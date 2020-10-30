Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme Terms & Conditions issued to shareholders on 19 April 2011) the Company allotted 1,220,692 ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the “new ordinary shares”) in the capital of the Company on 30 October 2020. The new ordinary shares were issued at a price of 19.79 pence per ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 0.51 pence per ordinary share.

Of the 1,220,692 new ordinary shares allotted on 30 October 2020, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 494,175 new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 2 November 2020. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for 487,603 shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on 6 November 2020. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 238,914 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on 13 November 2020. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 30 October 2020 consists of 434,557,477 ordinary shares of which 58,802,173 are in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 375,755,304 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 October 2020

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850