 

Global Water Resources Acquires Mirabell Water Company

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has acquired Mirabell Water Co., a small water utility located in the southwest area of Tucson, Arizona.

Mirabell adds more than 60 active water connections in close proximity to Global Water’s existing service area in Tucson.

“We welcome Mirabell and its customers to our growing family of utilities,” stated Ron Fleming, Global Water’s chief executive officer. “Like many other small utilities throughout the state, Mirabell can benefit from our approach to utility consolidation and management, including necessary upgrades and automation. This presents capital investment opportunities for the benefit of our Mirabell customers and all stakeholders.”

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) enabled the transaction to close on an expedited basis in accordance with their water policy reform package intended to promote consolidation and lessen regulatory impediments for such transactions, in addition to other reforms.

Mirabell represents the company’s first acquisition since 2018 and reflects its renewed focus on these efforts, as there are significant opportunities along with the need for consolidation in Arizona. The ACC website lists more than 300 investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the state.

“We appreciate ACC’s forward-thinking policy guidelines that support and incentivize consolidation of the highly-fragmented water utility industry in Arizona,” added Fleming. “Their support helps to set the stage for our additional planned ‘tuck-in’ acquisitions and the community benefits they can deliver under our stewardship.”

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 13 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

