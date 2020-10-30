Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Detachable Redeemable Warrants Commencing November 2, 2020
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SVACU) announced that, commencing November 2, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 40,423,453 units, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock included in the units (with the right to receive any distributable redeemable warrants remaining attached to such shares of Class A common stock) and the detachable redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “SVACU,” and the shares of Class A common stock and detachable redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “SVAC” and “SVACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and detachable redeemable warrants.
The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. UBS Securities LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Registration statements relating to the units and the underlying securities became effective on September 9, 2020.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com or by telephone at (888) 827-7275; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com or by telephone at 415-364-2720; and Cowen and Company, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.
