Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss recent developments and provide commentary on the business.

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, today announced it will release its quarterly report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the HOFV website, www.HOFREco.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived shortly after the call on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-888-317-6016

International Dial-In: 1-412-317-6016

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-877-344-7529

International Dial-In: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10149551

*Available one hour after the end of the conference call through February 5, 2021.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005033/en/