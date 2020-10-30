Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Detachable Redeemable Warrants Commencing November 2, 2020

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SVACU) announced that, commencing November 2, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 40,423,453 units, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock included in the units (with the right to receive any distributable redeemable warrants remaining attached to such shares of Class A common stock) and the detachable redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “SVACU,” and the shares of Class A common stock and detachable redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “SVAC” and “SVACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and detachable redeemable warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. UBS Securities LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Registration statements relating to the units and the underlying securities became effective on September 9, 2020.