BolaWrap Orders

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “ W rap ”) (Nasdaq: WRTC) , an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today new and repeat domestic orders for BolaWrap products and accessories.

Agency in Texas: repeat order, purchased 240 cartridges

Agency in Louisiana: purchased 50 devices

Agency in North Carolina: purchased 50 devices

Agency in Utah: purchased 39 devices for full deployment (every front-line officer)

Agency in New Mexico: repeat order, purchased 20 more devices

Agency in Georgia: purchased 16 devices

Agency in Arkansas: purchased 15 devices for full deployment (every front-line officer)

Agency in New Jersey: purchased 10 devices

Agency in Kansas: purchased 8 devices

Agency in Virginia: purchased 6 devices

Agency in New Jersey: purchased 5 devices

Agency in Connecticut: purchased 4 devices

University agency in Louisiana: purchased 2 devices



Sheriff Gerald M. Baker of Wake County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina commented on his agency’s decision to acquire the tool:

“We believe the BolaWrap will be an important tool for our deputies. Situations with noncompliant suspects, especially those who are mentally ill and during civil unrests, can get very complicated very quickly, as we’ve seen across the US in recent months. We all want positives outcomes from these situations and equipping our officers with the BolaWrap can help them simplify these situations by safely ending the encounter before it escalates to where higher levels of force may be required.”

This week, WRAP Training Academy conducted 10 ‘Train the Trainer’ courses across the US, bringing our total number of trained BolaWrap instructors to over 1200.

“We are excited to see a continued increase in training, full deployments of the BolaWrap by departments, and growing repeat orders, all of which we believe reflect commitment to our product,” said Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO of Wrap Technologies. “In light of COVID-19, calls for defunding the police, and national reviews of police department’s policies and procedures, recent domestic activity is an encouraging sign.